All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) 74, Immaculata 47
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70
East Carolina 77, Mercer 75
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Duquesne 91, Montana 63
Wednesday's Games
Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clinton College at Queens (NC), Noon
W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Johnson at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Providence 66, Rider 65
Georgetown 99, Coppin St. 89, OT
Wednesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Duquesne 91, Montana 63
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Walla Walla at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Westcliff at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
W. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Piedmont at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Tuesday's Games
Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Cal Maritime at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
