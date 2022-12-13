All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00074.636
Tennessee St.00.00064.600
Morehead St.00.00055.500
S. Indiana00.00055.500
SE Missouri00.00055.500
UT Martin00.00055.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
Tennessee Tech00.00037.300
UALR00.00037.300
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Monday's Games

UALR 83, Philander Smith 54

Tuesday's Games

Bethel (TN) at UT Martin, Noon

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary of the Woods at S. Indiana, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000101.909
UCLA201.00082.800
Utah201.00082.800
Southern Cal201.00073.700
Arizona11.50081.889
Washington11.50073.700
Oregon11.50055.500
Oregon St.11.50046.400
Colorado02.00055.500
Washington St.02.00045.444
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.000011.000

Monday's Games

Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00072.778
Bucknell00.00064.600
Navy00.00064.600
Boston U.00.00065.545
Colgate00.00066.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Army00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00047.364
Holy Cross00.00038.273
Lafayette00.000111.083

Monday's Games

Columbia 57, Lafayette 45

Tuesday's Games

VMI at American, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000901.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Missouri00.00091.900
Tennessee00.00091.900
Alabama00.00081.889
Auburn00.00081.889
LSU00.00081.889
Kentucky00.00072.778
Mississippi00.00072.778
Georgia00.00073.700
Texas A&M00.00063.667
Florida00.00064.600
South Carolina00.00054.556
Vanderbilt00.00055.500

Tuesday's Games

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.

UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00073.700
Furman00.00073.700
The Citadel00.00054.556
Samford00.00065.545
Wofford00.00065.545
Mercer00.00056.455
VMI00.00056.455
W. Carolina00.00056.455
ETSU00.00046.400
UNC-Greensboro00.00046.400

Tuesday's Games

VMI at American, 6 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00082.800
Texas A&M-CC00.00054.556
SE Louisiana00.00055.500
Incarnate Word00.00056.455
Nicholls00.00045.444
Lamar00.00046.400
Texas A&M Commerce00.00047.364
McNeese St.00.00037.300
Houston Christian00.00038.273
New Orleans00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00063.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00045.444
Prairie View00.00045.444
Southern U.00.00045.444
Alabama A&M00.00036.333
Alcorn St.00.00037.300
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00018.111
Jackson St.00.00018.111
MVSU00.00019.100

Monday's Games

South Alabama 78, Alabama A&M 71

Tuesday's Games

Edward Waters at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00083.727
Oral Roberts00.00083.727
St. Thomas (MN)00.00084.667
W. Illinois00.00064.600
North Dakota00.00067.462
South Dakota00.00056.455
S. Dakota St.00.00057.417
UMKC00.00049.308
Omaha00.00038.273
N. Dakota St.00.00039.250

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts 84, Liberty 70

North Dakota 99, North Central 48

S. Dakota St. 85, Mount Marty 56

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bellevue at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Denver, 9 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Dakota, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00091.900
Marshall00.00091.900
Southern Miss.00.00091.900
James Madison00.00083.727
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Troy00.00074.636
Appalachian St.00.00064.600
Georgia Southern00.00064.600
Texas St.00.00064.600
Coastal Carolina00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Arkansas St.00.00055.500
South Alabama00.00046.400
Louisiana-Monroe00.00037.300

Monday's Games

South Alabama 78, Alabama A&M 71

Louisiana-Lafayette 98, Louisiana College 63

Tuesday's Games

Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Dakota, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga00.00083.727
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00083.727
San Francisco00.00083.727
Santa Clara00.00083.727
Loyola Marymount00.00084.667
Portland00.00085.615
Pepperdine00.00054.556
BYU00.00065.545
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Gonzaga 88, N. Illinois 67

San Diego 84, UC San Diego 58

New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

Tuesday's Games

CS Stanislaus at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

W. Oregon at BYU, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle00.00071.875
Sam Houston St.00.00072.778
Cal Baptist00.00074.636
Grand Canyon00.00074.636
S. Utah00.00074.636
New Mexico St.00.00053.625
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00064.600
Utah Valley St.00.00064.600
Stephen F. Austin00.00054.556
Abilene Christian00.00065.545
Tarleton St.00.00055.500
Utah Tech00.00055.500
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Tuesday's Games

SAGU American Indian College at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SW Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

