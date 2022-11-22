All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38
Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66
UNC-Wilmington 94, Mount Olive 47
UC Santa Barbara 79, Hampton 66
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 3 p.m.
St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Drexel vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Monday's Games
Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53
UAB 80, South Florida 65
Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58
Rice 76, Houston Christian 67
Tuesday's Games
Illinois St. vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
UAB vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m.
Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Bryant 98, Detroit 88
Florida Gulf Coast 82, N. Kentucky 61
Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Monday's Games
Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70
Tuesday's Games
FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.
Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
UMKC 83, Toledo 71
Buffalo 82, George Mason 74
Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53
High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67
Tuesday's Games
Toledo vs. East Carolina at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Akron at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Belmont 96, Howard 73
Tuesday's Games
St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
LSU 77, Illinois St. 61
San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69
Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75
Belmont 96, Howard 73
Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71
Drake 71, Tarleton St. 64
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Illinois St. vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
N. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at Kansas City, Mo., 11:30 a.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
UMKC vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
Nevada 75, Tulane 66
Boston College 59, Wyoming 48
Air Force 83, SC-Upstate 56
San Diego St. 88, Ohio St. 77
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Nevada vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71
Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
