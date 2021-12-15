All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Coll. of Charleston00.00073.700
Towson00.00084.667
Hofstra00.00065.545
Northeastern00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00035.375
Elon00.00028.200
William & Mary00.000111.083

Tuesday's Games

Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64

Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.00092.818
FIU00.00082.800
Louisiana Tech00.00082.800
Middle Tennessee00.00082.800
Marshall00.00073.700
North Texas00.00063.667
W. Kentucky00.00074.636
FAU00.00064.600
Rice00.00064.600
UTSA00.00064.600
Charlotte00.00054.556
UTEP00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00056.455
Southern Miss.00.00046.400

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70

UAB 79, Grambling St. 61

North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55

Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51

W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52

Wednesday's Games

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Youngstown St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00037.300
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50026.250
Green Bay11.50028.200
Milwaukee11.50028.200
N. Kentucky02.00045.444
Ill.-Chicago02.00037.300
IUPUI02.00018.111
Robert Morris02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00093.750
Brown00.00085.615
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00035.375
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60

Thursday's Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00092.818
Monmouth (NJ)201.00092.818
Fairfield201.00073.700
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50045.444
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50035.375
Niagara02.00046.400
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00029.182

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60

Wednesday's Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00072.778
Toledo00.00073.700
Akron00.00063.667
Buffalo00.00063.667
Bowling Green00.00054.556
Kent St.00.00054.556
Miami (Ohio)00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00045.444
N. Illinois00.00036.333
W. Michigan00.00036.333
Cent. Michigan00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

Wednesday's Games

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
Morgan St.00.00046.400
NC Central00.00047.364
SC State00.00038.273
Delaware St.00.00028.200
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Tuesday's Games

Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69

Duke 103, SC State 62

Wednesday's Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00064.600
S. Illinois101.00054.556
Illinois St.101.00065.545
Bradley101.00046.400
Missouri St.01.00064.600
Valparaiso01.00056.455
Indiana St.01.00046.400
N. Iowa01.00035.375
Evansville01.00048.333

Tuesday's Games

Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63

N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00082.800
Air Force00.00072.778
Utah St.00.00073.700
San Diego St.00.00063.667
Boise St.00.00074.636
San Jose St.00.00054.556
New Mexico00.00065.545
UNLV00.00065.545
Nevada00.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00045.444
Bryant00.00047.364
Sacred Heart00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00048.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00038.273
St. Francis (NY)00.00038.273
LIU00.00027.222
CCSU00.00029.182
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00008.000

Tuesday's Games

Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66

St. Francis (NY) 113, Medgar Evers 51

Wednesday's Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00081.889
Belmont00.00083.727
Morehead St.00.00064.600
SE Missouri00.00055.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00056.455
Austin Peay00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00047.364
Tennessee St.00.00036.333
Tennessee Tech00.00028.200
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Tuesday's Games

South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51

UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

