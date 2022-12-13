All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Monday's Games
New Hampshire 104, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 61
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
South Florida 72, N. Iowa 69
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Monday's Games
Syracuse 86, Monmouth (NJ) 71
Tuesday's Games
Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Monday's Games
Austin Peay 86, Lindsey Wilson 61
Oral Roberts 84, Liberty 70
San Diego St. 87, Kennesaw St. 54
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Monday's Games
Texas 87, Rice 81, OT
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Monday's Games
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71
Tuesday's Games
Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Elon at Presbyterian, Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
San Diego 84, UC San Diego 58
UC Santa Barbara 81, San Diego Christian 68
Tuesday's Games
Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.