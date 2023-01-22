All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|Bryant
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Vermont
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Maine
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
UMBC 80, New Hampshire 69
Sunday's Games
Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Temple
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tulane
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Wichita St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|SMU
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|South Florida
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
Saturday's Games
South Florida 85, UCF 72
Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Saint Louis
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|George Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|George Mason
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Davidson
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Rhode Island
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
George Mason 79, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 76, Dayton 69
Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68
Fordham 65, Duquesne 58
Saint Louis 84, La Salle 71
Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Virginia
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|3
|.833
|Miami
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Wake Forest
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Syracuse
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Duke
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|NC State
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Florida St.
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Virginia Tech
|1
|7
|.125
|11
|8
|.579
|Notre Dame
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|11
|.450
|Georgia Tech
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|11
|.421
|Louisville
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Saturday's Games
Duke 68, Miami 66
Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63
Boston College 84, Notre Dame 72
Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67
Florida St. 71, Pittsburgh 64
North Carolina 80, NC State 69
Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50
Monday's Games
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Stetson
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Jacksonville
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Bellarmine
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Queens (NC)
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|North Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Austin Peay
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville 77, Queens (NC) 70
Liberty 73, North Florida 62
Stetson 87, Jacksonville St. 81
E. Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 59
Lipscomb 69, Bellarmine 49
Kennesaw St. 65, Florida Gulf Coast 63
North Alabama 82, Cent. Arkansas 66
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Kansas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Baylor
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas Tech
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|9
|.526
Saturday's Games
TCU 83, Kansas 60
Kansas St. 68, Texas Tech 58
Oklahoma St. 61, Iowa St. 59
Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60
Texas 69, West Virginia 61
Monday's Games
Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Providence
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Seton Hall
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UConn
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|5
|.750
|Villanova
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|St. John's
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|DePaul
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
Xavier 95, Georgetown 82
Providence 75, DePaul 64
Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53
Sunday's Games
Butler at UConn, Noon
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Weber St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Idaho St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Idaho
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 79, N. Arizona 76
Portland St. 72, Idaho St. 65
N. Colorado 73, Idaho 67
Montana St. 67, Montana 64
Weber St. 50, Sacramento St. 48
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Radford
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|SC-Upstate
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Winthrop
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Charleston Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Presbyterian
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
Longwood 58, Presbyterian 56
Radford 95, High Point 80
UNC-Asheville 64, SC-Upstate 58
Gardner-Webb 63, Winthrop 61
Campbell 78, Charleston Southern 76, OT
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|1
|.947
|Michigan St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Michigan
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Maryland
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Ohio St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Wisconsin at Northwestern, ppd.
Ohio St. 93, Iowa 77
Penn St. 76, Nebraska 65
Sunday's Games
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Minnesota at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Riverside
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|UC San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
|CS Northridge
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63
UC Davis 65, Cal Poly 63
Long Beach St. 112, UC San Diego 110, 3OT
CS Northridge 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT
UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Bakersfield 58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.