All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|5
|.821
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Stony Brook
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Hartford
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|15
|.423
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Vermont 66, Binghamton 49
UMBC 92, Hartford 85
Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68
Mass.-Lowell 67, Stony Brook 50
New Hampshire 83, NJIT 55
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|SMU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Tulsa
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|South Florida
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 64, South Florida 60
SMU 75, Tulsa 61
Houston 81, Tulane 67
UCF 75, Cincinnati 61
Thursday's Games
Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|4
|.852
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Dayton
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|UMass
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|La Salle
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|18
|.280
|Duquesne
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Dayton 82, UMass 61
Davidson 74, Duquesne 50
Fordham 60, La Salle 54
VCU 72, George Mason 66
Friday's Games
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
Wednesday's Games
Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69
Boston College 69, NC State 61
Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69
Duke 65, Virginia 61
Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58
Saturday's Games
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Bellarmine
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|12
|.586
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|18
|.357
|Lipscomb
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|E. Kentucky
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|North Alabama
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Liberty
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|North Florida
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|Stetson
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine 76, Lipscomb 73
Jacksonville 71, North Florida 39
Jacksonville St. 81, E. Kentucky 68
Kennesaw St. 75, Stetson 71
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT
Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa St.
|6
|9
|.400
|19
|9
|.679
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Oklahoma
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. 84, West Virginia 81
Texas 75, TCU 66
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John's
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Creighton 81, St. John's 78
Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT
Seton Hall 66, Butler 60
Thursday's Games
DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|20
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|6
|.786
|Campbell
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|NC A&T
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|Radford
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Hampton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Presbyterian
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|18
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
Wednesday's Games
Gardner-Webb 60, UNC-Asheville 59
Hampton 68, Campbell 66
Longwood 71, Radford 66
High Point 78, NC A&T 58
Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 48
Thursday's Games
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
Wednesday's Games
Michigan 71, Rutgers 62
Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
Thursday's Games
Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Purdue at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|19
|.208
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
Thursday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.