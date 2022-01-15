All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona301.000131.929
Southern Cal41.800141.933
Stanford31.750104.714
UCLA21.667102.833
Colorado32.600114.733
Oregon32.600106.625
Washington22.50077.500
Washington St.23.40097.563
California24.33398.529
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.14.200312.200
Utah15.16788.500

Saturday's Games

California at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy41.800115.688
Loyola (Md.)41.800106.625
Army41.800107.588
Lehigh41.800611.353
Colgate21.667610.375
Boston U.23.400117.611
Holy Cross13.250313.188
American02.000410.286
Lafayette03.000311.214
Bucknell05.000314.176

Sunday's Games

Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn401.000151.938
Texas A&M301.000142.875
LSU31.750151.938
Kentucky31.750133.813
Mississippi St.21.667114.733
Tennessee22.500114.733
Alabama22.500115.688
South Carolina12.333105.667
Mississippi12.33396.600
Vanderbilt12.33396.600
Missouri12.33378.467
Arkansas13.250115.688
Florida03.00096.600
Georgia03.000511.313

Saturday's Games

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman41.800126.667
Chattanooga31.750134.765
Mercer21.66797.563
UNC-Greensboro22.500106.625
W. Carolina22.50089.471
Wofford23.400107.588
ETSU23.400108.556
VMI23.40098.529
The Citadel12.33377.500
Samford13.250115.688

Saturday's Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000134.765
Nicholls00.000107.588
SE Louisiana00.00089.471
New Orleans00.00078.467
McNeese St.00.000611.353
Houston Baptist00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000413.235
Northwestern St.00.000413.235

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.401.000107.588
Alcorn St.301.000411.267
Texas Southern31.75058.385
Alabama A&M31.750410.286
Grambling St.22.500512.294
Alabama St.22.500313.188
Florida A&M12.333311.214
Bethune-Cookman12.333312.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff13.250314.176
MVSU13.250113.071
Prairie View13.250113.071
Jackson St.03.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.501.000144.778
Oral Roberts51.833116.647
N. Dakota St.31.750115.688
UMKC21.66786.571
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
W. Illinois23.400116.647
South Dakota23.40097.563
Denver24.333613.316
Omaha25.286315.167
North Dakota05.000414.222

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas-Arlington41.80088.500
Troy31.750125.706
Louisiana-Lafayette31.75086.571
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Appalachian St.32.60099.500
Texas St.11.500104.714
UALR11.50068.429
South Alabama12.333115.688
Georgia Southern12.33386.571
Coastal Carolina13.25097.563
Louisiana-Monroe14.20098.529
Georgia St.02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco201.000152.882
Gonzaga201.000132.867
Santa Clara101.000115.688
BYU21.667144.778
San Diego21.66797.563
Saint Mary's (Cal.)11.500134.765
Portland01.00097.563
Loyola Marymount01.00076.538
Pepperdine03.000612.333
Pacific02.000511.313

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Monday's Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.401.000152.882
Grand Canyon401.000142.875
Seattle201.000114.733
Sam Houston St.41.80099.500
Stephen F. Austin21.667105.667
Tarleton St.32.600810.444
Utah Valley St.22.500115.688
Abilene Christian23.400115.688
Dixie St.13.25089.471
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200611.353
Chicago St.14.200513.278
Cal Baptist02.000105.667
Lamar04.000215.118

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

