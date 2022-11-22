All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00051.833
Hofstra00.00041.800
Drexel00.00031.750
UNC-Wilmington00.00023.400
William & Mary00.00023.400
Delaware00.00012.333
Hampton00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Elon00.00014.200
NC A&T00.00014.200
Monmouth (NJ)00.00005.000
Northeastern00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38

Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66

UNC-Wilmington 94, Mount Olive 47

UC Santa Barbara 79, Hampton 66

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 3 p.m.

St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Drexel vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00022.500
Charlotte00.00041.800
FAU00.00041.800
UAB00.00031.750
UTSA00.00031.750
W. Kentucky00.00031.750
Rice01.00042.667
North Texas00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
FIU00.00022.500
Louisiana Tech00.00022.500

Monday's Games

Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53

UAB 80, South Florida 65

Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58

Rice 76, Houston Christian 67

Tuesday's Games

Illinois St. vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

UAB vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m.

Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00041.800
Youngstown St.00.00042.667
Fort Wayne00.00022.500
Milwaukee00.00022.500
N. Kentucky00.00022.500
Robert Morris00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00023.400
Detroit00.00023.400
Oakland00.00023.400
IUPUI00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Bryant 98, Detroit 88

Florida Gulf Coast 82, N. Kentucky 61

Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00023.400
Chicago St.00.00024.333

Monday's Games

Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70

Tuesday's Games

FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000501.000
Harvard00.00041.800
Cornell00.00031.750
Princeton00.00022.500
Columbia00.00024.333
Brown00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Penn00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Canisius00.00022.500
Niagara00.00022.500
Siena00.00022.500
St. Peter's00.00022.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00012.333
Marist00.00013.250
Rider00.00013.250
Fairfield00.00004.000

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.

Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000501.000
Akron00.00031.750
Ball St.00.00031.750
Toledo00.00031.750
Bowling Green00.00022.500
Buffalo00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00013.250
E. Michigan00.00013.250
N. Illinois00.00013.250
Ohio00.00013.250
Miami (Ohio)00.00014.200

Monday's Games

UMKC 83, Toledo 71

Buffalo 82, George Mason 74

Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53

High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67

Tuesday's Games

Toledo vs. East Carolina at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Akron at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00042.667
Coppin St.00.00033.500
NC Central00.00023.400
Howard00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00024.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00013.250
Delaware St.00.00014.200
SC State00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Belmont 96, Howard 73

Tuesday's Games

St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000501.000
Indiana St.00.000401.000
Bradley00.00031.750
S. Illinois00.00031.750
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00032.600
Murray St.00.00032.600
Belmont00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00022.500
Illinois St.00.00023.400
N. Iowa00.00012.333
Evansville00.00013.250

Monday's Games

LSU 77, Illinois St. 61

San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69

Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75

Belmont 96, Howard 73

Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71

Drake 71, Tarleton St. 64

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Illinois St. vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

N. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at Kansas City, Mo., 11:30 a.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

UMKC vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada00.000501.000
San Diego St.00.000401.000
UNLV00.000401.000
Utah St.00.000401.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Jose St.00.00041.800
Colorado St.00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Wyoming00.00033.500
Air Force00.00023.400
Fresno St.00.00013.250

Monday's Games

Nevada 75, Tulane 66

Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Air Force 83, SC-Upstate 56

San Diego St. 88, Ohio St. 77

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Nevada vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacred Heart00.00032.600
Wagner00.00032.600
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00033.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00022.500
Stonehill00.00024.333
LIU00.00012.333
Merrimack00.00014.200
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00014.200
CCSU00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71

Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you