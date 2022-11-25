All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000501.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00061.857
Hofstra00.00041.800
Drexel00.00033.500
William & Mary00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00023.400
NC A&T00.00024.333
Delaware00.00012.333
Hampton00.00014.200
Northeastern00.00014.200
Stony Brook00.00014.200
Elon00.00015.167
Monmouth (NJ)00.00005.000

Thursday's Games

Northeastern 69, Manhattan 67, OT

Friday's Games

Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.

E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00022.500
W. Kentucky00.00051.833
FAU00.00041.800
UAB00.00041.800
UTEP00.00041.800
UTSA00.00041.800
North Texas00.00031.750
Charlotte00.00042.667
Rice01.00042.667
FIU00.00032.600
Louisiana Tech00.00032.600

Friday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.

North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Rhodes at UAB, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern vs. Louisiana Tech at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00042.667
Cleveland St.00.00033.500
Detroit00.00033.500
Fort Wayne00.00033.500
Robert Morris00.00022.500
Milwaukee00.00023.400
Oakland00.00023.400
N. Kentucky00.00024.333
IUPUI00.00015.167
Green Bay00.00005.000

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 87, IUPUI 84

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.

The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00033.500
Chicago St.00.00025.286

Friday's Games

Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000601.000
Cornell00.00041.800
Harvard00.00041.800
Princeton00.00032.600
Penn00.00024.333
Columbia00.00025.286
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Brown00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

Princeton 74, Army 66

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Niagara00.00032.600
Siena00.00032.600
St. Peter's00.00032.600
Mount St. Mary's00.00033.500
Canisius00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00013.250
Marist00.00014.200
Rider00.00014.200
Fairfield00.00004.000

Thursday's Games

Siena 80, Florida St. 63

Northeastern 69, Manhattan 67, OT

Friday's Games

Siena vs. Mississippi at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00051.833
Ball St.00.00031.750
Toledo00.00042.667
Akron00.00033.500
Bowling Green00.00023.400
Cent. Michigan00.00023.400
Buffalo00.00024.333
N. Illinois00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Ohio00.00013.250
Miami (Ohio)00.00014.200
E. Michigan00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon

UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00052.714
Coppin St.00.00034.429
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00023.400
NC Central00.00023.400
Howard00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00025.286
Delaware St.00.00014.200
SC State00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000501.000
Indiana St.00.00051.833
Ill.-Chicago00.00042.667
S. Illinois00.00042.667
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Murray St.00.00032.600
Belmont00.00033.500
Bradley00.00033.500
Valparaiso00.00023.400
Illinois St.00.00025.286
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Evansville00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000601.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
Nevada00.00061.857
San Jose St.00.00041.800
Colorado St.00.00042.667
San Diego St.00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Air Force00.00033.500
Wyoming00.00033.500
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

Friday's Games

North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
Sacred Heart00.00033.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00034.429
St. Francis (NY)00.00023.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00024.333
Stonehill00.00025.286
LIU00.00014.200
Merrimack00.00015.167
CCSU00.00006.000

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.

American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

