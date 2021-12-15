All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
Stony Brook00.00064.600
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00055.500
Binghamton00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
Maine00.00026.250
Hartford00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00092.818
East Carolina00.00082.800
Wichita St.00.00082.800
UCF00.00062.750
Cincinnati00.00083.727
SMU00.00083.727
Memphis00.00064.600
Temple00.00064.600
Tulsa00.00055.500
South Florida00.00044.500
Tulane00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50

South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51

Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56

Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63

Memphis 92, Alabama 78

Wednesday's Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00082.800
Davidson00.00072.778
Rhode Island00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00083.727
Dayton00.00074.636
Richmond00.00064.600
Saint Joseph's00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
Fordham00.00075.583
La Salle00.00054.556
UMass00.00065.545
George Mason00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.000101.909
North Carolina101.00082.800
Miami101.00083.727
Louisville101.00073.700
Virginia101.00064.600
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.00081.889
NC State01.00073.700
Clemson01.00074.636
Virginia Tech01.00074.636
Florida St.01.00054.556
Georgia Tech01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00044.500
Pittsburgh01.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

North Carolina 74, Furman 61

Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

Duke 103, SC State 62

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00063.667
Liberty00.00064.600
North Alabama00.00064.600
Bellarmine00.00056.455
E. Kentucky00.00056.455
Lipscomb00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
Kennesaw St.00.00046.400
Stetson00.00036.333
North Florida00.00039.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51

Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

Wednesday's Games

Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001001.000
Baylor00.000901.000
West Virginia00.00091.900
Kansas00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
Texas Tech00.00081.889
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas00.00072.778
Oklahoma St.00.00073.700
Kansas St.00.00063.667

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62

Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.000101.909
DePaul00.00091.900
Seton Hall00.00091.900
Xavier00.00091.900
UConn00.00092.818
St. John's00.00082.800
Creighton00.00083.727
Marquette00.00083.727
Butler00.00073.700
Villanova00.00073.700
Georgetown00.00054.556

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday's Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00091.900
S. Utah201.00073.700
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50084.667
Montana St.11.50074.636
N. Arizona11.50046.400
Portland St.11.50035.375
E. Washington01.00055.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00028.200
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Longwood00.00074.636
Winthrop00.00064.600
Presbyterian00.00065.545
UNC-Asheville00.00065.545
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00046.400
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
SC-Upstate00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T 69, ETSU 67

Longwood 98, Piedmont International 56

Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00073.700
Northwestern101.00072.778
Minnesota11.50091.900
Purdue11.50091.900
Indiana11.50082.800
Wisconsin11.50082.800
Michigan11.50064.600
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00042.667
UC Davis00.00053.625
UC San Diego00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Santa Barbara00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00055.500
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00037.300
Long Beach St.00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64

Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you