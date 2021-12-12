All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000901.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.000901.000
Colorado11.50083.727
Utah11.50073.700
Washington St.11.50073.700
California11.50065.545
Arizona St.11.50046.400
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Utah 96, Manhattan 62

California 72, Santa Clara 60

UCLA 67, Marquette 56

Sunday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00093.750
Navy00.00063.667
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00055.500
Colgate00.00046.400
American U.00.00047.364
Bucknell00.00028.200
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00029.182
Lehigh00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

Princeton 84, Lafayette 73

American U. 72, Mount St. Mary's 66, OT

Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

Sunday's Games

Colgate at St. John's, Noon

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000901.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Auburn00.00081.889
Alabama00.00071.875
Florida00.00072.778
Kentucky00.00072.778
Tennessee00.00072.778
Texas A&M00.00072.778
South Carolina00.00062.750
Mississippi00.00063.667
Mississippi St.00.00063.667
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
Missouri00.00055.500
Georgia00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Auburn 99, Nebraska 68

Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66

Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

Kansas 102, Missouri 65

Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tulane at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00081.889
Samford00.00082.800
ETSU00.00073.700
Furman00.00073.700
UNC-Greensboro00.00073.700
Wofford00.00073.700
Mercer00.00074.636
VMI00.00074.636
The Citadel00.00053.625
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75

Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50

Sunday's Games

Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00091.900
Nicholls00.00063.667
SE Louisiana00.00046.400
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00037.300
New Orleans00.00037.300
Incarnate Word00.00028.200
Northwestern St.00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67

Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66

Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

Monday's Games

Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00056.455
Grambling St.00.00037.300
Florida A&M00.00025.286
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Alabama A&M00.00016.143
Alcorn St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Bethune-Cookman00.00018.111
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000110.091
MVSU00.00008.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77

Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62

Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66

Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00093.750
N. Dakota St.00.00064.600
South Dakota00.00064.600
UMKC00.00054.556
Oral Roberts00.00055.500
North Dakota00.00038.273
Denver00.00039.250
Nebraska-Omaha00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60

S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

Sunday's Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Arkansas St.00.00072.778
Texas State00.00062.750
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Troy00.00064.600
Coastal Carolina00.00043.571
Georgia Southern00.00054.556
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00054.556
Appalachian St.00.00055.500
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00035.375

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68

Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72

Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

UALR 60, Philander Smith 51

Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77

Sunday's Games

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00092.818
BYU00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00082.800
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00074.636
Loyola Marymount00.00064.600
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00046.400
Pepperdine00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Creighton 83, BYU 71

San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66

Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62

Saint Mary's (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59

New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

California 72, Santa Clara 60

San Diego 84, California Lutheran 55

Sunday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Monday's Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00081.889
Grand Canyon00.00092.818
New Mexico St.00.00082.800
Stephen F. Austin00.00082.800
Abilene Christian00.00062.750
Seattle00.00073.700
Utah Valley00.00073.700
Dixie St.00.00055.500
Rio Grande00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00036.333
Sam Houston St.00.00036.333
Tarleton St.00.00037.300
Lamar00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

Grand Canyon 81, Ottawa 53

Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

Sunday's Games

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

