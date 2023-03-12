All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|11
|.656
|Tennessee Tech
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|17
|.485
|UT Martin
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|Tennessee St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|SE Missouri
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|16
|.543
|SIU-Edwardsville
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|S. Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|UALR
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|18
|2
|.900
|29
|4
|.879
|Arizona
|14
|6
|.700
|27
|6
|.818
|Southern Cal
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|10
|.688
|Oregon
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|14
|.576
|Arizona St.
|11
|9
|.550
|22
|12
|.647
|Washington St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|16
|.515
|Utah
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Colorado
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|16
|.515
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|16
|.500
|Stanford
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|19
|.424
|Oregon St.
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|California
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Saturday's Games
Arizona vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|8
|.765
|Navy
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Lehigh
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|14
|.533
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|16
|.515
|Boston U.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|17
|.469
|American
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|23
|.324
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|5
|.848
|Texas A&M
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|8
|.758
|Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|11
|.656
|Missouri
|11
|7
|.611
|24
|9
|.727
|Tennessee
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|10
|.697
|Vanderbilt
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|14
|.588
|Auburn
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|12
|.636
|Arkansas
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|13
|.606
|Georgia
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|South Carolina
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|21
|.344
|Mississippi
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|21
|.364
|LSU
|2
|16
|.111
|14
|19
|.424
Saturday's Games
Alabama 72, Missouri 61
Texas A&M 87, Vanderbilt 75
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M vs. Alabama at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|7
|.794
|Samford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|12
|.625
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|ETSU
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|20
|.375
|Chattanooga
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|17
|.514
|Mercer
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|19
|.424
|The Citadel
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|25
|.219
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|10
|.697
|Northwestern St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|11
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|14
|.563
|Nicholls
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|20
|.394
|New Orleans
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|20
|.375
|Houston Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|McNeese St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|23
|.324
|Lamar
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|9
|.727
|Alcorn St.
|15
|3
|.833
|18
|13
|.581
|Jackson St.
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|19
|.424
|Southern U.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|17
|.469
|Alabama A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|18
|.455
|Prairie View
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|Bethune-Cookman
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|20
|.375
|Texas Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|20
|.412
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|Alabama St.
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|Florida A&M
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|22
|.241
|MVSU
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|27
|.156
Saturday's Games
Texas Southern 61, Grambling St. 58
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|18
|0
|1.000
|30
|4
|.882
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|13
|.594
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|W. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|South Dakota
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|UMKC
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Denver
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|North Dakota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|20
|.394
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|23
|.281
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|5
|.722
|26
|7
|.788
|Marshall
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|8
|.750
|James Madison
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|11
|.667
|Old Dominion
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Troy
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|South Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|16
|.543
|Georgia Southern
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|Appalachian St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Texas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|19
|.457
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Arkansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|20
|.394
|Georgia St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|2
|.875
|28
|5
|.848
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|7
|.788
|Santa Clara
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|Loyola Marymount
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|12
|.613
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|14
|.588
|BYU
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|15
|.559
|Pacific
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|18
|.455
|Portland
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|19
|.424
|San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Pepperdine
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|8
|.758
|Sam Houston St.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|11
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|11
|.676
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|13
|.594
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|Cal Baptist
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|Abilene Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|Utah Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|19
|.424
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
