All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington133.813198.704
Towson123.800217.750
Hofstra114.733199.679
Delaware105.667199.679
Drexel97.5631412.538
Coll. of Charleston68.4291412.538
James Madison610.3751512.556
Elon511.313821.276
William & Mary412.250524.172
Northeastern114.067719.269

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas131.929204.833
UAB104.714207.741
Louisiana Tech104.714197.731
UTEP96.6001611.593
Rice68.4291412.538
UTSA213.133919.321
Southern Miss.113.071621.222

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee113.786207.741
W. Kentucky96.6001711.607
FAU86.5711512.556
Charlotte77.5001412.538
FIU59.3571512.556
Old Dominion59.3571017.370
Marshall411.2671117.393

Monday's Games

Middle Tennessee 77, UTEP 59

Marshall 74, Southern Miss. 60

Thursday's Games

FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.154.789197.731
Fort Wayne136.6841810.643
N. Kentucky126.6671611.593
Wright St.137.6501613.552
Oakland116.6471810.643
Youngstown St.127.6321811.621
Detroit96.6001213.480
Ill.-Chicago710.4121115.423
Milwaukee713.350920.310
Robert Morris514.263721.250
Green Bay315.167423.148
IUPUI114.067323.115

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton92.818195.792
Yale92.8181510.600
Penn93.7501213.480
Harvard56.4551310.565
Cornell57.4171310.565
Dartmouth47.364715.318
Brown48.3331215.444
Columbia111.083420.167

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona142.875225.815
Siena105.6671310.565
St. Peter's106.6251211.522
Monmouth (NJ)96.600179.654
Marist89.4711313.500
Manhattan79.4381411.560
Quinnipiac79.4381212.500
Niagara79.4381213.480
Rider610.3751016.385
Fairfield611.3531216.429
Canisius412.250819.296

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio133.813225.815
Toledo133.813216.778
Kent St.124.750179.654
Buffalo104.714168.667
Akron106.625179.654
Ball St.78.4671214.462
Miami (Ohio)69.4001214.462
Cent. Michigan58.385618.250
N. Illinois510.333817.320
Bowling Green511.3131215.444
E. Michigan412.250918.333
W. Michigan214.125621.222

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.92.818186.750
NC Central73.7001412.538
Howard74.6361411.560
SC State74.6361512.556
Coppin St.56.455620.231
Morgan St.46.400913.409
Md.-Eastern Shore47.364913.409
Delaware St.011.000222.083

Monday's Games

Coppin St. 86, Howard 82

Morgan St. 85, Norfolk St. 74

Md.-Eastern Shore 79, NC Central 66

SC State 79, Delaware St. 74

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago124.750216.778
N. Iowa124.7501610.615
Drake115.688209.690
Missouri St.115.688209.690
Bradley106.6251612.571
S. Illinois88.5001513.536
Valparaiso610.3751315.464
Indiana St.412.2501117.393
Illinois St.412.2501118.379
Evansville214.125621.222

Monday's Games

Drake 74, Indiana St. 58

Loyola Chicago 59, Illinois St. 50

Valparaiso 74, Evansville 69

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.122.857216.778
Wyoming112.846224.846
San Diego St.93.750176.739
Colorado St.114.733214.840
UNLV86.5711611.593
Fresno St.67.4621610.615
Nevada68.4291213.480
Utah St.69.4001513.536
New Mexico310.2311116.407
Air Force311.2141015.400
San Jose St.114.067819.296

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner131.929193.864
Bryant132.867179.654
LIU106.6251313.500
Mount St. Mary's86.5711214.462
Merrimack87.5331315.464
St. Francis (NY)79.4381017.370
Sacred Heart410.286819.296
CCSU411.267721.250
St. Francis (Pa.)412.250819.296
Fairleigh Dickinson310.231320.130

Thursday's Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1601.000262.929
Belmont142.875245.828
Morehead St.124.750209.690
SE Missouri78.4671216.429
Tennessee St.79.4381216.429
Tennessee Tech69.400919.321
Austin Peay610.3751016.385
SIU-Edwardsville412.2501019.345
UT Martin412.250820.286
E. Illinois313.188524.172

Monday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 52

Thursday's Games

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.

