All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|3
|.897
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|25
|5
|.833
|UCLA
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Oregon
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Colorado
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|10
|.655
|Washington St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Stanford
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Arizona St.
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|California
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|Utah
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|18
|.379
|Oregon St.
|1
|17
|.056
|3
|25
|.107
Thursday's Games
California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|20
|11
|.645
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|18
|.400
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
Thursday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|14
|3
|.824
|26
|4
|.867
|Arkansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Alabama
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Florida
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|11
|.621
|LSU
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Texas A&M
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Vanderbilt
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|Mississippi
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|17
|.433
|Missouri
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
|Georgia
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M 87, Alabama 71
Arkansas 77, LSU 76
Auburn 81, Mississippi St. 68, OT
Saturday's Games
Alabama at LSU, Noon
Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|12
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
Friday's Games
The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon
VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|10
|.667
|New Orleans
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|11
|.607
|SE Louisiana
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|19
|11
|.633
|Houston Baptist
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Northwestern St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|23
|.233
Wednesday's Games
New Orleans 75, Houston Baptist 74
Nicholls 86, Texas A&M-CC 75
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|4
|.750
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|12
|.538
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|Grambling St.
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|17
|.393
|Prairie View
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|17
|.320
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|12
|16
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|16
|.385
|Jackson St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Alabama St.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|21
|.250
|MVSU
|2
|14
|.125
|2
|24
|.077
Thursday's Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|24
|.172
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
Saturday's Games
Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|6
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
Thursday's Games
Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
TBD vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|8
|.742
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|9
|.700
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|21
|.276
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|24
|.226
Thursday's Games
Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|New Mexico St.
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|13
|.567
|Grand Canyon
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|7
|.741
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|9
|.679
|Abilene Christian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Dixie St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Cal Baptist
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
|Chicago St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
|Lamar
|0
|15
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
Wednesday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, Lamar 63
Stephen F. Austin 73, New Mexico St. 71
Cal Baptist 62, Chicago St. 53
Thursday's Games
Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.