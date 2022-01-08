All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT201.00075.583
Binghamton201.00056.455
Vermont101.00094.692
Stony Brook00.00085.615
Mass.-Lowell02.00086.571
New Hampshire01.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)01.00049.308
Maine01.00039.250
Hartford00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston201.000132.867
East Carolina101.000103.769
SMU21.667114.733
Memphis21.66785.615
Tulane21.66757.417
Cincinnati11.500114.733
UCF12.33394.692
Temple12.33386.571
Wichita St.01.00094.692
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida01.00058.385

Saturday's Games

Wichita St. at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, ppd.

South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson101.000112.846
Saint Louis101.00094.692
VCU101.00084.667
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's11.50076.538
Richmond12.333106.625
Rhode Island00.00093.750
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Dayton01.00086.571
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass01.00076.538
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Dayton at George Washington, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, Noon

Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, ppd.

VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, ppd.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Iona at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami401.000123.800
Louisville401.000104.714
Duke201.000121.923
Virginia31.75095.643
North Carolina21.667104.714
Notre Dame21.66785.615
Wake Forest22.500123.800
Boston College11.50066.500
Clemson12.33395.643
Florida St.12.33375.583
Syracuse12.33377.500
NC State13.25087.533
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech03.00067.462
Pittsburgh03.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Clemson at NC State, Noon

Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast101.000114.733
Liberty101.000106.625
Lipscomb101.00088.500
Cent. Arkansas101.000410.286
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
E. Kentucky01.00087.533
North Alabama01.00077.500
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Stetson01.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida01.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor201.0001401.000
Texas201.000122.857
Kansas101.000121.923
Iowa St.11.500131.929
Oklahoma11.500113.786
TCU00.000101.909
West Virginia01.000112.846
Texas Tech01.000103.769
Kansas St.02.00085.615
Oklahoma St.01.00075.583

Saturday's Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.00093.750
Providence31.750132.867
Villanova31.750104.714
Xavier21.667122.857
Creighton21.667104.714
UConn11.500103.769
Marquette23.400106.625
Seton Hall12.333103.769
Butler12.33386.571
DePaul03.00094.692
Georgetown01.00066.500

Friday's Games

Marquette 92, Georgetown 64

Xavier 87, Butler 72

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Providence, Noon

UConn at Seton Hall, Noon

Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado301.00087.533
Montana41.800115.688
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
Montana St.32.600115.688
E. Washington22.50087.533
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho02.00039.250
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Sunday's Games

Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville101.00095.643
Gardner-Webb101.00077.500
NC A&T101.00069.400
Radford101.00058.385
Longwood00.00085.615
Campbell01.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian01.00088.500
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
Charleston Southern01.000310.231
SC-Upstate01.000310.231

Saturday's Games

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.401.000132.867
Illinois401.000113.786
Wisconsin31.750122.857
Ohio St.31.75093.750
Rutgers21.66785.615
Indiana22.500113.786
Penn St.22.50075.583
Purdue12.333122.857
Minnesota12.333102.833
Northwestern12.33384.667
Michigan12.33376.538
Iowa13.250114.733
Maryland03.00086.571
Nebraska04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

Purdue at Penn St., Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Riverside101.00074.636
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC San Diego21.66786.571
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge01.00048.333
Long Beach St.00.00048.333
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

