All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74
Arizona 83, Illinois 79
Utah 96, Manhattan 62
California 72, Santa Clara 60
UCLA 67, Marquette 56
Sunday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Siena 72, Holy Cross 59
Princeton 84, Lafayette 73
American U. 72, Mount St. Mary's 66, OT
Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62
Sunday's Games
Colgate at St. John's, Noon
Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Auburn 99, Nebraska 68
Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66
Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63
Kansas 102, Missouri 65
Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36
Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62
LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53
TCU 68, Texas A&M 64
W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon
Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Tulane at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61
Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72
ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75
Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36
Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50
Sunday's Games
Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62
Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67
Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66
Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73
Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73
Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50
Monday's Games
Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62
Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77
Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62
Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66
Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60
S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74
Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60
South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT
Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73
Dixie St. 82, Denver 62
Sunday's Games
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Saturday's Games
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68
Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72
Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47
UALR 60, Philander Smith 51
Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77
Sunday's Games
Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Creighton 83, BYU 71
San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66
Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62
Saint Mary's (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59
New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58
California 72, Santa Clara 60
San Diego 84, California Lutheran 55
Sunday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
Monday's Games
Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71
Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47
UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73
Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56
Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51
New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58
Grand Canyon 81, Ottawa 53
Dixie St. 82, Denver 62
Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62
Sunday's Games
California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.