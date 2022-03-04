All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona172.895273.900
Southern Cal145.737255.833
UCLA145.737226.786
Colorado118.5791910.655
Oregon118.5791812.600
Washington St.109.5261713.567
Washington109.5261514.517
Arizona St.910.4741316.448
Stanford811.4211514.517
California514.2631218.400
Utah415.2111118.379
Oregon St.118.053326.103

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 71, California 44

Arizona 81, Stanford 69

Washington 78, Oregon 67

Washington St. 71, Oregon St. 67

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate162.8892111.656
Navy126.6672010.667
Boston U.117.6112111.656
Lehigh108.5561318.419
Army99.5001516.484
Loyola (Md.)810.4441416.467
Lafayette711.3891020.333
Holy Cross711.389922.290
American513.2781022.313
Bucknell513.278923.281

Thursday's Games

Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64

Colgate 96, Bucknell 68

Lehigh 91, Army 77

Navy 71, American 64

Sunday's Games

Lehigh at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn143.824264.867
Arkansas134.765246.800
Kentucky134.765246.800
Tennessee134.765227.759
Alabama98.5291911.633
Florida98.5291911.633
South Carolina98.5291811.621
LSU89.4712010.667
Texas A&M89.4711911.633
Mississippi St.89.4711713.567
Vanderbilt611.3531415.483
Mississippi413.2351317.433
Missouri413.2351020.333
Georgia116.059624.200

Saturday's Games

Alabama at LSU, Noon

Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga144.778247.774
Furman126.6672011.645
Samford108.5562010.667
Wofford108.5561812.600
UNC-Greensboro99.5001713.567
VMI99.5001614.533
Mercer810.4441516.484
ETSU711.3891516.484
The Citadel612.3331217.414
W. Carolina513.2781120.355

Friday's Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon

VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls103.7692010.667
New Orleans103.7691711.607
SE Louisiana94.6921713.567
Texas A&M-CC67.4621911.633
Houston Baptist58.385917.346
Northwestern St.58.385921.300
McNeese St.49.3081020.333
Incarnate Word310.231723.233

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.134.7651415.483
Texas Southern125.7061412.538
Southern U.106.6251613.552
Prairie View87.533817.320
Grambling St.88.5001118.379
Ark.-Pine Bluff512.294723.233

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M107.5881216.429
Alabama A&M107.5881116.407
Jackson St.89.4711018.357
Bethune-Cookman710.412920.310
Alabama St.710.412821.276
MVSU215.118225.074

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M 71, Grambling St. 63

Alcorn St. 72, MVSU 69

Jackson St. 87, Ark.-Pine Bluff 79

Alabama St. 77, Southern U. 67

Saturday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1801.000274.871
N. Dakota St.135.722219.700
UMKC126.6671911.633
Oral Roberts126.6671811.621
South Dakota117.6111811.621
W. Illinois711.3891614.533
Denver711.3891120.355
St. Thomas (MN)414.2221020.333
Omaha414.222524.172
North Dakota216.111625.194

Saturday's Games

Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631911.633
Arkansas St.87.5331810.643
Coastal Carolina88.5001613.552
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711414.500
Texas-Arlington710.4121118.379
Georgia Southern511.3131315.464
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781318.419
UALR311.214918.333

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Texas-Arlington 64

UALR 75, South Alabama 71

Arkansas St. 81, Louisiana-Monroe 77

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga131.929243.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)123.800246.800
Santa Clara105.6672010.667
San Francisco106.625238.742
BYU96.600219.700
Portland77.5001713.567
San Diego79.4381515.500
Pacific311.214822.267
Loyola Marymount312.2001117.393
Pepperdine115.063725.219

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

San Diego 74, Pepperdine 67

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle134.765228.733
Stephen F. Austin134.765218.724
New Mexico St.124.750236.793
Sam Houston St.135.7221813.581
Grand Canyon115.688217.750
Abilene Christian107.588199.679
Utah Valley St.107.5881910.655
Tarleton St.98.5291416.467
Cal Baptist611.3531614.533
Dixie St.611.3531317.433
Texas Rio Grande Valley314.176821.276
Chicago St.314.176723.233
Lamar015.000226.071

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 69, Tarleton St. 50

Abilene Christian 80, Dixie St. 64

Grand Canyon 68, Utah Valley St. 57

Saturday's Games

Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

