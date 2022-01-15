All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|Stanford
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|UCLA
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|Colorado
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
Saturday's Games
California at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Monday's Games
Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Army
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|7
|.588
|Lehigh
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|11
|.353
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston U.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Sunday's Games
Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Mercer
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|VMI
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Samford
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
Saturday's Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Denver
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Omaha
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|15
|.167
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Monday's Games
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Dixie St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Chicago St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Lamar
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.