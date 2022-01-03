All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT101.00065.545
Binghamton101.00046.400
Vermont00.00084.667
Mass.-Lowell01.00085.615
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Maine01.00039.250
Hartford00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63

Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.

NJIT 69, Maine 66

Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SMU201.000113.786
Tulane201.00056.455
Houston101.000122.857
UCF11.50093.750
Memphis11.50075.583
East Carolina00.00093.750
Cincinnati01.000104.714
Wichita St.01.00094.692
Temple02.00076.538
Tulsa01.00066.500
South Florida00.00057.417

Sunday's Games

SMU 72, UCF 60

Houston 66, Temple 61

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis101.00094.692
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's101.00075.583
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00093.750
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
Richmond02.00096.600
UMass00.00075.583
George Mason00.00076.538
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, ppd.

Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69

Rhode Island 70, American International 55

La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000113.786
Louisville301.00094.692
North Carolina201.000103.769
Duke101.000111.917
Virginia21.66785.615
Clemson11.50094.692
Florida St.11.50074.636
Notre Dame11.50075.583
Syracuse11.50076.538
Boston College11.50066.500
Wake Forest12.333113.786
Virginia Tech02.00085.615
NC State03.00077.500
Georgia Tech02.00066.500
Pittsburgh02.00058.385

Sunday's Games

North Carolina 91, Boston College 65

Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Liberty00.00096.600
E. Kentucky00.00086.571
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
North Alabama00.00076.538
Lipscomb00.00078.467
Stetson00.00067.462
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor101.0001301.000
Oklahoma101.000112.846
Texas101.000112.846
Iowa St.01.000121.923
Kansas00.000111.917
TCU00.000101.909
West Virginia01.000112.846
Texas Tech00.000102.833
Kansas St.01.00084.667
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Monday's Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence301.000131.929
Creighton201.000103.769
Butler101.00084.667
Villanova21.66794.692
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
DePaul02.00093.750
Seton Hall02.00093.750
St. John's00.00083.727
Marquette03.00086.571
Georgetown00.00065.545

Tuesday's Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado301.00087.533
Montana31.750105.667
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
E. Washington21.66786.571
Montana St.22.500105.667
N. Arizona12.33349.308
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian00.00087.533
Gardner-Webb00.00067.462
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

Sunday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.301.000122.857
Ohio St.301.00092.818
Illinois201.00093.750
Purdue11.500121.923
Minnesota11.500101.909
Wisconsin11.500102.833
Northwestern11.50083.727
Michigan11.50075.583
Rutgers11.50075.583
Indiana12.333103.769
Penn St.12.33365.545
Iowa02.000103.769
Maryland01.00084.667
Nebraska03.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67

Penn St. 61, Indiana 58

Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 79, OT

Monday's Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego201.00085.615
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge01.00048.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

