All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000801.000
UCLA201.00081.889
Arizona101.000701.000
Utah11.50062.750
Washington St.11.50062.750
Colorado11.50063.667
California11.50045.444
Arizona St.11.50036.333
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00073.700
Loyola (Md.)00.00054.556
Army00.00044.500
Colgate00.00035.375
Lafayette00.00026.250
American U.00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00027.222
Holy Cross00.00027.222
Lehigh00.00018.111

Monday's Games

Colgate 89, Columbia 61

Tuesday's Games

SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000801.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00062.750
Mississippi St.00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00062.750
Vanderbilt00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Monday's Games

Texas Southern 69, Florida 54

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00071.875
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00062.750
Samford00.00062.750
ETSU00.00063.667
Wofford00.00063.667
VMI00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00043.571
Mercer00.00054.556
W. Carolina00.00054.556

Monday's Games

Mercer 74, Coastal Carolina 69

The Citadel 80, NC Central 67

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00071.875
Nicholls00.00053.625
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
McNeese St.00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00036.333
Houston Baptist00.00025.286
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00035.375
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00016.143
Bethune-Cookman00.00017.125
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00019.100
MVSU00.00006.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Monday's Games

Texas Southern 69, Florida 54

Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00082.800
W. Illinois00.00082.800
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
UMKC00.00044.500
North Dakota00.00036.333
Denver00.00037.300
Nebraska-Omaha00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Texas State00.00062.750
Arkansas St.00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00042.667
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Troy00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00044.500
UALR00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Monday's Games

Mercer 74, Coastal Carolina 69

Georgia St. 80, Voorhees 51

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000901.000
BYU00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00072.778
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00063.667
Loyola Marymount00.00053.625
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00028.200

Monday's Games

Pepperdine 82, San Jose St. 69

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00081.889
California Baptist00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
Seattle00.00072.778
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00062.750
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00045.444
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Lamar00.00027.222
Tarleton St.00.00017.125

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT

Tuesday's Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

