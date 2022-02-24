All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont151.938235.821
UMBC97.5631413.519
Albany (NY)97.5631315.464
Stony Brook88.5001613.552
New Hampshire88.5001312.520
Binghamton88.5001114.440
Hartford78.467918.333
Mass.-Lowell69.4001413.519
NJIT610.3751115.423
Maine313.188621.222

Wednesday's Games

Vermont 66, Binghamton 49

UMBC 92, Hartford 85

Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68

Mass.-Lowell 67, Stony Brook 50

New Hampshire 83, NJIT 55

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston122.857234.852
SMU113.786206.769
Memphis95.643159.625
Temple85.615159.625
Tulane96.6001212.500
UCF97.563179.654
Cincinnati78.4671711.607
East Carolina510.3331413.519
Wichita St.48.3331311.542
Tulsa312.200917.346
South Florida213.133720.259

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 64, South Florida 60

SMU 75, Tulsa 61

Houston 81, Tulane 67

UCF 75, Cincinnati 61

Thursday's Games

Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson132.867234.852
VCU123.800197.731
Dayton123.800208.714
St. Bonaventure104.714187.720
Saint Louis105.667199.679
Richmond96.6001810.643
George Washington77.5001115.423
George Mason67.4621313.500
Fordham68.4291313.500
UMass59.3571214.462
Rhode Island410.2861313.500
Saint Joseph's411.2671016.385
La Salle213.133718.280
Duquesne113.071620.231

Wednesday's Games

Dayton 82, UMass 61

Davidson 74, Duquesne 50

Fordham 60, La Salle 54

VCU 72, George Mason 66

Friday's Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke143.824244.857
Notre Dame134.765208.714
Miami125.706208.714
North Carolina125.706208.714
Wake Forest117.611218.724
Virginia117.6111711.607
Virginia Tech98.5291711.607
Syracuse98.5291513.536
Florida St.710.4121413.519
Louisville611.3531215.444
Boston College611.3531116.407
Pittsburgh612.3331118.379
Clemson512.2941315.464
Georgia Tech413.2351117.393
NC State413.2351117.393

Wednesday's Games

Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

Boston College 69, NC State 61

Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

Duke 65, Virginia 61

Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58

Saturday's Games

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.123.800199.679
Bellarmine114.7331712.586
Cent. Arkansas78.4671018.357
Lipscomb510.3331218.400
E. Kentucky411.2671217.414
North Alabama213.133919.321

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville114.733198.704
Liberty114.7332010.667
Florida Gulf Coast96.6001910.655
Kennesaw St.78.4671216.429
North Florida69.4001019.345
Stetson510.3331117.393

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine 76, Lipscomb 73

Jacksonville 71, North Florida 39

Jacksonville St. 81, E. Kentucky 68

Kennesaw St. 75, Stetson 71

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT

Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas122.857234.852
Baylor114.733235.821
Texas Tech114.733226.786
Texas96.600208.714
TCU68.429179.654
Iowa St.69.400199.679
Kansas St.69.4001413.519
Oklahoma St.69.4001314.481
Oklahoma411.2671414.500
West Virginia312.2001414.500

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. 84, West Virginia 81

Texas 75, TCU 66

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence132.867233.885
Villanova144.778217.750
UConn115.688207.741
Creighton115.688198.704
Marquette97.5631710.630
Seton Hall88.500179.654
Xavier79.4381710.630
St. John's79.4381512.556
Butler612.3331316.448
DePaul313.1881214.462
Georgetown015.000620.231

Wednesday's Games

Creighton 81, St. John's 78

Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT

Seton Hall 66, Butler 60

Thursday's Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
Weber St.125.706199.679
S. Utah115.688179.654
N. Colorado115.6881612.571
Montana106.6251710.630
E. Washington88.5001413.519
Portland St.79.438915.375
N. Arizona511.313918.333
Idaho511.313818.308
Idaho St.413.235620.231
Sacramento St.313.188716.304

Thursday's Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood141.933226.786
Campbell87.5331511.577
High Point69.4001217.414
NC A&T69.4001118.379
Radford69.4001017.370
Hampton510.333917.346

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop122.857198.704
Gardner-Webb114.7331711.607
SC-Upstate95.6431214.462
UNC-Asheville78.4671513.536
Presbyterian411.2671218.400
Charleston Southern114.067523.179

Wednesday's Games

Gardner-Webb 60, UNC-Asheville 59

Hampton 68, Campbell 66

Longwood 71, Radford 66

High Point 78, NC A&T 58

Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 48

Thursday's Games

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Wisconsin134.765225.815
Illinois124.750197.731
Ohio St.105.667177.708
Rutgers107.5881611.593
Iowa97.563198.704
Michigan St.97.563189.667
Michigan97.5631511.577
Indiana79.4381610.615
Penn St.610.3751113.458
Northwestern611.3531313.500
Maryland511.3131314.481
Minnesota413.2351313.500
Nebraska115.063720.259

Wednesday's Games

Michigan 71, Rutgers 62

Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67

Thursday's Games

Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Purdue at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331510.600
Cal St.-Fullerton93.750168.667
UC Irvine73.700137.650
UC Riverside74.636149.609
Hawaii74.636139.591
UC Davis43.571117.611
UC Santa Barbara45.4441210.545
CS Northridge39.250718.280
CS Bakersfield210.167715.318
Cal Poly111.083519.208
UC San Diego00.0001114.440

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

