All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Thursday's Games
Northeastern 69, Manhattan 67, OT
Friday's Games
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Friday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Rhodes at UAB, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern vs. Louisiana Tech at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 87, IUPUI 84
Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
Princeton 74, Army 66
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Thursday's Games
Siena 80, Florida St. 63
Northeastern 69, Manhattan 67, OT
Friday's Games
Siena vs. Mississippi at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
Friday's Games
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
