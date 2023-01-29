All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|10
|.545
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|6
|.739
|Bryant
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
Vermont 74, UMBC 68
New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65
Binghamton 84, Bryant 67
Maine 72, Albany (NY) 68
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Temple
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Memphis
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|SMU
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
Saturday's Games
Temple 77, UCF 70, OT
Houston 75, Cincinnati 69
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at East Carolina, Noon
South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Dayton
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Fordham
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|George Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|UMass
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Richmond
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Davidson
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Fordham 85, George Washington 70
Rhode Island 72, La Salle 70
Dayton 86, Richmond 60
UMass 87, Duquesne 79
St. Bonaventure 61, VCU 58
Sunday's Games
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, Noon
Tuesday's Games
VCU at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Dayton, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|4
|.818
|Virginia
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|3
|.842
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|NC State
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Miami
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Wake Forest
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|15
|.318
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|Notre Dame
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
|Louisville
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Saturday's Games
Notre Dame 76, Louisville 62
Virginia 76, Boston College 57
NC State 79, Wake Forest 77
Duke 86, Georgia Tech 43
Pittsburgh 71, Miami 68
Clemson 82, Florida St. 81
Virginia Tech 85, Syracuse 70
Monday's Games
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Clemson at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Kennesaw St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|E. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Queens (NC)
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Jacksonville
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Lipscomb
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Bellarmine
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Austin Peay
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) 71, Stetson 65
Jacksonville 74, Cent. Arkansas 64
Jacksonville St. 70, Austin Peay 53
Kennesaw St. 85, Lipscomb 72
North Alabama 91, North Florida 78
E. Kentucky 73, Bellarmine 63
Liberty 74, Florida Gulf Coast 57
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Baylor
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|TCU
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas Tech
|0
|8
|.000
|11
|10
|.524
Saturday's Games
West Virginia 80, Auburn 77
Texas Tech 76, LSU 68
Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61
Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69
Baylor 67, Arkansas 64
Mississippi St. 81, TCU 74, OT
Kansas St. 64, Florida 50
Tennessee 82, Texas 71
Kansas 77, Kentucky 68
Oklahoma St. 82, Mississippi 60
Monday's Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Xavier
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Providence
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|UConn
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|6
|.727
|Villanova
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|St. John's
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|DePaul
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|Butler
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgetown
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Creighton 84, Xavier 67
Marquette 89, DePaul 69
Seton Hall 70, Butler 49
Sunday's Games
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Georgetown at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UConn at DePaul, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Weber St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Portland St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Colorado
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|N. Arizona
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona 83, N. Colorado 73
E. Washington 75, Weber St. 71
Idaho St. 95, Idaho 91, OT
Montana 73, Portland St. 67
Montana St. 72, Sacramento St. 65
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Longwood
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Winthrop
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|SC-Upstate
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|High Point
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
|Presbyterian
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 78, Campbell 65
Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 58
Winthrop 76, Presbyterian 58
Radford 55, SC-Upstate 52
Charleston Southern 75, Longwood 63
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|1
|.952
|Northwestern
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Rutgers
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Illinois
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Michigan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Maryland
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|8
|.600
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Ohio St.
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Minnesota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61
Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51
Maryland 82, Nebraska 63
Indiana 86, Ohio St. 70
Sunday's Games
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 12:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|UC Riverside
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|UC Irvine
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Long Beach St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UC San Diego
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|15
|.318
|CS Northridge
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. 75, UC Davis 72
UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65
UC Irvine 81, CS Northridge 56
Cal St.-Fullerton 65, Cal Poly 36
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69
