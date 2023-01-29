All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont62.7501210.545
New Hampshire53.6251010.500
Binghamton53.625912.429
Mass.-Lowell54.556176.739
Bryant44.500138.619
UMBC44.500149.609
NJIT34.429614.300
Maine35.375912.429
Albany (NY)17.125617.261

Saturday's Games

Vermont 74, UMBC 68

New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65

Binghamton 84, Bryant 67

Maine 72, Albany (NY) 68

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston81.889202.909
Temple82.800149.609
Memphis62.750165.762
Tulane63.667137.650
Cincinnati54.556148.636
UCF45.444138.619
Wichita St.35.3751010.500
East Carolina26.2501110.524
South Florida26.250912.429
SMU26.250714.333
Tulsa17.125514.263

Saturday's Games

Temple 77, UCF 70, OT

Houston 75, Cincinnati 69

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, Noon

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis71.875156.714
VCU72.778166.727
Dayton63.667148.636
Fordham53.625174.810
George Washington53.6251110.524
St. Bonaventure54.5561111.500
George Mason44.500129.571
Duquesne45.444148.636
UMass45.444138.619
Richmond45.4441111.500
Rhode Island45.444813.381
Saint Joseph's35.375911.450
Davidson36.3331011.476
La Salle26.250813.381
Loyola Chicago17.125713.350

Saturday's Games

Fordham 85, George Washington 70

Rhode Island 72, La Salle 70

Dayton 86, Richmond 60

UMass 87, Duquesne 79

St. Bonaventure 61, VCU 58

Sunday's Games

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, Noon

Tuesday's Games

VCU at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Dayton, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson101.909184.818
Virginia82.800163.842
Pittsburgh83.727157.682
North Carolina73.700156.714
NC State74.636175.773
Miami74.636165.762
Duke64.600156.714
Wake Forest65.545148.636
Syracuse65.545139.591
Florida St.56.455715.318
Boston College47.3641012.455
Virginia Tech37.300138.619
Notre Dame29.1821012.455
Georgia Tech110.091813.381
Louisville010.000219.095

Saturday's Games

Notre Dame 76, Louisville 62

Virginia 76, Boston College 57

NC State 79, Wake Forest 77

Duke 86, Georgia Tech 43

Pittsburgh 71, Miami 68

Clemson 82, Florida St. 81

Virginia Tech 85, Syracuse 70

Monday's Games

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Clemson at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty91.900185.783
Kennesaw St.91.900176.739
E. Kentucky73.700149.609
Stetson64.6001110.524
Queens (NC)55.500158.652
Jacksonville55.500129.571
Lipscomb55.5001310.565
North Alabama55.5001310.565
Bellarmine55.5001013.435
Florida Gulf Coast46.400149.609
Jacksonville St.37.3001013.435
North Florida37.300814.364
Austin Peay28.200815.348
Cent. Arkansas28.200716.304

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) 71, Stetson 65

Jacksonville 74, Cent. Arkansas 64

Jacksonville St. 70, Austin Peay 53

Kennesaw St. 85, Lipscomb 72

North Alabama 91, North Florida 78

E. Kentucky 73, Bellarmine 63

Liberty 74, Florida Gulf Coast 57

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.62.750183.857
Texas62.750174.810
Iowa St.62.750155.750
Kansas53.625174.810
Baylor53.625165.762
TCU53.625165.762
Oklahoma St.35.375129.571
West Virginia26.250138.619
Oklahoma26.250129.571
Texas Tech08.0001110.524

Saturday's Games

West Virginia 80, Auburn 77

Texas Tech 76, LSU 68

Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61

Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69

Baylor 67, Arkansas 64

Mississippi St. 81, TCU 74, OT

Kansas St. 64, Florida 50

Tennessee 82, Texas 71

Kansas 77, Kentucky 68

Oklahoma St. 82, Mississippi 60

Monday's Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette92.818175.773
Xavier92.818175.773
Providence82.800165.762
Creighton73.700138.619
Seton Hall65.545139.591
UConn56.455166.727
Villanova45.4441010.500
St. John's37.300138.619
DePaul38.273913.409
Butler39.2501112.478
Georgetown19.100615.286

Saturday's Games

Creighton 84, Xavier 67

Marquette 89, DePaul 69

Seton Hall 70, Butler 49

Sunday's Games

Providence at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UConn at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1001.000167.696
Montana St.82.800158.652
Weber St.63.6671111.500
Sacramento St.54.5561210.545
Idaho St.54.556814.364
Montana46.4001012.455
Portland St.36.333913.409
N. Colorado27.222714.333
N. Arizona27.222616.273
Idaho28.200815.348

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona 83, N. Colorado 73

E. Washington 75, Weber St. 71

Idaho St. 95, Idaho 91, OT

Montana 73, Portland St. 67

Montana St. 72, Sacramento St. 65

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville91.900176.739
Radford82.800149.609
Longwood73.700158.652
Gardner-Webb64.6001111.500
Winthrop55.5001013.435
SC-Upstate46.400912.429
Campbell46.400913.409
Charleston Southern46.400813.381
High Point28.2001012.455
Presbyterian19.100518.217

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Campbell 65

Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 58

Winthrop 76, Presbyterian 58

Radford 55, SC-Upstate 52

Charleston Southern 75, Longwood 63

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue91.900201.952
Northwestern63.667155.750
Rutgers63.667146.700
Illinois64.600156.714
Indiana64.600156.714
Michigan St.64.600147.667
Michigan54.556119.550
Maryland55.500147.667
Penn St.45.444137.650
Iowa45.444128.600
Wisconsin46.400128.600
Ohio St.37.3001110.524
Nebraska38.2731012.455
Minnesota19.100713.350

Saturday's Games

Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61

Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51

Maryland 82, Nebraska 63

Indiana 86, Ohio St. 70

Sunday's Games

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Purdue, 12:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara81.889173.850
UC Riverside82.800157.682
UC Irvine72.778147.667
Hawaii73.700166.727
UC Davis64.600139.591
Long Beach St.64.6001210.545
Cal St.-Fullerton65.5451211.522
UC San Diego37.300814.364
CS Bakersfield28.200615.286
Cal Poly19.100715.318
CS Northridge110.091418.182

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. 75, UC Davis 72

UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65

UC Irvine 81, CS Northridge 56

Cal St.-Fullerton 65, Cal Poly 36

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

