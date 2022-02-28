All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont161.941245.828
UMBC107.5881513.536
Stony Brook98.5291713.567
New Hampshire98.5291412.538
Albany (NY)98.5291316.448
Hartford88.5001018.357
Binghamton89.4711115.423
Mass.-Lowell610.3751414.500
NJIT611.3531116.407
Maine314.176622.214

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston132.867244.857
SMU114.733207.741
Memphis115.688179.654
Temple96.6001610.615
UCF97.563179.654
Tulane97.5631213.480
Cincinnati79.4381712.586
East Carolina610.3751513.536
Wichita St.49.3081312.520
Tulsa313.188918.333
South Florida313.188820.286

Sunday's Games

Houston 75, SMU 61

Memphis 81, Wichita St. 57

Temple 75, Tulane 70

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson142.875244.857
VCU133.813207.741
Dayton124.750209.690
St. Bonaventure114.733197.731
Richmond106.6251910.655
Saint Louis106.6251910.655
George Mason77.5001413.519
George Washington78.4671116.407
Fordham69.4001314.481
Rhode Island510.3331413.519
UMass510.3331215.444
Saint Joseph's412.2501017.370
La Salle313.188818.308
Duquesne114.067621.222

Sunday's Games

George Mason 69, George Washington 62

Monday's Games

UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke153.833254.862
Notre Dame144.778218.724
North Carolina135.722218.724
Miami126.667209.690
Wake Forest127.632228.733
Virginia118.5791712.586
Virginia Tech108.5561811.621
Syracuse99.5001514.517
Florida St.810.4441513.536
Clemson612.3331415.483
Louisville612.3331216.429
Boston College612.3331117.393
Pittsburgh612.3331118.379
Georgia Tech414.2221118.379
NC State414.2221118.379

Monday's Games

Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.133.813209.690
Bellarmine115.6881713.567
Cent. Arkansas79.4381019.345
Lipscomb610.3751318.419
E. Kentucky511.3131317.433
North Alabama214.125920.310

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty124.7502110.677
Jacksonville115.688199.679
Florida Gulf Coast106.6252010.667
Kennesaw St.79.4381217.414
North Florida79.4381119.367
Stetson511.3131118.379

Tuesday's Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas123.800235.821
Baylor124.750245.828
Texas Tech115.688227.759
Texas106.625218.724
TCU78.467189.667
Iowa St.79.438209.690
Kansas St.610.3751414.500
Oklahoma St.610.3751315.464
Oklahoma511.3131514.517
West Virginia313.1881415.483

Monday's Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence142.875243.889
Villanova144.778217.750
UConn125.706217.750
Creighton116.647199.679
Marquette107.5881810.643
Seton Hall98.529189.667
Xavier710.4121711.607
St. John's710.4121513.536
Butler613.3161317.433
DePaul513.2781414.500
Georgetown017.000622.214

Sunday's Games

UConn 86, Georgetown 77

DePaul 99, St. John's 94

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.134.765217.750
S. Utah125.706189.667
Weber St.136.6842010.667
N. Colorado126.6671713.567
Montana117.6111811.621
E. Washington99.5001514.517
Portland St.99.5001115.423
Sacramento St.513.278916.360
N. Arizona513.278920.310
Idaho513.278820.286
Idaho St.514.263721.250

Sunday's Games

Montana 80, Montana St. 74

Tuesday's Games

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood151.938236.793
Campbell88.5001512.556
High Point79.4381317.433
Radford79.4381117.393
NC A&T610.3751119.367
Hampton511.313918.333

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop142.875218.724
Gardner-Webb115.6881712.586
SC-Upstate106.6251315.464
UNC-Asheville88.5001613.552
Presbyterian412.2501219.387
Charleston Southern115.063524.172

Wednesday's Games

NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin144.778235.821
Purdue135.722245.828
Illinois135.722208.714
Ohio St.116.647188.692
Iowa107.588208.714
Michigan St.107.588199.679
Rutgers108.5561612.571
Michigan98.5291512.556
Indiana99.5001810.643
Penn St.711.3891214.462
Maryland612.3331415.483
Northwestern612.3331314.481
Minnesota414.2221314.481
Nebraska216.111821.276

Sunday's Games

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn St. 70

Monday's Games

Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton103.769179.654
Long Beach St.103.7691611.593
Hawaii94.692159.625
UC Irvine84.667148.636
UC Riverside85.6151510.600
UC Davis54.556128.600
UC Santa Barbara65.5451410.583
CS Northridge311.214720.259
CS Bakersfield211.154716.304
Cal Poly112.077520.200
UC San Diego00.0001215.444

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 62, CS Bakersfield 50

UC Irvine 77, Long Beach St. 72

Tuesday's Games

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

