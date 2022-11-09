All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton00.000101.000
Bryant00.000101.000
Mass.-Lowell00.000101.000
New Hampshire00.000101.000
Vermont00.000101.000
Albany (NY)00.00011.500
Maine00.00001.000
NJIT00.00001.000
UMBC00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) 74, Immaculata 47

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000101.000
East Carolina00.000101.000
Houston00.000101.000
Memphis00.000101.000
SMU00.000101.000
Tulane00.000101.000
Wichita St.00.000101.000
South Florida00.00001.000
Temple00.00001.000
Tulsa00.00001.000
UCF00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70

East Carolina 77, Mercer 75

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000101.000
Dayton00.000101.000
Duquesne00.000101.000
Fordham00.000101.000
George Washington00.000101.000
Loyola Chicago00.000101.000
Richmond00.000101.000
Saint Louis00.000101.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
UMass00.000101.000
VCU00.000101.000
George Mason00.00001.000
La Salle00.00001.000
Rhode Island00.00001.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Duquesne 91, Montana 63

Wednesday's Games

Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.

SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.000101.000
Clemson00.000101.000
Duke00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.000101.000
Miami00.000101.000
NC State00.000101.000
North Carolina00.000101.000
Pittsburgh00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Virginia00.000101.000
Virginia Tech00.000101.000
Wake Forest00.000101.000
Florida St.00.00001.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.000101.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.000101.000
Jacksonville St.00.000101.000
Kennesaw St.00.000101.000
Liberty00.000101.000
North Alabama00.000101.000
Queens (NC)00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
Austin Peay00.00001.000
Bellarmine00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00001.000
Jacksonville00.00001.000
Lipscomb00.00000.000
North Florida00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clinton College at Queens (NC), Noon

W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Johnson at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000101.000
Iowa St.00.000101.000
Kansas00.000101.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.000101.000
TCU00.000101.000
Texas00.000101.000
Texas Tech00.000101.000
West Virginia00.000101.000
Oklahoma00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.000101.000
Creighton00.000101.000
DePaul00.000101.000
Georgetown00.000101.000
Marquette00.000101.000
Providence00.000101.000
St. John's00.000101.000
UConn00.000101.000
Villanova00.000101.000
Xavier00.000101.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Providence 66, Rider 65

Georgetown 99, Coppin St. 89, OT

Wednesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.

Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00001.000
Idaho00.00001.000
Idaho St.00.00001.000
Montana00.00001.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00001.000
N. Colorado00.00001.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00001.000
Weber St.00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Duquesne 91, Montana 63

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Walla Walla at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Westcliff at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

W. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000101.000
Charleston Southern00.000101.000
High Point00.000101.000
Presbyterian00.000101.000
SC-Upstate00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.000101.000
Gardner-Webb00.00001.000
Longwood00.00001.000
Radford00.00001.000
Winthrop00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Piedmont at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000101.000
Indiana00.000101.000
Iowa00.000101.000
Maryland00.000101.000
Michigan00.000101.000
Michigan St.00.000101.000
Minnesota00.000101.000
Nebraska00.000101.000
Northwestern00.000101.000
Ohio St.00.000101.000
Penn St.00.000101.000
Purdue00.000101.000
Rutgers00.000101.000
Wisconsin00.000101.000

Tuesday's Games

Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53

Thursday's Games

Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.

UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.000101.000
CS Northridge00.000101.000
Cal Poly00.000101.000
Long Beach St.00.000101.000
UC Davis00.000101.000
UC Irvine00.000101.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000101.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00001.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00001.000
UC San Diego00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Cal Maritime at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

