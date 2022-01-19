All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Albany (NY)
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|UMBC
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Tuesday's Games
UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT
Houston 74, South Florida 55
Wednesday's Games
Wichita St. at Temple, ppd.
Thursday's Games
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Fordham
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Richmond
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|8
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Tuesday's Games
Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50
Davidson 63, VCU 61
Richmond 83, Fordham 70
Wednesday's Games
La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|NC State
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|9
|.438
Tuesday's Games
Miami 85, North Carolina 57
Florida St. 79, Duke 78, OT
Syracuse 91, Clemson 78
Wednesday's Games
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Bellarmine
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Lipscomb
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine 68, North Alabama 60
E. Kentucky 86, Lipscomb 72
Liberty 88, Jacksonville 49
Florida Gulf Coast 93, Stetson 91, OT
Jacksonville St. 86, Cent. Arkansas 81
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Kansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
Tuesday's Games
Baylor 77, West Virginia 68
Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64
Kansas St. 66, Texas 65
Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60
Wednesday's Games
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|UConn
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John's
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Tuesday's Games
UConn 76, Butler 59
Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
St. John's at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|9
|.308
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|12
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Thursday's Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|10
|.444
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|10
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|2
|.882
|Illinois
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Tuesday's Games
Michigan 83, Maryland 64
Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37
Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.
Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60
Thursday's Games
Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.