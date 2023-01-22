All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton41.800810.444
Mass.-Lowell42.667164.800
Bryant42.667136.684
UMBC42.667147.667
Vermont32.600910.474
New Hampshire33.500810.444
NJIT23.400513.278
Albany (NY)15.167615.286
Maine05.000612.333

Saturday's Games

UMBC 80, New Hampshire 69

Sunday's Games

Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000181.947
Cincinnati52.714146.700
Temple52.714119.550
Memphis42.667145.737
Tulane53.625127.632
UCF43.571136.684
Wichita St.24.33399.500
SMU24.333712.368
South Florida25.286911.450
East Carolina16.1431010.500
Tulsa16.143513.278

Saturday's Games

South Florida 85, UCF 72

Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU61.857155.750
Saint Louis61.857146.700
Dayton52.714137.650
George Washington42.667109.526
George Mason43.571128.600
Richmond43.571119.550
St. Bonaventure43.5711010.500
Fordham33.500154.789
Duquesne34.429137.650
Saint Joseph's34.429910.474
La Salle24.333811.421
UMass25.286118.579
Davidson25.286910.474
Rhode Island25.286613.316
Loyola Chicago16.143712.368

Saturday's Games

George Mason 79, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 76, Dayton 69

Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68

Fordham 65, Duquesne 58

Saint Louis 84, La Salle 71

Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson81.889164.800
Virginia72.778153.833
Miami63.667154.789
North Carolina63.667146.700
Wake Forest63.667146.700
Pittsburgh63.667137.650
Syracuse63.667137.650
Duke53.625145.737
NC State54.556155.750
Florida St.54.556713.350
Boston College36.333911.450
Virginia Tech17.125118.579
Notre Dame18.111911.450
Georgia Tech18.111811.421
Louisville08.000217.105

Saturday's Games

Duke 68, Miami 66

Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63

Boston College 84, Notre Dame 72

Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67

Florida St. 71, Pittsburgh 64

North Carolina 80, NC State 69

Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50

Monday's Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty71.875165.762
Kennesaw St.71.875156.714
E. Kentucky62.750138.619
Stetson62.750118.579
Lipscomb53.625138.619
Florida Gulf Coast44.500147.667
Jacksonville44.500118.579
Bellarmine44.500912.429
Queens (NC)35.375138.619
North Alabama35.3751110.524
North Florida35.375812.400
Austin Peay26.250813.381
Jacksonville St.17.125813.381
Cent. Arkansas17.125615.286

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 77, Queens (NC) 70

Liberty 73, North Florida 62

Stetson 87, Jacksonville St. 81

E. Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 59

Lipscomb 69, Bellarmine 49

Kennesaw St. 65, Florida Gulf Coast 63

North Alabama 82, Cent. Arkansas 66

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.61.857172.895
Kansas52.714163.842
Texas52.714163.842
Iowa St.52.714144.778
TCU43.571154.789
Baylor43.571145.737
Oklahoma St.34.429118.579
Oklahoma25.286118.579
West Virginia16.143118.579
Texas Tech07.000109.526

Saturday's Games

TCU 83, Kansas 60

Kansas St. 68, Texas Tech 58

Oklahoma St. 61, Iowa St. 59

Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60

Texas 69, West Virginia 61

Monday's Games

Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier81.889164.800
Marquette82.800165.762
Providence72.778155.750
Creighton53.625118.579
Seton Hall55.500129.571
UConn45.444155.750
Villanova45.4441010.500
St. John's36.333137.650
Butler36.333119.550
DePaul36.333911.450
Georgetown09.000515.250

Saturday's Games

Xavier 95, Georgetown 82

Providence 75, DePaul 64

Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53

Sunday's Games

Butler at UConn, Noon

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington801.000147.667
Montana St.62.750138.619
Weber St.52.7141010.500
Sacramento St.43.571119.550
Idaho St.43.571713.350
Portland St.34.429911.450
Montana35.375911.450
Idaho26.250813.381
N. Colorado26.250713.350
N. Arizona17.125516.238

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 79, N. Arizona 76

Portland St. 72, Idaho St. 65

N. Colorado 73, Idaho 67

Montana St. 67, Montana 64

Weber St. 50, Sacramento St. 48

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood71.875156.714
UNC-Asheville71.875156.714
Radford62.750129.571
SC-Upstate44.500910.474
Gardner-Webb44.500911.450
Campbell35.375812.400
Winthrop35.375813.381
Charleston Southern35.375712.368
High Point26.2501010.500
Presbyterian17.125516.238

Saturday's Games

Longwood 58, Presbyterian 56

Radford 95, High Point 80

UNC-Asheville 64, SC-Upstate 58

Gardner-Webb 63, Winthrop 61

Campbell 78, Charleston Southern 76, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue71.875181.947
Michigan St.53.625136.684
Rutgers53.625136.684
Wisconsin43.571125.706
Michigan43.571108.556
Illinois44.500136.684
Penn St.44.500136.684
Iowa44.500127.632
Northwestern33.500125.706
Indiana34.429126.667
Maryland34.429126.667
Ohio St.35.375118.579
Nebraska36.3331010.500
Minnesota16.143710.412

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin at Northwestern, ppd.

Ohio St. 93, Iowa 77

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 65

Sunday's Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara71.875163.842
UC Irvine61.857136.684
UC Riverside72.778147.667
Hawaii62.750155.750
UC Davis53.625128.600
Long Beach St.44.5001010.500
Cal St.-Fullerton45.4441011.476
UC San Diego26.250713.350
CS Bakersfield26.250613.316
Cal Poly17.125713.350
CS Northridge18.111416.200

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63

UC Davis 65, Cal Poly 63

Long Beach St. 112, UC San Diego 110, 3OT

CS Northridge 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT

UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Bakersfield 58

