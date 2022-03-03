All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson153.833247.774
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Hofstra135.7222110.677
Delaware108.5561912.613
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston810.4441614.533
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas151.938224.846
UAB134.765237.767
Louisiana Tech125.706218.724
UTEP97.5631612.571
Rice79.4381513.536
UTSA214.125920.310
Southern Miss.116.059624.200

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee134.765228.733
W. Kentucky107.5881812.600
FAU97.5631613.552
Charlotte98.5291613.552
Old Dominion710.4121218.400
FIU511.3131514.517
Marshall413.2351119.367

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Louisiana Tech 67, Old Dominion 54

W. Kentucky 86, Marshall 72

UAB 81, Southern Miss. 68

Thursday's Games

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714199.679
Fort Wayne156.7142010.667
N. Kentucky146.7001811.621
Wright St.157.6821813.581
Oakland127.6322011.645
Detroit107.5881414.500
Youngstown St.129.5711814.563
Ill.-Chicago910.4741415.483
Milwaukee814.3641022.313
Robert Morris516.238823.258
Green Bay416.200525.167
IUPUI116.059326.103

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton112.846215.808
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell67.4621410.583
Harvard58.3851312.520
Brown58.3851315.464
Dartmouth58.385816.333
Columbia112.077421.160

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona162.889245.828
St. Peter's136.6841511.577
Siena126.6671511.577
Monmouth (NJ)108.5561811.621
Marist99.5001413.519
Quinnipiac711.3891214.462
Fairfield711.3891316.448
Niagara711.3891215.444
Rider711.3891117.393
Manhattan712.3681414.500
Canisius513.278920.310

Thursday's Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo163.842246.800
Kent St.154.789209.690
Ohio145.737237.767
Buffalo135.722199.679
Akron136.684209.690
Ball St.810.4441316.448
Miami (Ohio)712.3681317.433
Cent. Michigan611.353721.250
Bowling Green613.3161317.433
E. Michigan514.2631020.333
N. Illinois514.263821.276
W. Michigan415.211822.267

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.112.846206.769
Howard94.6921611.593
NC Central75.5831414.500
SC State76.5381514.517
Morgan St.66.5001113.458
Coppin St.67.462721.250
Md.-Eastern Shore58.3851014.417
Delaware St.013.000224.077

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781810.643
Loyola Chicago135.722227.759
Drake135.722229.710
Missouri St.135.722229.710
Bradley117.6111713.567
S. Illinois99.5001614.533
Valparaiso612.3331317.433
Illinois St.513.2781219.387
Indiana St.414.2221119.367
Evansville216.111623.207

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.152.882246.800
Colorado St.134.765234.852
Wyoming124.750236.793
San Diego St.114.733197.731
UNLV97.5631712.586
Fresno St.87.5331810.643
Utah St.710.4121614.533
Nevada611.3531216.429
New Mexico412.2501218.400
Air Force413.2351117.393
San Jose St.116.059821.276

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882209.690
Wagner133.813205.800
LIU126.6671613.552
Mount St. Mary's97.5631415.483
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891020.333
Sacred Heart610.3751020.333
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278921.300
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267422.154
CCSU413.235824.250

Wednesday's Games

Bryant 73, CCSU 59

LIU 82, Sacred Heart 75

Mount St. Mary's 78, St. Francis (NY) 48

Wagner 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000282.933
Belmont153.833256.806
Morehead St.135.7222110.677
SE Missouri89.4711317.433
Tennessee St.810.4441417.452
Austin Peay810.4441217.414
Tennessee Tech710.4121120.355
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781121.344
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Tennessee Tech 78, Austin Peay 51

Thursday's Games

Tennessee St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

