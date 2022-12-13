All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Monday's Games
UALR 83, Philander Smith 54
Tuesday's Games
Bethel (TN) at UT Martin, Noon
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary of the Woods at S. Indiana, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
Monday's Games
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Monday's Games
Columbia 57, Lafayette 45
Tuesday's Games
VMI at American, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Tuesday's Games
NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.
South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.
UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Tuesday's Games
VMI at American, 6 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Monday's Games
South Alabama 78, Alabama A&M 71
Tuesday's Games
Edward Waters at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts 84, Liberty 70
North Dakota 99, North Central 48
S. Dakota St. 85, Mount Marty 56
Tuesday's Games
Midland at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bellevue at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Colorado Christian at Denver, 9 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Dakota, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
South Alabama 78, Alabama A&M 71
Louisiana-Lafayette 98, Louisiana College 63
Tuesday's Games
Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Dakota, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
Gonzaga 88, N. Illinois 67
San Diego 84, UC San Diego 58
New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64
Tuesday's Games
CS Stanislaus at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
W. Oregon at BYU, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Tuesday's Games
SAGU American Indian College at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SW Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
