All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00081.889
Bryant00.00062.750
Maine00.00043.571
UMBC00.00054.556
Binghamton00.00035.375
Albany (NY)00.00036.333
Vermont00.00037.300
New Hampshire00.00025.286
NJIT00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

UMBC 88, Lehigh 62

Bucknell 79, NJIT 63

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59

Stonehill 69, Binghamton 66

Columbia 56, New Hampshire 52

Sunday's Games

Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Tulane, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000801.000
Memphis00.00062.750
UCF00.00052.714
East Carolina00.00063.667
Cincinnati00.00053.625
Tulane00.00053.625
Temple00.00054.556
Wichita St.00.00044.500
SMU00.00035.375
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Temple 83, VCU 73

Jackson St. 69, SMU 68

Oral Roberts 77, Tulsa 66

Memphis 68, Mississippi 57

Kansas St. 55, Wichita St. 50

Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48

Sunday's Games

Bryant at Cincinnati, Noon

Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Tulane, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00081.889
Duquesne00.00071.875
UMass00.00061.857
Saint Louis00.00072.778
George Washington00.00052.714
Davidson00.00063.667
St. Bonaventure00.00053.625
VCU00.00053.625
Dayton00.00054.556
George Mason00.00054.556
La Salle00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00034.429
Loyola Chicago00.00035.375
Richmond00.00035.375
Rhode Island00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Saint Joseph's 80

Temple 83, VCU 73

Dayton 80, SE Louisiana 74

Delaware 69, Davidson 67

Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77

George Mason 80, Toledo 73

La Salle 84, Penn 81, OT

Buffalo 83, St. Bonaventure 66

DePaul 78, Loyola Chicago 72, OT

Saint Louis 85, S. Illinois 72

Providence 88, Rhode Island 74

William & Mary 58, Richmond 57

Sunday's Games

George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Temple, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia101.000701.000
Duke101.00082.800
Clemson101.00072.778
Pittsburgh101.00063.667
Syracuse101.00044.500
Miami00.00071.875
Virginia Tech00.00071.875
NC State01.00072.778
Wake Forest01.00072.778
Notre Dame01.00062.750
Georgia Tech00.00053.625
North Carolina00.00053.625
Boston College01.00054.556
Florida St.01.00019.100
Louisville00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61

Virginia 62, Florida St. 57

Duke 75, Boston College 59

Sunday's Games

Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00072.778
Florida Gulf Coast00.00062.750
Lipscomb00.00052.714
Jacksonville00.00042.667
Stetson00.00042.667
Kennesaw St.00.00053.625
Liberty00.00053.625
North Alabama00.00054.556
Cent. Arkansas00.00044.500
E. Kentucky00.00044.500
Jacksonville St.00.00044.500
Austin Peay00.00045.444
North Florida00.00025.286
Bellarmine00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

High Point 93, North Florida 88

North Alabama 81, Morehead St. 75

Queens (NC) 89, Paine 60

Austin Peay 77, Tennessee St. 61

Jacksonville St. 63, ETSU 61

Jacksonville 74, Trinity Baptist 39

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wabash at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas00.000601.000
Kansas00.00081.889
Kansas St.00.00071.875
Iowa St.00.00061.857
TCU00.00061.857
Baylor00.00062.750
Oklahoma00.00062.750
West Virginia00.00062.750
Texas Tech00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00053.625

Saturday's Games

Villanova 70, Oklahoma 66

Xavier 84, West Virginia 74

Kansas St. 55, Wichita St. 50

Sunday's Games

St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000901.000
St. John's00.000801.000
Creighton00.00062.750
Butler00.00063.667
Marquette00.00063.667
Providence00.00063.667
Xavier00.00063.667
DePaul00.00053.625
Seton Hall00.00044.500
Georgetown00.00045.444
Villanova00.00035.375

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71, OT

Villanova 70, Oklahoma 66

Butler 80, Tennessee Tech 66

DePaul 78, Loyola Chicago 72, OT

Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT

Providence 88, Rhode Island 74

Xavier 84, West Virginia 74

Sunday's Games

St. John's at Iowa St., 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00054.556
Montana St.00.00045.444
N. Colorado00.00045.444
E. Washington00.00035.375
Idaho00.00035.375
Montana00.00035.375
Sacramento St.00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00037.300
Weber St.00.00026.250
Idaho St.00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Portland St. 68, Air Force 64

N. Colorado 88, Colorado St. 83

E. Washington 78, N. Dakota St. 70

Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65

S. Utah 69, Idaho St. 59

Pepperdine 88, N. Arizona 69

Utah Tech 77, Weber St. 65

Tuesday's Games

North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00071.875
Radford00.00053.625
UNC-Asheville00.00053.625
Longwood00.00054.556
Campbell00.00044.500
SC-Upstate00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00025.286
Gardner-Webb00.00026.250
Presbyterian00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71

High Point 93, North Florida 88

UNC-Asheville 90, UT Martin 83

Coastal Carolina 86, Winthrop 81

Longwood 75, Delaware St. 49

SC-Upstate 79, W. Carolina 64

Sunday's Games

George Washington at Radford, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland101.000801.000
Rutgers101.00062.750
Purdue00.000701.000
Indiana01.00071.875
Iowa00.00061.857
Illinois01.00062.750
Ohio St.00.00062.750
Penn St.00.00062.750
Wisconsin00.00062.750
Michigan00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00053.625
Nebraska00.00053.625
Minnesota00.00043.571

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59

Rutgers 63, Indiana 48

Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT

Sunday's Games

Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois vs. Texas at New York, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Iowa vs. Duke at New York, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Irvine00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
Cal Poly00.00043.571
CS Bakersfield00.00044.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Long Beach St.00.00044.500
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Northridge00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54

Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78

UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71

Cal Poly 64, Cal Baptist 53

Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66

Sunday's Games

Whittier at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

