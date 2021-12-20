All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Sunday's Games
SMU 90, New Mexico 72
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon
Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54
UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT
Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61
Tuesday's Games
Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
American at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon
Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Monday's Games
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., ppd.
Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55
Lipscomb 98, Tenn. Wesleyan 64
Monday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Piedmont at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Sunday's Games
Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54
Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50
Texas 60, Stanford 53
Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Villanova
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Monday's Games
Creighton 2, DePaul 0
St. John's 2, Seton Hall 0
Tuesday's Games
Xavier at Villanova, 7 p.m.
UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgetown at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 61, Portland 59
Santa Clara 79, Montana 64
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon
SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Milligan at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.
FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Sunday's Games
Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58
Monday's Games
Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54
UC Davis 77, Pacific 67
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.
UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62
Monday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.