All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Colorado 54, Brown 52
UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62
Florida 80, California 60
Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86
Washington 77, George Mason 74
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Monday's Games
Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58
Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61
LSU 83, Belmont 53
Florida 80, California 60
Florida St. 81, Missouri 58
Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
ETSU 66, Murray St. 58
Duke 107, The Citadel 81
Tuesday's Games
Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66
Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
McNeese St. 98, Carver 54
SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Tuesday's Games
Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ecclesia at Southern U., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53
UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58
Tuesday's Games
Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
UALR 67, N. Illinois 60
Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68
South Alabama 96, William Carey 53
Tuesday's Games
Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Monday's Games
Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70
San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67
Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58
Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. vs. Pepperdine at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59
Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80
N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53
Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61
Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58
Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.