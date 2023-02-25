All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont122.8571810.643
Mass.-Lowell105.667237.767
Bryant86.5711710.630
New Hampshire86.5711313.500
Binghamton86.5711215.444
UMBC78.4671713.567
Maine59.3571116.407
NJIT410.286720.259
Albany (NY)212.143722.241

Saturday's Games

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bryant, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston141.933262.929
Memphis114.733217.750
Tulane104.714178.680
Cincinnati106.6251910.655
Temple97.5631514.517
Wichita St.78.4671413.519
UCF69.4001512.556
East Carolina59.3571413.519
South Florida510.3331216.429
SMU510.3331018.357
Tulsa115.063522.185

Saturday's Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU133.813227.759
Dayton114.733199.679
Fordham105.667226.786
Saint Louis105.6671810.643
Duquesne96.600199.679
George Mason87.5331612.571
George Washington87.5331414.500
La Salle78.4671315.464
Richmond79.4381415.483
Saint Joseph's79.4381315.464
St. Bonaventure79.4381316.448
Davidson69.4001314.481
UMass511.3131414.500
Rhode Island411.267819.296
Loyola Chicago312.200918.333

Friday's Games

VCU 73, Richmond 58

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, Noon

Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami144.778235.821
Virginia134.765215.808
Pittsburgh134.765208.714
Clemson125.706208.714
NC State126.667227.759
Duke116.647208.714
North Carolina98.5291711.607
Wake Forest98.5291711.607
Syracuse98.5291612.571
Boston College810.4441415.483
Virginia Tech611.3531612.571
Florida St.611.353820.286
Georgia Tech314.1761117.393
Notre Dame215.1181018.357
Louisville215.118424.143

Saturday's Games

Clemson at NC State, Noon

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty153.833247.774
Kennesaw St.153.833238.742
E. Kentucky126.6671912.613
Stetson126.6671712.586
Lipscomb117.6111912.613
North Alabama108.5561813.581
North Florida99.5001416.467
Bellarmine99.5001417.452
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891714.548
Queens (NC)711.3891714.548
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Friday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Austin Peay 71

E. Kentucky 56, Jacksonville 52

Liberty 73, Queens (NC) 53

Jacksonville St. 92, North Alabama 83

North Florida 79, Bellarmine 67

Lipscomb 98, Stetson 91, OT

Kennesaw St. 72, Cent. Arkansas 56

Monday's Games

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas114.733235.821
Texas114.733226.786
Kansas St.96.600217.750
Baylor96.600208.714
Iowa St.87.5331710.630
TCU78.4671810.643
Oklahoma St.78.4671612.571
Texas Tech510.3331612.571
West Virginia510.3331612.571
Oklahoma312.2001315.464

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette143.824226.786
Xavier135.722218.724
Providence125.706208.714
Creighton125.7061810.643
UConn107.588217.750
Seton Hall99.5001613.552
Villanova89.4711414.500
St. John's711.3891712.586
Butler612.3331415.483
DePaul314.176919.321
Georgetown216.111722.241

Friday's Games

Xavier 82, Seton Hall 60

Saturday's Games

UConn vs. St. John's at New York, Noon

Creighton at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1601.000227.759
Montana St.133.813209.690
Weber St.106.6251514.517
Montana87.5331413.519
Idaho St.79.4381019.345
Portland St.69.4001216.429
Sacramento St.610.3751316.448
N. Colorado511.3131018.357
Idaho412.2501019.345
N. Arizona412.250821.276

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville152.882237.767
Longwood125.7062010.667
Radford116.6471713.567
Gardner-Webb107.5881514.517
SC-Upstate98.5291414.500
Winthrop98.5291416.467
Campbell89.4711316.448
High Point611.3531415.483
Charleston Southern413.235820.286
Presbyterian116.059525.167

Saturday's Games

Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Northwestern116.647208.714
Illinois107.588199.679
Indiana107.588199.679
Maryland107.588199.679
Michigan107.5881612.571
Michigan St.97.5631710.630
Iowa98.5291711.607
Rutgers98.5291711.607
Penn St.89.4711711.607
Wisconsin89.4711611.593
Nebraska710.4121414.500
Ohio St.314.1761117.393
Minnesota115.063719.269

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, Noon

Minnesota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Illinois at Ohio St., Noon

Wisconsin at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine134.765209.690
UC Riverside135.7222010.667
UC Santa Barbara125.706217.750
Hawaii116.647209.690
Cal St.-Fullerton116.6471712.586
UC Davis97.5631612.571
Long Beach St.98.5291514.517
CS Bakersfield611.3531018.357
UC San Diego512.2941019.345
CS Northridge414.222722.241
Cal Poly116.059722.241

Friday's Games

UC Riverside 54, Hawaii 52

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you