All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
High Point 77, Tennessee St. 72
Indiana 87, UALR 68
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Idaho St. 76, OT
Friday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arizona 81, Creighton 79
Southern Cal 82, BYU 76
Mississippi St. 52, Utah 49
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Southern Cal vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
American 74, Georgetown 70
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 96, North Florida 56
Missouri 89, Coastal Carolina 51
Kansas St. 61, LSU 59
Tennessee 71, Butler 45
Auburn 43, Northwestern 42
Mississippi St. 52, Utah 49
Arkansas vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
Southern Cal vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Wofford 70, North Greenville 59
The Citadel 72, New Orleans 65
Samford 79, Valparaiso 49
Lipscomb 72, Chattanooga 66
Appalachian St. 74, ETSU 70
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel 72, New Orleans 65
Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60
Texas A&M-CC 98, Alcorn St. 67
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Friday's Games
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
William Carey at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Air Force 64, MVSU 51
Texas A&M-CC 98, Alcorn St. 67
Duquesne 75, Alabama St. 57
Louisiana Tech 80, Alabama A&M 75
Michigan 78, Jackson St. 68
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72
Denver 86, IUPUI 64
Florida Gulf Coast 73, UMKC 59
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Southern Miss. 70, Fort Wayne 58
Appalachian St. 74, ETSU 70
Missouri 89, Coastal Carolina 51
Friday's Games
James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT
Southern Cal 82, BYU 76
Santa Clara 64, Menlo 51
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
BYU vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65
Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49
UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65
Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 53
Thursday's Games
Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Friday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
