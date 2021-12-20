All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00084.667
Stony Brook00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00038.273
Hartford00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00072.778
Houston00.000102.833
Cincinnati00.00093.750
SMU00.00093.750
East Carolina00.00083.727
Wichita St.00.00083.727
Memphis00.00064.600
Temple01.00065.545
Tulsa00.00065.545
South Florida00.00045.444
Tulane00.00036.333

Sunday's Games

SMU 90, New Mexico 72

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00082.800
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Richmond00.00084.667
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00075.583
Fordham00.00075.583
UMass00.00075.583
George Mason00.00065.545
Saint Joseph's00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54

UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT

Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61

Tuesday's Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.000111.917
Miami101.00083.727
North Carolina101.00083.727
Louisville101.00074.636
Virginia101.00074.636
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.000101.909
Clemson01.00084.667
Virginia Tech01.00084.667
NC State01.00074.636
Florida St.01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00055.500
Notre Dame01.00045.444
Pittsburgh01.00047.364

Monday's Games

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Jacksonville00.00073.700
Liberty00.00074.636
North Alabama00.00074.636
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Bellarmine00.00067.462
Lipscomb00.00067.462
Jacksonville St.00.00056.455
Stetson00.00046.400
Kennesaw St.00.00047.364
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55

Lipscomb 98, Tenn. Wesleyan 64

Monday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Piedmont at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001101.000
Baylor00.0001001.000
West Virginia00.000101.909
Kansas00.00091.900
TCU00.00091.900
Oklahoma00.00092.818
Texas00.00082.800
Texas Tech00.00082.800
Kansas St.00.00073.700
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54

Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50

Texas 60, Stanford 53

Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton201.000103.769
Providence101.000111.917
Xavier101.000111.917
St. John's101.00093.750
DePaul01.00092.818
Seton Hall01.00092.818
UConn01.00093.750
Marquette01.00084.667
Butler00.00074.636
Villanova01.00074.636
Georgetown00.00065.545

Monday's Games

Creighton 2, DePaul 0

St. John's 2, Seton Hall 0

Tuesday's Games

Xavier at Villanova, 7 p.m.

UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgetown at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00093.750
S. Utah201.00074.636
N. Colorado201.00067.462
Montana St.11.50084.667
Montana11.50085.615
N. Arizona11.50047.364
Portland St.11.50036.333
E. Washington01.00065.545
Sacramento St.02.00045.444
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.02.00028.200

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 61, Portland 59

Santa Clara 79, Montana 64

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00073.700
Longwood00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00065.545
Presbyterian00.00076.538
High Point00.00056.455
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00048.333
NC A&T00.00049.308
Charleston Southern00.00037.300
SC-Upstate00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Milligan at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00083.727
Northwestern101.00072.778
Purdue11.500101.909
Minnesota11.50091.900
Indiana11.50092.818
Wisconsin11.50092.818
Michigan11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00083.727
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00057.417

Sunday's Games

Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58

Monday's Games

Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC San Diego00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara00.00064.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Irvine00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00065.545
CS Bakersfield00.00044.500
CS Northridge00.00046.400
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54

UC Davis 77, Pacific 67

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.

UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

