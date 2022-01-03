All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Sunday's Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.
Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63
Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.
NJIT 69, Maine 66
Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulane
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Sunday's Games
SMU 72, UCF 60
Houston 66, Temple 61
Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.
George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.
UMass at Fordham, ppd.
Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69
Rhode Island 70, American International 55
La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|NC State
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Sunday's Games
North Carolina 91, Boston College 65
Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64
Tuesday's Games
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Monday's Games
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Tuesday's Games
Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.
Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Monday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Sunday's Games
Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67
Penn St. 61, Indiana 58
Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 79, OT
Monday's Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.