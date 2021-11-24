All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000501.000
UCLA00.000501.000
Utah00.000501.000
Washington St.00.000501.000
Southern Cal00.000401.000
Colorado00.00051.833
Washington00.00042.667
Oregon00.00032.600
Stanford00.00032.600
Arizona St.00.00022.500
California00.00023.400
Oregon St.00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00042.667
Army00.00032.600
Colgate00.00032.600
Navy00.00032.600
American U.00.00024.333
Bucknell00.00014.200
Holy Cross00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00014.200
Lehigh00.00014.200
Loyola (Md.)00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday's Games

Rider vs. Bucknell at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000501.000
LSU00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Florida00.000401.000
Mississippi St.00.000401.000
Auburn00.000301.000
Texas A&M00.00051.833
Kentucky00.00041.800
South Carolina00.00041.800
Tennessee00.00031.750
Vanderbilt00.00031.750
Mississippi00.00032.600
Missouri00.00032.600
Georgia00.00024.333

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday's Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000501.000
Samford00.00031.750
UNC-Greensboro00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
ETSU00.00032.600
Furman00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00032.600
W. Carolina00.00033.500
VMI00.00022.500
Mercer00.00023.400

Tuesday's Games

Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

Wednesday's Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00041.800
Nicholls00.00042.667
SE Louisiana00.00032.600
McNeese St.00.00023.400
Houston Baptist00.00013.250
New Orleans00.00013.250
Northwestern St.00.00015.167
Incarnate Word00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00024.333
Florida A&M00.00012.333
Alabama St.00.00025.286
Alabama A&M00.00013.250
Bethune-Cookman00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00005.000
Grambling St.00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00005.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Dakota00.00041.800
W. Illinois00.00041.800
S. Dakota St.00.00052.714
N. Dakota St.00.00032.600
Oral Roberts00.00032.600
UMKC00.00032.600
Denver00.00033.500
North Dakota00.00023.400
Nebraska-Omaha00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31

South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.00041.800
Georgia St.00.00041.800
Arkansas St.00.00031.750
Troy00.00042.667
UALR00.00042.667
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00032.600
South Alabama00.00032.600
Texas State00.00032.600
Appalachian St.00.00033.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00022.500
Texas-Arlington00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Wednesday's Games

Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000601.000
San Francisco00.000601.000
Gonzaga00.000501.000
Santa Clara00.000501.000
BYU00.000401.000
Portland00.00051.833
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
San Diego00.00032.600
Pacific00.00033.500
Pepperdine00.00024.333

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Saint Mary's (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000501.000
Seattle00.00051.833
New Mexico St.00.00041.800
Stephen F. Austin00.00041.800
Utah Valley00.00041.800
Grand Canyon00.00031.750
Rio Grande00.00042.667
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Sam Houston St.00.00023.400
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Dixie St.00.00014.200
Lamar00.00014.200
Tarleton St.00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 40

Wednesday's Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you