All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00041.800
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
Morehead St.00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00033.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
S. Indiana00.00023.400
UALR00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

High Point 77, Tennessee St. 72

Indiana 87, UALR 68

Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Idaho St. 76, OT

Friday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00051.833
Southern Cal00.00041.800
Washington00.00041.800
Oregon St.00.00031.750
Utah00.00042.667
UCLA00.00032.600
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon00.00022.500
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00022.500
California00.00005.000

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 81, Creighton 79

Southern Cal 82, BYU 76

Mississippi St. 52, Utah 49

Washington 62, Fresno St. 57

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Southern Cal vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Bucknell00.00042.667
Colgate00.00042.667
American00.00032.600
Lehigh00.00032.600
Army00.00023.400
Loyola (Md.)00.00023.400
Holy Cross00.00015.167
Lafayette00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

American 74, Georgetown 70

Thursday's Games

Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000601.000
Mississippi St.00.000601.000
Missouri00.000601.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
LSU00.00051.833
Arkansas00.00041.800
Florida00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00031.750
Georgia00.00042.667
Kentucky00.00042.667
Texas A&M00.00032.600
Vanderbilt00.00022.500
South Carolina00.00023.400

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 96, North Florida 56

Missouri 89, Coastal Carolina 51

Kansas St. 61, LSU 59

Tennessee 71, Butler 45

Auburn 43, Northwestern 42

Mississippi St. 52, Utah 49

Arkansas vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

Southern Cal vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000601.000
W. Carolina00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
Furman00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00032.600
ETSU00.00033.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00022.500
Chattanooga00.00023.400
Mercer00.00023.400
VMI00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Wofford 70, North Greenville 59

The Citadel 72, New Orleans 65

Samford 79, Valparaiso 49

Lipscomb 72, Chattanooga 66

Appalachian St. 74, ETSU 70

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00042.667
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
Incarnate Word00.00023.400
McNeese St.00.00024.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00013.250
Nicholls00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel 72, New Orleans 65

Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60

Texas A&M-CC 98, Alcorn St. 67

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

William Carey at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00032.600
Grambling St.00.00022.500
Alcorn St.00.00023.400
Bethune-Cookman00.00023.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Southern U.00.00013.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
MVSU00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama A&M00.00005.000
Alabama St.00.00006.000
Jackson St.00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

Air Force 64, MVSU 51

Texas A&M-CC 98, Alcorn St. 67

Duquesne 75, Alabama St. 57

Louisiana Tech 80, Alabama A&M 75

Michigan 78, Jackson St. 68

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00041.800
St. Thomas (MN)00.00052.714
North Dakota00.00033.500
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
South Dakota00.00033.500
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
W. Illinois00.00023.400
UMKC00.00035.375
N. Dakota St.00.00014.200
Omaha00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72

Denver 86, IUPUI 64

Florida Gulf Coast 73, UMKC 59

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000601.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000501.000
Troy00.00061.857
James Madison00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Arkansas St.00.00032.600
Texas St.00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
South Alabama00.00013.250

Wednesday's Games

Southern Miss. 70, Fort Wayne 58

Appalachian St. 74, ETSU 70

Missouri 89, Coastal Carolina 51

Friday's Games

James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000601.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000501.000
Pepperdine00.00041.800
San Diego00.00041.800
Gonzaga00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00052.714
Portland00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00042.667
BYU00.00032.600
Pacific00.00023.400

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

Southern Cal 82, BYU 76

Santa Clara 64, Menlo 51

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

BYU vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00042.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00042.667
Cal Baptist00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00032.600
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00023.400
Abilene Christian00.00024.333

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65

Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65

Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 53

Thursday's Games

Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Friday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

