All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Delaware 75, LIU 67
Northeastern 66, Detroit 56
UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61
Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77
Wednesday's Games
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Davidson 75, Charlotte 58
East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62
Texas State 80, Rice 69
W. Kentucky 105, Rhodes 35
Wednesday's Games
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Northeastern 66, Detroit 56
Thursday's Games
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Siena 83, Army 67
Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Mississippi 75, Rider 51
Wednesday's Games
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Kent St. 107, Point Park 41
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 72, Howard 70
UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Wednesday's Games
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT
New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94
Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66
San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47
San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52
Wednesday's Games
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Delaware 75, LIU 67
Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Mount St. Mary's 72, Howard 70
NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70
Wednesday's Games
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.