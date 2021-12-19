All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.0001101.000
Colorado11.50093.750
Washington St.11.50084.667
Stanford11.50063.667
Utah11.50074.636
California11.50065.545
Arizona St.11.50056.455
Oregon02.00065.545
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Colorado 60, CS Bakersfield 46

Southern Cal 67, Georgia Tech 53

Washington St. 82, N. Colorado 56

Missouri 83, Utah 75

Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60

Texas A&M 83, Oregon St. 73

Baylor 78, Oregon 70

Washington 64, Seattle 56

Sunday's Games

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Southern Cal at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00073.700
Boston U.00.00094.692
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
American00.00047.364
Colgate00.00047.364
Bucknell00.00038.273
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00029.182
Lehigh00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Bucknell 82, La Salle 70

Marist 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.0001101.000
Auburn00.000101.909
Alabama00.00092.818
Arkansas00.00092.818
Kentucky00.00082.800
Tennessee00.00082.800
Texas A&M00.00082.800
Florida00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00083.727
Mississippi St.00.00083.727
South Carolina00.00083.727
Vanderbilt00.00064.600
Missouri00.00065.545
Georgia00.00046.400

Saturday's Games

Florida 66, South Florida 55

Vanderbilt 77, Austin Peay 51

Missouri 83, Utah 75

Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69

Clemson 70, South Carolina 56

Mississippi 76, Dayton 68

LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57

George Mason 80, Georgia 67

Hofstra 89, Arkansas 81

Texas A&M 83, Oregon St. 73

Alabama 65, Jacksonville St. 59

Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70

Monday's Games

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00092.818
Chattanooga00.00093.750
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford00.00084.667
The Citadel00.00063.667
Mercer00.00074.636
ETSU00.00075.583
Furman00.00075.583
VMI00.00075.583
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 79, ETSU 64

Wofford 76, Presbyterian 49

Samford 85, Kennesaw St. 84

Murray St. 87, Chattanooga 76

Sunday's Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000102.833
Nicholls00.00084.667
SE Louisiana00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00037.300
McNeese St.00.00038.273
Incarnate Word00.00029.182
Northwestern St.00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 57, Lamar 53

Nicholls 104, MVSU 73

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at FIU, ppd.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00056.455
Grambling St.00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00028.200
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00018.111
Alcorn St.00.00019.100
MVSU00.00009.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 67, Alabama A&M 43

Ark.-Pine Bluff 97, Ecclesia 56

Nicholls 104, MVSU 73

Sunday's Games

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00092.818
S. Dakota St.00.00094.692
N. Dakota St.00.00084.667
South Dakota00.00074.636
Oral Roberts00.00065.545
UMKC00.00055.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00056.455
Denver00.00049.308
North Dakota00.00049.308
Omaha00.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Dixie St. 78, North Dakota 69

W. Illinois 71, E. Illinois 54

Monday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.00.00092.818
South Alabama00.00093.750
Arkansas St.00.00073.700
Coastal Carolina00.00073.700
Troy00.00084.667
Georgia Southern00.00074.636
Louisiana-Monroe00.00074.636
Georgia St.00.00064.600
Appalachian St.00.00066.500
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern 85, Covenant 51

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Southern Miss. 65

Texas St. 75, Paul Quinn 36

Troy 84, Buffaloes 64

Georgia St. 92, Toccoa Falls 44

Sunday's Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000101.909
BYU00.00092.818
Gonzaga00.00092.818
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000103.769
Portland00.00085.615
Santa Clara00.00085.615
Loyola Marymount00.00064.600
San Diego00.00075.583
Pacific00.00057.417
Pepperdine00.00058.385

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga 69, Texas Tech 55

Grand Canyon 49, San Francisco 48

Pepperdine 83, SE Missouri 77

BYU 89, Weber St. 71

San Diego 69, N. Arizona 59

Sunday's Games

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.000102.833
New Mexico St.00.000102.833
Abilene Christian00.00072.778
Cal Baptist00.00083.727
Seattle00.00083.727
Utah Valley St.00.00083.727
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.00.00075.583
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.00.00047.364
Sam Houston St.00.00047.364
Tarleton St.00.00048.333
Lamar00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 57, Lamar 53

Dixie St. 78, North Dakota 69

Sam Houston St. 103, Hardin-Simmons 53

Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60

New Mexico St. 93, Northern New Mexico 60

Grand Canyon 49, San Francisco 48

Kansas 80, Stephen F. Austin 72

Washington 64, Seattle 56

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

