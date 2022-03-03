All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona162.889263.897
Southern Cal145.737255.833
UCLA145.737226.786
Oregon117.6111811.621
Colorado118.5791910.655
Washington St.99.5001613.552
Washington99.5001414.500
Stanford810.4441513.536
Arizona St.810.4441216.429
California513.2781217.414
Utah415.2111118.379
Oregon St.117.056325.107

Thursday's Games

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate162.8892011.645
Navy126.6671910.655
Boston U.117.6112011.645
Lehigh108.5561218.400
Army99.5001515.500
Loyola (Md.)810.4441415.483
Lafayette711.3891020.333
Holy Cross711.389922.290
American513.2781021.323
Bucknell513.278922.290

Thursday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn143.824264.867
Arkansas134.765246.800
Kentucky134.765246.800
Tennessee134.765227.759
Alabama98.5291911.633
Florida98.5291911.633
South Carolina98.5291811.621
LSU89.4712010.667
Texas A&M89.4711911.633
Mississippi St.89.4711713.567
Vanderbilt611.3531415.483
Mississippi413.2351317.433
Missouri413.2351020.333
Georgia116.059624.200

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M 87, Alabama 71

Arkansas 77, LSU 76

Auburn 81, Mississippi St. 68, OT

Saturday's Games

Alabama at LSU, Noon

Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga144.778247.774
Furman126.6672011.645
Samford108.5562010.667
Wofford108.5561812.600
UNC-Greensboro99.5001713.567
VMI99.5001614.533
Mercer810.4441516.484
ETSU711.3891516.484
The Citadel612.3331217.414
W. Carolina513.2781120.355

Friday's Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon

VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls103.7692010.667
New Orleans103.7691711.607
SE Louisiana94.6921713.567
Texas A&M-CC67.4621911.633
Houston Baptist58.385917.346
Northwestern St.58.385921.300
McNeese St.49.3081020.333
Incarnate Word310.231723.233

Wednesday's Games

New Orleans 75, Houston Baptist 74

Nicholls 86, Texas A&M-CC 75

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.124.7501315.464
Texas Southern125.7061412.538
Southern U.105.6671612.571
Grambling St.87.5331117.393
Prairie View87.533817.320
Ark.-Pine Bluff511.313722.241

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M107.5881216.429
Alabama A&M97.5631016.385
Jackson St.79.438918.333
Bethune-Cookman710.412920.310
Alabama St.610.375721.250
MVSU214.125224.077

Thursday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1801.000274.871
N. Dakota St.135.722219.700
UMKC126.6671911.633
Oral Roberts126.6671811.621
South Dakota117.6111811.621
W. Illinois711.3891614.533
Denver711.3891120.355
St. Thomas (MN)414.2221020.333
Omaha414.222524.172
North Dakota216.111625.194

Saturday's Games

Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631910.655
Arkansas St.87.5331710.630
Coastal Carolina88.5001612.571
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711314.481
Texas-Arlington710.4121117.393
Georgia Southern511.3131215.444
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781317.433
UALR311.214818.308

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

TBD vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga131.929243.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)123.800246.800
Santa Clara105.6672010.667
San Francisco106.625238.742
BYU96.600219.700
Portland77.5001713.567
San Diego79.4381415.483
Pacific311.214821.276
Loyola Marymount312.2001017.370
Pepperdine115.063724.226

Thursday's Games

Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle134.765228.733
Stephen F. Austin134.765218.724
New Mexico St.124.750236.793
Sam Houston St.125.7061713.567
Grand Canyon105.667207.741
Utah Valley St.106.625199.679
Abilene Christian97.563189.667
Tarleton St.97.5631415.483
Dixie St.610.3751316.448
Cal Baptist611.3531614.533
Texas Rio Grande Valley314.176821.276
Chicago St.314.176723.233
Lamar015.000226.071

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, Lamar 63

Stephen F. Austin 73, New Mexico St. 71

Cal Baptist 62, Chicago St. 53

Thursday's Games

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

