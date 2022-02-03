All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889162.889
Arizona71.875172.895
Southern Cal83.727183.857
Oregon63.667137.650
Washington63.667118.579
Washington St.53.625127.632
Stanford64.600137.650
Colorado56.455138.619
Arizona St.26.250612.333
California29.182913.409
Oregon St.17.125315.167
Utah111.083814.364

Thursday's Games

UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Washington at California, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate62.7501011.476
Navy74.636148.636
Loyola (Md.)74.636139.591
Army74.6361310.565
Lehigh74.636914.391
Boston U.65.545159.625
Holy Cross35.375515.250
Lafayette36.333614.300
American27.222615.286
Bucknell29.182518.217

Wednesday's Games

Colgate 83, Bucknell 69

Lafayette 71, American 62

Lehigh 63, Navy 62

Loyola (Md.) 61, Army 57

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American, 4 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn901.000211.955
Kentucky72.778184.818
Arkansas63.667175.773
Tennessee63.667156.714
Mississippi St.53.625147.667
LSU45.444166.727
Texas A&M45.444157.682
Alabama45.444148.636
Florida45.444148.636
South Carolina45.444138.619
Mississippi36.3331210.545
Vanderbilt36.3331110.524
Missouri26.250813.381
Georgia18.111616.273

Wednesday's Games

Florida 66, Missouri 65

Arkansas 99, Georgia 73

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70

Saturday's Games

Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman92.818177.708
Chattanooga82.800185.783
Mercer64.6001310.565
VMI65.5451310.565
Wofford56.4551310.565
Samford46.400148.636
UNC-Greensboro46.4001210.545
ETSU47.3641212.500
The Citadel37.300912.429
W. Carolina37.300914.391

Wednesday's Games

Furman 102, The Citadel 83

VMI 76, UNC-Greensboro 65

W. Carolina 87, ETSU 84

Samford 80, Chattanooga 72

Friday's Games

W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans501.000128.600
Texas A&M-CC32.600166.727
Nicholls32.600139.591
SE Louisiana32.6001111.500
McNeese St.23.400814.364
Houston Baptist23.400612.333
Northwestern St.23.400616.273
Incarnate Word05.000418.182

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M72.778911.450
Southern U.62.750129.571
Grambling St.62.750912.429
Texas Southern63.667810.444
Alcorn St.63.667714.333
Prairie View43.571413.235
Alabama A&M45.444514.263
Alabama St.45.444516.238
Bethune-Cookman36.333516.238
Ark.-Pine Bluff36.333517.227
Jackson St.27.222416.200
MVSU18.111118.053

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1101.000204.833
Oral Roberts92.818157.682
N. Dakota St.64.600148.636
South Dakota64.600138.619
UMKC64.600139.591
W. Illinois46.400139.591
Denver47.364816.333
Omaha38.273418.182
St. Thomas (MN)26.250812.400
North Dakota010.000419.174

Thursday's Games

Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.82.800149.609
Arkansas St.52.714145.737
South Alabama53.625156.714
Troy53.625147.667
Texas St.43.571136.684
Texas-Arlington55.500912.429
Coastal Carolina45.444129.571
Louisiana-Lafayette45.444910.474
Georgia Southern35.375109.526
Georgia St.24.33389.471
UALR24.333711.389
Louisiana-Monroe28.2001012.455

Thursday's Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga601.000172.895
Saint Mary's (Cal.)51.833174.810
San Diego63.667139.591
BYU53.625176.739
San Francisco43.571175.773
Santa Clara43.571148.636
Portland24.3331110.524
Loyola Marymount25.286910.474
Pacific15.167614.300
Pepperdine08.000617.261

Thursday's Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle801.000174.810
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Sam Houston St.82.8001310.565
Utah Valley St.53.625146.700
Grand Canyon43.571145.737
Stephen F. Austin54.556138.619
Abilene Christian65.545157.682
Tarleton St.55.5001013.435
Dixie St.44.5001110.524
Cal Baptist26.250129.571
Chicago St.27.222616.273
Texas Rio Grande Valley28.200715.318
Lamar09.000220.091

Wednesday's Games

Abilene Christian 77, Chicago St. 73

Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Lamar 79

Thursday's Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you