All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|10
|.643
|Mass.-Lowell
|10
|5
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Bryant
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|15
|.444
|UMBC
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|13
|.567
|Maine
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
|NJIT
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Albany (NY)
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bryant, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|14
|1
|.933
|26
|2
|.929
|Memphis
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Tulane
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Wichita St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|UCF
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|East Carolina
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|South Florida
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Tulsa
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
Thursday's Games
Memphis 83, Wichita St. 78
Saturday's Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulane, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Fordham
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|George Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Richmond
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|La Salle
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Davidson
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|18
|.333
Friday's Games
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Dayton, 6 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, Noon
Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|NC State
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|7
|.759
|Duke
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Wake Forest
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Boston College
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Florida St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|20
|.286
|Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|2
|15
|.118
|10
|18
|.357
|Louisville
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|24
|.143
Saturday's Games
Clemson at NC State, Noon
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Kennesaw St.
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|8
|.733
|Stetson
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|11
|.607
|E. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Lipscomb
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|North Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Bellarmine
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|North Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|16
|.448
|Queens (NC)
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|13
|.567
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|21
|.300
|Austin Peay
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|21
|.300
Friday's Games
Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Kansas St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Iowa St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|West Virginia
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon
TCU at Texas Tech, Noon
Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Xavier
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|UConn
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Villanova
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|St. John's
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|Georgetown
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|22
|.241
Friday's Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UConn vs. St. John's at New York, Noon
Creighton at Villanova, Noon
DePaul at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|0
|1.000
|22
|7
|.759
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|Montana
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Idaho St.
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|N. Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Arizona
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
Idaho St. 65, Idaho 55
Portland St. at Montana, ppd.
Montana St. 60, Sacramento St. 56
E. Washington 89, Weber St. 82
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|2
|.882
|23
|7
|.767
|Longwood
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Radford
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|14
|.517
|SC-Upstate
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|14
|.500
|Winthrop
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|Campbell
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|16
|.448
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|Charleston Southern
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|20
|.286
|Presbyterian
|1
|16
|.059
|5
|25
|.167
Thursday's Games
Longwood 75, Gardner-Webb 63
Saturday's Games
Campbell at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Northwestern
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Indiana
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Maryland
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Rutgers
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Wisconsin
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|11
|.593
|Nebraska
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Minnesota
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|19
|.269
Thursday's Games
Penn St. 75, Ohio St. 71
Michigan 58, Rutgers 45
Illinois 66, Northwestern 62
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. at Iowa, Noon
Minnesota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Illinois at Ohio St., Noon
Wisconsin at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|UC Riverside
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Hawaii
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|12
|.586
|UC Davis
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|UC San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|CS Northridge
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Cal Poly
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara 78, Long Beach St. 73
Friday's Games
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
