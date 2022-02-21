All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington133.813198.704
Towson123.800217.750
Hofstra114.733199.679
Delaware105.667199.679
Drexel97.5631412.538
Coll. of Charleston68.4291412.538
James Madison610.3751512.556
Elon511.313821.276
William & Mary412.250524.172
Northeastern114.067719.269

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas131.929204.833
UAB104.714207.741
Louisiana Tech104.714197.731
UTEP95.6431610.615
Rice68.4291412.538
UTSA213.133919.321
Southern Miss.112.077620.231

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee103.769197.731
W. Kentucky96.6001711.607
FAU86.5711512.556
Charlotte77.5001412.538
FIU59.3571512.556
Old Dominion59.3571017.370
Marshall311.2141017.370

Monday's Games

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.154.789197.731
Fort Wayne136.6841810.643
N. Kentucky126.6671611.593
Wright St.137.6501613.552
Oakland116.6471810.643
Youngstown St.127.6321811.621
Detroit96.6001213.480
Ill.-Chicago710.4121115.423
Milwaukee713.350920.310
Robert Morris514.263721.250
Green Bay315.167423.148
IUPUI114.067323.115

Sunday's Games

Detroit 80, Wright St. 75

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 71

Cleveland St. 79, Green Bay 67

N. Kentucky 71, Oakland 66

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton92.818195.792
Yale92.8181510.600
Penn93.7501213.480
Harvard56.4551310.565
Cornell57.4171310.565
Dartmouth47.364715.318
Brown48.3331215.444
Columbia111.083420.167

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona142.875225.815
Siena105.6671310.565
St. Peter's106.6251211.522
Monmouth (NJ)96.600179.654
Marist89.4711313.500
Manhattan79.4381411.560
Quinnipiac79.4381212.500
Niagara79.4381213.480
Rider610.3751016.385
Fairfield611.3531216.429
Canisius412.250819.296

Sunday's Games

Iona 76, Fairfield 58

Manhattan 84, Rider 78, OT

Marist 67, Quinnipiac 66

Siena 84, St. Peter's 70

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio133.813225.815
Toledo133.813216.778
Kent St.124.750179.654
Buffalo104.714168.667
Akron106.625179.654
Ball St.78.4671214.462
Miami (Ohio)69.4001214.462
Cent. Michigan58.385618.250
N. Illinois510.333817.320
Bowling Green511.3131215.444
E. Michigan412.250918.333
W. Michigan214.125621.222

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.91.900185.783
NC Central72.7781411.560
Howard73.7001410.583
SC State64.6001412.538
Coppin St.46.400520.200
Morgan St.36.333813.381
Md.-Eastern Shore37.300813.381
Delaware St.010.000221.087

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa124.7501610.615
Loyola Chicago114.733206.769
Missouri St.115.688209.690
Drake105.667199.679
Bradley106.6251612.571
S. Illinois88.5001513.536
Valparaiso510.3331215.444
Indiana St.411.2671116.407
Illinois St.411.2671117.393
Evansville213.133620.231

Sunday's Games

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 75

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.122.857216.778
Wyoming112.846224.846
San Diego St.93.750176.739
Colorado St.114.733214.840
UNLV86.5711611.593
Fresno St.67.4621610.615
Nevada68.4291213.480
Utah St.69.4001513.536
New Mexico310.2311116.407
Air Force311.2141015.400
San Jose St.114.067819.296

Sunday's Games

San Jose St. 71, New Mexico 55

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner131.929193.864
Bryant132.867179.654
LIU106.6251313.500
Mount St. Mary's86.5711214.462
Merrimack87.5331315.464
St. Francis (NY)79.4381017.370
Sacred Heart410.286819.296
CCSU411.267721.250
St. Francis (Pa.)412.250819.296
Fairleigh Dickinson310.231320.130

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1601.000262.929
Belmont142.875245.828
Morehead St.124.750209.690
SE Missouri78.4671216.429
Tennessee St.79.4381216.429
Tennessee Tech69.400919.321
Austin Peay610.3751016.385
UT Martin412.250820.286
SIU-Edwardsville312.200919.321
E. Illinois312.200523.179

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

