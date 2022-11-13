All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Rutgers 73, Mass.-Lowell 65
Binghamton 78, Marist 75
Siena 75, Albany (NY) 62
Sunday's Games
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Union (NY) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Tulsa 85, Jackson St. 79
East Carolina 77, Presbyterian 57
Alcorn St. 66, Wichita St. 57
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
Monday's Games
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
La Salle 77, Wagner 69
Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
Saint Louis 83, Evansville 65
VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Wright St. 73, Louisville 72
Georgia Tech 59, Georgia St. 57
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb 107, Campbellsville 54
Morehead St. 62, Bellarmine 55
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Bellarmine, 6 p.m.
Brewton-Parker College at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Milligan at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 92, Green Bay 58
Seton Hall 80, St. Peter's 44
St. John's 83, Lafayette 68
Providence 89, Northeastern 65
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. 73, N. Arizona 69
Sacramento St. 65, UC San Diego 55
Sunday's Games
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Benedictine Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 94, Brevard 46
East Carolina 77, Presbyterian 57
High Point 91, Wofford 80
Winthrop 76, Middle Tennessee 68
Sunday's Games
Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bridgewater (Va.) at Radford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Lees-Mcrae at High Point, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Rutgers 73, Mass.-Lowell 65
Monday's Games
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 72, MVSU 54
Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63
Loyola Marymount 85, UC Davis 75
Sacramento St. 65, UC San Diego 55
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
