All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000501.000
UCLA00.000501.000
Utah00.000501.000
Washington St.00.000501.000
Southern Cal00.000301.000
Colorado00.00051.833
Oregon00.00031.750
Stanford00.00032.600
Washington00.00032.600
Arizona St.00.00022.500
California00.00023.400
Oregon St.00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Colorado 54, Brown 52

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Florida 80, California 60

Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00042.667
Army00.00032.600
Colgate00.00032.600
Navy00.00032.600
American U.00.00023.400
Bucknell00.00013.250
Holy Cross00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00014.200
Loyola (Md.)00.00014.200
Lehigh00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000401.000
Florida00.000401.000
Mississippi St.00.000401.000
Auburn00.000301.000
Kentucky00.00041.800
Texas A&M00.00041.800
South Carolina00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00031.750
Vanderbilt00.00031.750
Mississippi00.00032.600
Missouri00.00032.600
Georgia00.00023.400

Monday's Games

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

LSU 83, Belmont 53

Florida 80, California 60

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000401.000
Wofford00.00041.800
Samford00.00031.750
UNC-Greensboro00.00042.667
Furman00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00032.600
W. Carolina00.00033.500
ETSU00.00022.500
VMI00.00022.500
Mercer00.00013.250

Monday's Games

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Tuesday's Games

Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00041.800
Nicholls00.00042.667
SE Louisiana00.00032.600
McNeese St.00.00023.400
Houston Baptist00.00013.250
New Orleans00.00013.250
Northwestern St.00.00015.167
Incarnate Word00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M00.00012.333
Alabama St.00.00025.286
Alabama A&M00.00013.250
Bethune-Cookman00.00014.200
Southern U.00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00005.000
Grambling St.00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00004.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Tuesday's Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ecclesia at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00051.833
W. Illinois00.00041.800
South Dakota00.00031.750
N. Dakota St.00.00032.600
UMKC00.00032.600
Denver00.00033.500
Oral Roberts00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00023.400
Nebraska-Omaha00.00013.250

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Tuesday's Games

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.00041.800
Georgia St.00.00041.800
Arkansas St.00.00031.750
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00031.750
Troy00.00042.667
UALR00.00042.667
South Alabama00.00032.600
Texas State00.00032.600
Louisiana-Monroe00.00022.500
Coastal Carolina00.00011.500
Appalachian St.00.00023.400
Texas-Arlington00.00014.200

Monday's Games

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

Tuesday's Games

Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000601.000
BYU00.000401.000
Gonzaga00.000401.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000401.000
Santa Clara00.000401.000
Portland00.00041.800
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
San Diego00.00032.600
Pacific00.00033.500
Pepperdine00.00023.400

Monday's Games

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. vs. Pepperdine at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000501.000
New Mexico St.00.00041.800
Seattle00.00041.800
Utah Valley00.00041.800
Grand Canyon00.00031.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Rio Grande00.00032.600
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Sam Houston St.00.00023.400
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Dixie St.00.00013.250
Lamar00.00014.200
Tarleton St.00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you