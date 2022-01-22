All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington501.000115.688
Delaware52.714146.700
Towson52.714146.700
Hofstra42.667127.632
Drexel33.50088.500
William & Mary33.500415.211
James Madison23.400115.688
Elon25.286515.250
Coll. of Charleston13.25097.563
Northeastern07.000612.333

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50

Delaware 80, Elon 77

William & Mary 83, Drexel 75

UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech601.000153.833
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas51.833124.750
FAU42.667118.579
Middle Tennessee32.600126.667
Charlotte32.600107.588
Rice43.571117.611
UTEP33.500108.556
Old Dominion22.500710.412
W. Kentucky23.400108.556
FIU14.200117.611
Southern Miss.14.200612.333
Marshall05.000711.389
UTSA06.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60

Charlotte 67, Rice 64

FAU 71, Marshall 60

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.81.889124.750
Oakland81.889145.737
Wright St.72.778108.556
Detroit43.571610.375
Fort Wayne54.556108.556
N. Kentucky44.50089.471
Milwaukee56.455713.350
Youngstown St.45.444109.526
Ill.-Chicago34.42979.438
Green Bay36.333414.222
Robert Morris18.111315.167
IUPUI08.000117.056

Friday's Games

Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61

Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62

Saturday's Games

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41

Oakland 68, Green Bay 61

Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Yale201.00088.500
Penn32.600612.333
Harvard22.500106.625
Cornell23.400106.625
Brown24.3331011.476
Columbia13.250412.250
Dartmouth14.200412.250

Saturday's Games

Brown 93, Columbia 74

Cornell 76, Harvard 61

Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80

Penn 76, Yale 68

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona701.000153.833
St. Peter's51.83376.538
Quinnipiac53.625106.625
Siena32.60067.462
Manhattan33.500105.667
Monmouth (NJ)33.500116.647
Marist34.42988.500
Niagara35.37589.471
Fairfield25.286810.444
Canisius25.286612.333
Rider16.143512.294

Friday's Games

Canisius 70, Rider 69

Manhattan 75, Siena 68

St. Peter's 74, Niagara 68, OT

Sunday's Games

St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo71.875154.789
Ohio51.833143.824
Akron42.667115.688
Buffalo42.667106.625
Kent St.44.50099.500
Miami (Ohio)33.50098.529
E. Michigan23.40079.438
N. Illinois23.400510.333
Bowling Green35.375109.526
Ball St.24.333710.412
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
W. Michigan07.000414.222

Friday's Games

Toledo 87, Ohio 69

Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75

Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.301.000124.750
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
SC State02.000810.444
Howard01.00068.429
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago51.833143.824
Missouri St.62.750156.714
N. Iowa52.71498.529
Drake42.667136.684
S. Illinois33.500108.556
Illinois St.33.500109.526
Bradley34.429910.474
Valparaiso35.3751010.500
Indiana St.15.167810.444
Evansville06.000413.235

Friday's Games

Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73

Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69

Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.501.000144.778
Wyoming301.000142.875
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Colorado St.51.833151.938
Fresno St.32.600135.722
Nevada32.60097.563
UNLV33.500118.579
Air Force24.33398.529
Utah St.15.167109.526
San Jose St.05.000710.412
New Mexico05.000711.389

Friday's Games

Nevada 77, Fresno St. 73

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53

UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner701.000132.867
Bryant61.857108.556
Merrimack43.571911.450
LIU43.571710.412
Mount St. Mary's34.429712.368
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
St. Francis (Pa.)25.286612.333
St. Francis (NY)25.286513.278
CCSU25.286515.250
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT

Bryant 79, Merrimack 63

Mount St. Mary's 98, Sacred Heart 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67

Sunday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.601.000162.889
Morehead St.501.000135.722
Belmont42.667145.737
Tennessee Tech22.500512.294
SE Missouri23.400711.389
Tennessee St.24.333711.389
UT Martin24.333612.333
SIU-Edwardsville13.250710.412
Austin Peay13.25059.357
E. Illinois04.000215.118

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

