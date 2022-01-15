All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont201.000104.714
NJIT31.75086.571
Binghamton21.66757.417
Stony Brook11.50096.600
New Hampshire11.50065.545
UMBC11.50067.462
Albany (NY)12.333510.333
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000142.875
Tulane41.80077.500
SMU31.750124.750
Temple32.600106.625
Memphis32.60096.600
UCF22.500104.714
Cincinnati22.500125.706
East Carolina12.333105.667
Wichita St.03.00096.600
Tulsa03.00068.429
South Florida03.000510.333

Saturday's Games

SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson401.000142.875
St. Bonaventure201.000103.769
Fordham201.00095.643
VCU31.750105.667
Dayton21.667106.625
Rhode Island11.500104.714
Saint Louis11.500105.667
Duquesne11.50068.429
Saint Joseph's12.33377.500
Richmond13.250107.588
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass03.00078.467
La Salle03.00058.385
George Washington02.000410.286

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 73, VCU 53

Davidson 87, Richmond 84

Saturday's Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Notre Dame41.800105.667
Duke31.750132.867
North Carolina31.750114.733
Louisville42.667106.625
Virginia42.667106.625
Florida St.32.60095.643
Wake Forest33.500134.765
Clemson23.400106.625
Syracuse23.40088.500
NC State24.33398.529
Boston College13.25068.429
Georgia Tech14.20078.467
Pittsburgh14.200610.375
Virginia Tech04.00087.533

Saturday's Games

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville201.000104.714
Liberty201.000116.647
Jacksonville St.201.00096.600
Bellarmine201.00088.500
Kennesaw St.101.00068.429
Cent. Arkansas21.667511.313
Florida Gulf Coast12.333116.647
North Alabama12.33388.500
Lipscomb12.333810.444
Stetson12.33379.438
E. Kentucky03.00089.471
North Florida03.000412.250

Saturday's Games

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor31.750151.938
Texas31.750133.813
Texas Tech31.750133.813
Kansas21.667132.867
West Virginia21.667132.867
Oklahoma22.500124.750
TCU11.500112.846
Iowa St.13.250133.813
Oklahoma St.13.25087.533
Kansas St.04.00087.533

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova51.833124.750
Providence41.800142.875
Creighton21.667104.714
Marquette33.500116.647
Xavier22.500123.800
UConn22.500114.733
Butler22.50096.600
Seton Hall23.400114.733
St. John's12.33395.643
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, Noon

UConn at Providence, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Butler at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.41.800115.688
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.13.25056.455
Idaho04.000311.214
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gardner-Webb301.00097.563
NC A&T301.00089.471
Winthrop201.00096.600
Longwood101.00095.643
UNC-Asheville21.667106.625
SC-Upstate21.667510.333
Campbell12.33386.571
Radford12.333510.333
Presbyterian03.000810.444
High Point01.00069.400
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern03.000312.200

Saturday's Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.

NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois601.000133.813
Michigan St.501.000142.875
Wisconsin51.833142.875
Ohio St.42.667104.714
Purdue32.600142.875
Rutgers32.60096.600
Indiana33.500124.750
Penn St.33.50086.571
Iowa23.400124.750
Michigan13.25077.500
Minnesota14.200104.714
Northwestern14.20086.571
Maryland14.20097.563
Nebraska07.000612.333

Friday's Games

Purdue 92, Nebraska 65

Illinois 68, Michigan 53

Saturday's Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton201.00085.615
Hawaii201.00065.545
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Riverside21.66785.615
UC San Diego22.50087.533
UC Irvine11.50065.545
Long Beach St.11.50059.357
CS Northridge12.33359.357
UC Santa Barbara02.00076.538
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Cal Poly02.000310.231

Friday's Games

Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 56

Saturday's Games

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you