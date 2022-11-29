All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Monday's Games
Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Monday's Games
Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Tuesday's Games
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Monday's Games
Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Monday's Games
Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55
Tuesday's Games
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Monday's Games
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Monday's Games
Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT
Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.
La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
