All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT301.00085.615
Vermont101.00094.692
Stony Brook101.00095.643
Binghamton21.66757.417
New Hampshire11.50065.545
Mass.-Lowell12.33396.600
UMBC01.00057.417
Albany (NY)02.000410.286
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, ppd.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000142.875
Memphis31.75095.643
Tulane31.75067.462
SMU21.667114.733
Temple22.50096.600
East Carolina11.500104.714
UCF12.33394.692
Cincinnati12.333115.688
Wichita St.02.00095.643
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida02.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson301.000132.867
VCU301.000104.714
St. Bonaventure101.00093.750
Fordham101.00085.615
Duquesne101.00067.462
Dayton21.667106.625
Saint Louis11.500105.667
Saint Joseph's11.50076.538
Richmond12.333106.625
Rhode Island01.00094.692
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass03.00078.467
La Salle03.00058.385
George Washington02.000410.286

Tuesday's Games

Davidson 77, UMass 67

Dayton 68, Saint Louis 63

St. Bonaventure 80, La Salle 76, OT

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

VCU 84, George Washington 57

Wednesday's Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Louisville41.800105.667
North Carolina31.750114.733
Notre Dame31.75095.643
Duke21.667122.857
Wake Forest32.600133.813
Florida St.32.60095.643
Virginia32.60096.600
Clemson22.500105.667
Syracuse23.40088.500
Boston College12.33367.462
NC State14.20088.500
Pittsburgh14.200610.375
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech04.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 61

Florida St. 65, Miami 64

Wednesday's Games

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville201.000104.714
Liberty201.000116.647
Jacksonville St.201.00096.600
Bellarmine201.00088.500
Cent. Arkansas21.667511.313
Florida Gulf Coast11.500115.688
North Alabama12.33388.500
Lipscomb12.333810.444
Stetson12.33379.438
E. Kentucky03.00089.471
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida03.000412.250

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine 85, Cent. Arkansas 63

Jacksonville 57, Stetson 50

Jacksonville St. 88, Lipscomb 83

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Liberty 71, North Florida 56

North Alabama 76, E. Kentucky 75

Thursday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor31.750151.938
Texas31.750133.813
Kansas21.667132.867
West Virginia21.667132.867
Texas Tech21.667123.800
Oklahoma22.500124.750
Oklahoma St.12.33386.571
Iowa St.13.250133.813
TCU01.000102.833
Kansas St.03.00086.571

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 65, Baylor 62

Kansas 62, Iowa St. 61

Texas 66, Oklahoma 52

West Virginia 70, Oklahoma St. 60

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence41.800142.875
Villanova41.800114.733
Xavier21.667122.857
Creighton21.667104.714
Marquette33.500116.647
Seton Hall22.500113.786
St. John's11.50094.692
UConn12.333104.714
Butler12.33386.571
DePaul05.00096.600
Georgetown01.00066.500

Tuesday's Games

Marquette 87, DePaul 76

Wednesday's Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

St. John's at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.13.25056.455
Idaho03.000310.231
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Thursday's Games

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00087.533
NC A&T201.00079.438
Winthrop101.00086.571
Radford11.50059.357
SC-Upstate11.500410.286
Longwood00.00085.615
Campbell02.00076.538
Presbyterian02.00089.471
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton01.00048.333
Charleston Southern02.000311.214

Wednesday's Games

Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

High Point at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois501.000123.800
Michigan St.401.000132.867
Wisconsin41.800132.867
Ohio St.41.800103.769
Indiana32.600123.800
Rutgers32.60096.600
Penn St.33.50086.571
Purdue22.500132.867
Michigan12.33376.538
Minnesota13.250103.769
Iowa13.250114.733
Northwestern13.25085.615
Maryland04.00087.533
Nebraska06.000611.353

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. 66, Rutgers 49

Illinois 81, Nebraska 71

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Irvine101.00064.600
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
Hawaii101.00055.500
UC San Diego22.50087.533
UC Riverside11.50075.583
CS Northridge11.50058.385
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Long Beach St.01.00049.308
Cal Poly01.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.

Thursday's Games

UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you