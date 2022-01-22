All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Delaware
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Towson
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|15
|.211
|James Madison
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Northeastern
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50
Delaware 80, Elon 77
William & Mary 83, Drexel 75
UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|FIU
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60
Charlotte 67, Rice 64
FAU 71, Marshall 60
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|4
|.750
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|8
|.556
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Friday's Games
Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61
Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62
Saturday's Games
N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41
Oakland 68, Green Bay 61
Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
Brown 93, Columbia 74
Cornell 76, Harvard 61
Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80
Penn 76, Yale 68
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter's
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|6
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Canisius
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|12
|.294
Friday's Games
Canisius 70, Rider 69
Manhattan 75, Siena 68
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 68, OT
Sunday's Games
St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Bowling Green
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Friday's Games
Toledo 87, Ohio 69
Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75
Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Friday's Games
Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73
Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69
Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Wyoming
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|1
|.938
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Air Force
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Friday's Games
Nevada 77, Fresno St. 73
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53
UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT
Bryant 79, Merrimack 63
Mount St. Mary's 98, Sacred Heart 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67
Sunday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Morehead St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.