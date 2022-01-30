All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington801.000145.737
Towson72.778166.727
Delaware63.667157.682
Hofstra53.625138.619
Drexel44.50099.500
William & Mary45.444517.227
James Madison35.375127.632
Coll. of Charleston35.375119.550
Elon36.333616.273
Northeastern010.000615.286

Saturday's Games

Towson 66, Drexel 62

Coll. of Charleston 81, Northeastern 63

Delaware 85, James Madison 69

William & Mary 65, Elon 61

UNC-Wilmington 78, Hofstra 72

Monday's Games

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas81.889154.789
UAB72.778175.773
Louisiana Tech72.778165.762
Middle Tennessee52.714146.700
UTEP63.667138.619
FAU53.625129.571
Charlotte43.571118.579
Rice54.556128.600
Old Dominion34.429812.400
FIU26.250129.571
W. Kentucky26.2501011.476
Southern Miss.16.143614.300
Marshall17.125813.381
UTSA18.111814.364

Saturday's Games

FAU 73, UTSA 64

Rice 76, Southern Miss. 62

Middle Tennessee 93, W. Kentucky 85

North Texas 63, Louisiana Tech 62

Marshall 84, UAB 81

Old Dominion 68, Charlotte 52

UTEP 79, FIU 68

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.101.909144.778
Oakland91.900165.762
Wright St.84.6671110.524
Detroit53.625710.412
N. Kentucky64.600109.526
Fort Wayne65.545119.550
Youngstown St.66.5001210.545
Milwaukee58.385715.318
Ill.-Chicago37.300712.368
Green Bay38.273416.200
Robert Morris39.250516.238
IUPUI08.000117.056

Saturday's Games

Youngstown St. 86, Milwaukee 72

Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 74

Robert Morris 62, Green Bay 60

Sunday's Games

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon

Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833154.789
Yale41.800109.526
Penn52.714812.400
Cornell23.400106.625
Harvard23.400107.588
Brown24.3331011.476
Dartmouth24.333512.294
Columbia15.167414.222

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63

Yale 80, Princeton 74

Sunday's Games

Cornell at Brown, 11 a.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona901.000173.850
St. Peter's72.77897.563
Monmouth (NJ)53.625136.684
Quinnipiac64.600117.611
Siena43.57178.467
Fairfield45.4441010.500
Manhattan35.375107.588
Canisius36.333713.350
Marist37.300811.421
Niagara37.300811.421
Rider27.222613.316

Sunday's Games

St. Peter's at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo91.900174.810
Ohio71.875163.842
Akron63.667136.684
Kent St.64.600119.550
Ball St.54.5561010.500
Buffalo44.500108.556
Bowling Green46.4001110.524
Cent. Michigan23.400313.188
Miami (Ohio)35.375910.474
E. Michigan35.375811.421
N. Illinois26.250513.278
W. Michigan09.000416.200

Saturday's Games

E. Michigan 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72

Cent. Michigan 69, N. Illinois 63

Kent St. 91, Bowling Green 83

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.601.000154.789
NC Central21.667810.444
Coppin St.32.600416.200
Howard22.50089.471
SC State23.4001011.476
Md.-Eastern Shore13.25069.400
Morgan St.13.250610.375
Delaware St.03.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Coppin St. 61

Howard 75, NC Central 74, OT

Norfolk St. 87, SC State 69

Sunday's Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago71.875163.842
Drake62.750156.714
Missouri St.73.700167.696
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Bradley54.5561110.524
S. Illinois36.3331011.476
Valparaiso36.3331011.476
Illinois St.36.3331012.455
Indiana St.25.286910.474
Evansville18.111515.250

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa 79, Illinois St. 64

Missouri St. 72, Evansville 58

Sunday's Games

Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.801.000174.810
Wyoming51.833163.842
Colorado St.62.750162.889
San Diego St.32.600115.688
Fresno St.43.571146.700
UNLV44.500129.571
Nevada33.50098.529
Air Force35.375109.526
Utah St.25.286119.550
New Mexico17.125813.381
San Jose St.07.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Utah St. 78, Nevada 49

Monday's Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner901.000132.867
Bryant81.889128.600
Mount St. Mary's64.6001012.455
LIU54.556811.421
Merrimack45.444913.409
Sacred Heart36.333715.318
St. Francis (NY)36.333614.300
CCSU36.333616.273
St. Francis (Pa.)37.300714.333
Fairleigh Dickinson27.222217.105

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

Sunday's Games

LIU at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1001.000202.909
Morehead St.81.889166.727
Belmont72.778175.773
SE Missouri44.500912.429
Tennessee St.46.400913.409
UT Martin37.300715.318
Austin Peay25.286611.353
Tennessee Tech25.286515.250
E. Illinois26.250417.190
SIU-Edwardsville17.125714.333

Saturday's Games

Belmont 87, UT Martin 58

E. Illinois 62, Tennessee St. 57

Murray St. 77, Morehead St. 66

SE Missouri 85, SIU-Edwardsville 77

Austin Peay 58, Tennessee Tech 55

Monday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

