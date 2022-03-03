All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Old Dominion
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 60, Middle Tennessee 56
Louisiana Tech 67, Old Dominion 54
W. Kentucky 86, Marshall 72
UAB 81, Southern Miss. 68
Thursday's Games
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|11
|.645
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|14
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|23
|.258
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|5
|.828
|St. Peter's
|13
|6
|.684
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Quinnipiac
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Niagara
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|17
|.393
|Manhattan
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|14
|.500
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
Thursday's Games
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Howard
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|NC Central
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|14
|.500
|SC State
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Coppin St.
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|21
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Delaware St.
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|Wyoming
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|San Diego St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|UNLV
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|16
|.059
|8
|21
|.276
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|5
|.800
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Bryant 73, CCSU 59
LIU 82, Sacred Heart 75
Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis (NY) 48
Wagner 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|20
|.355
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Tennessee Tech 78, Austin Peay 51
Thursday's Games
Tennessee St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.