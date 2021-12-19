All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Colorado 60, CS Bakersfield 46
Southern Cal 67, Georgia Tech 53
Washington St. 82, N. Colorado 56
Missouri 83, Utah 75
Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60
Texas A&M 83, Oregon St. 73
Baylor 78, Oregon 70
Washington 64, Seattle 56
Sunday's Games
Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Southern Cal at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Bucknell 82, La Salle 70
Marist 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Army at LIU, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
American at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Saturday's Games
Florida 66, South Florida 55
Vanderbilt 77, Austin Peay 51
Missouri 83, Utah 75
Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69
Clemson 70, South Carolina 56
Mississippi 76, Dayton 68
LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57
George Mason 80, Georgia 67
Hofstra 89, Arkansas 81
Texas A&M 83, Oregon St. 73
Alabama 65, Jacksonville St. 59
Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70
Monday's Games
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 79, ETSU 64
Wofford 76, Presbyterian 49
Samford 85, Kennesaw St. 84
Murray St. 87, Chattanooga 76
Sunday's Games
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 57, Lamar 53
Nicholls 104, MVSU 73
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at FIU, ppd.
SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 67, Alabama A&M 43
Ark.-Pine Bluff 97, Ecclesia 56
Nicholls 104, MVSU 73
Sunday's Games
Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Dixie St. 78, North Dakota 69
W. Illinois 71, E. Illinois 54
Monday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern 85, Covenant 51
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Southern Miss. 65
Texas St. 75, Paul Quinn 36
Troy 84, Buffaloes 64
Georgia St. 92, Toccoa Falls 44
Sunday's Games
Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Champion Christian at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga 69, Texas Tech 55
Grand Canyon 49, San Francisco 48
Pepperdine 83, SE Missouri 77
BYU 89, Weber St. 71
San Diego 69, N. Arizona 59
Sunday's Games
UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.
Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 57, Lamar 53
Dixie St. 78, North Dakota 69
Sam Houston St. 103, Hardin-Simmons 53
Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60
New Mexico St. 93, Northern New Mexico 60
Grand Canyon 49, San Francisco 48
Kansas 80, Stephen F. Austin 72
Washington 64, Seattle 56
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.