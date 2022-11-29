All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00061.857
Mass.-Lowell00.00061.857
Maine00.00042.667
Binghamton00.00033.500
UMBC00.00034.429
New Hampshire00.00023.400
Albany (NY)00.00035.375
Vermont00.00027.222
NJIT00.00015.167

Monday's Games

Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000601.000
East Carolina00.00052.714
Tulane00.00052.714
UCF00.00052.714
Memphis00.00042.667
Wichita St.00.00042.667
Cincinnati00.00043.571
SMU00.00033.500
Temple00.00034.429
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00025.286

Monday's Games

Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Tuesday's Games

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00061.857
Fordham00.00061.857
Duquesne00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
Saint Louis00.00052.714
George Washington00.00042.667
St. Bonaventure00.00042.667
VCU00.00042.667
La Salle00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
Dayton00.00034.429
George Mason00.00034.429
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at La Salle, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000501.000
Virginia Tech00.00071.875
Miami00.00061.857
NC State00.00061.857
Wake Forest00.00061.857
Notre Dame00.00051.833
Duke00.00062.750
Boston College00.00052.714
Clemson00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00052.714
Georgia Tech00.00042.667
Pittsburgh00.00053.625
Syracuse00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00017.125
Louisville00.00006.000

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Queens (NC)00.00052.714
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Stetson00.00032.600
Cent. Arkansas00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Kennesaw St.00.00043.571
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
Austin Peay00.00034.429
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Bellarmine00.00025.286
North Florida00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Texas00.000501.000
Kansas00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Baylor00.00051.833
Iowa St.00.00051.833
TCU00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00052.714
Texas Tech00.00042.667

Monday's Games

Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000801.000
St. John's00.000701.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00052.714
Providence00.00052.714
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00043.571
Seton Hall00.00043.571
Xavier00.00043.571
DePaul00.00033.500
Villanova00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at TCU, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana00.00034.429
Portland St.00.00034.429
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
Montana St.00.00035.375
N. Colorado00.00035.375
Weber St.00.00024.333
E. Washington00.00025.286
Idaho00.00025.286
N. Arizona00.00026.250
Idaho St.00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northwest U. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland Bible at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00042.667
Campbell00.00043.571
Radford00.00043.571
Longwood00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00015.167
Presbyterian00.00016.143

Monday's Games

San Diego 71, Longwood 68

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Maryland00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Penn St.00.00061.857
Illinois00.00051.833
Iowa00.00051.833
Michigan00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Rutgers00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Minnesota00.00043.571
Nebraska00.00043.571

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Duke, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida St., 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00061.857
Hawaii00.00051.833
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
UC Davis00.00062.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00043.571
CS Bakersfield00.00033.500
Cal Poly00.00033.500
UC San Diego00.00034.429
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Monday's Games

UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.

La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

