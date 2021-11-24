All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) 62, Oregon 50
Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Mercer 78, Bucknell 68
Lehigh 79, Columbia 72
UMBC 98, American U. 67
Wednesday's Games
Rider vs. Bucknell at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M 57, Butler 50
Northwestern 78, Georgia 62
South Carolina 85, Wofford 74
Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67
Wednesday's Games
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39
Mercer 78, Bucknell 68
South Carolina 85, Wofford 74
ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76
Wednesday's Games
Middle Tennessee vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Friday's Games
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51
Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35
Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31
South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58
Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45
Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61
Wednesday's Games
Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
Saint Mary's (Cal) 62, Oregon 50
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Portland 69, Portland St. 54
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78
Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 40
Wednesday's Games
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.