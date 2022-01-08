All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Binghamton
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Saturday's Games
Wichita St. at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, ppd.
South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Dayton at George Washington, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, Noon
Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, ppd.
VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, ppd.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Iona at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Clemson at NC State, Noon
Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
Saturday's Games
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Seton Hall
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Friday's Games
Marquette 92, Georgetown 64
Xavier 87, Butler 72
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Providence, Noon
UConn at Seton Hall, Noon
Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Saturday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., ppd.
Sunday's Games
Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Radford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SC-Upstate
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Illinois
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Maryland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
Purdue at Penn St., Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.