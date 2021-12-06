All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Sunday's Games
Delaware 70, UMBC 60
NJIT 90, Lafayette 86, 2OT
Hartford 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 55
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Sunday's Games
UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 45
Kansas St. 65, Wichita St. 59
Cincinnati 73, Bryant 58
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Sunday's Games
Richmond 60, N. Iowa 52
St. John's 83, Fordham 69
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
North Carolina 79, Georgia Tech 62
Tuesday's Games
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
FAU 76, North Florida 41
Wofford 88, Kennesaw St. 62
Bellarmine 92, Defiance 43
North Alabama 103, Carver 40
Chattanooga 85, Lipscomb 64
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Sunday's Games
Xavier 77, Oklahoma St. 71
Kansas St. 65, Wichita St. 59
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Sunday's Games
South Carolina 80, Georgetown 67
Xavier 77, Oklahoma St. 71
St. John's 83, Fordham 69
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern 59, Tarleton St. 57
Monday's Games
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Sunday's Games
Northwestern 67, Maryland 61
Minnesota 81, Mississippi St. 76
Ohio St. 76, Penn St. 64
Monday's Games
Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
San Diego 52, Cal Poly 51
UC Santa Barbara 87, California Lutheran 66
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.