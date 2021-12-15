All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50
South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51
Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56
Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63
Memphis 92, Alabama 78
Wednesday's Games
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60
Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76
North Carolina 74, Furman 61
Wake Forest 77, VMI 70
Duke 103, SC State 62
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.
Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51
Auburn 70, North Alabama 44
Wednesday's Games
Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62
Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57
DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66
Wednesday's Games
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Wednesday's Games
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T 69, ETSU 67
Longwood 98, Piedmont International 56
Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52
UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71
Wednesday's Games
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64
Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.