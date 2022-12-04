All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
UMBC 88, Lehigh 62
Bucknell 79, NJIT 63
Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59
Stonehill 69, Binghamton 66
Columbia 56, New Hampshire 52
Sunday's Games
Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Tulane, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Fordham 95, Tulane 90
Temple 83, VCU 73
Jackson St. 69, SMU 68
Oral Roberts 77, Tulsa 66
Memphis 68, Mississippi 57
Kansas St. 55, Wichita St. 50
Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48
Sunday's Games
Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon
Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Tulane, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Fordham 95, Tulane 90
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Saint Joseph's 80
Temple 83, VCU 73
Dayton 80, SE Louisiana 74
Delaware 69, Davidson 67
Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77
George Mason 80, Toledo 73
La Salle 84, Penn 81, OT
Buffalo 83, St. Bonaventure 66
DePaul 78, Loyola Chicago 72, OT
Saint Louis 85, S. Illinois 72
Providence 88, Rhode Island 74
William & Mary 58, Richmond 57
Sunday's Games
George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61
Virginia 62, Florida St. 57
Duke 75, Boston College 59
Sunday's Games
Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
High Point 93, North Florida 88
North Alabama 81, Morehead St. 75
Queens (NC) 89, Paine 60
Austin Peay 77, Tennessee St. 61
Jacksonville St. 63, ETSU 61
Jacksonville 74, Trinity Baptist 39
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wabash at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Clarks Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
Saturday's Games
Villanova 70, Oklahoma 66
Xavier 84, West Virginia 74
Kansas St. 55, Wichita St. 50
Sunday's Games
St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Saturday's Games
South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71, OT
Villanova 70, Oklahoma 66
Butler 80, Tennessee Tech 66
DePaul 78, Loyola Chicago 72, OT
Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT
Providence 88, Rhode Island 74
Xavier 84, West Virginia 74
Sunday's Games
St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Portland St. 68, Air Force 64
N. Colorado 88, Colorado St. 83
E. Washington 78, N. Dakota St. 70
Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65
S. Utah 69, Idaho St. 59
Pepperdine 88, N. Arizona 69
Utah Tech 77, Weber St. 65
Tuesday's Games
North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71
High Point 93, North Florida 88
UNC-Asheville 90, UT Martin 83
Coastal Carolina 86, Winthrop 81
Longwood 75, Delaware St. 49
SC-Upstate 79, W. Carolina 64
Sunday's Games
George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59
Rutgers 63, Indiana 48
Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT
Sunday's Games
Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54
Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78
UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71
Cal Poly 64, Cal Baptist 53
Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66
Sunday's Games
Whittier at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
