AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont301.000114.733
Binghamton31.75067.462
Stony Brook21.667106.625
NJIT32.60087.533
Albany (NY)22.500610.375
New Hampshire11.50065.545
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
UMBC13.25069.400
Maine03.000311.214
Hartford00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000162.889
SMU41.800134.765
Tulane42.66778.467
Cincinnati32.600135.722
Temple32.600106.625
UCF33.500115.688
Memphis33.50097.563
East Carolina23.400116.647
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa04.00069.400

Tuesday's Games

UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT

Houston 74, South Florida 55

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at Temple, ppd.

Thursday's Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson501.000152.882
Dayton41.800126.667
Rhode Island21.667114.733
St. Bonaventure21.667104.714
Saint Louis21.667115.688
VCU32.600106.625
Fordham22.50097.563
Richmond23.400117.611
Duquesne12.33369.400
George Washington12.333510.333
Saint Joseph's13.25078.467
La Salle13.25068.429
George Mason01.00077.500
UMass04.00079.438

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50

Davidson 63, VCU 61

Richmond 83, Fordham 70

Wednesday's Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami61.857144.778
Florida St.52.714115.688
Duke42.667143.824
North Carolina42.667125.706
Notre Dame42.667116.647
Wake Forest43.571144.778
Louisville43.571107.588
Virginia43.571107.588
Syracuse34.42999.500
Boston College23.40078.467
Pittsburgh24.333710.412
Clemson25.286108.556
NC State25.28699.500
Virginia Tech14.20097.563
Georgia Tech15.16779.438

Tuesday's Games

Miami 85, North Carolina 57

Florida St. 79, Duke 78, OT

Syracuse 91, Clemson 78

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty401.000136.684
Jacksonville St.401.000116.647
Bellarmine401.000108.556
Kennesaw St.301.00088.500
Jacksonville31.750115.688
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Florida Gulf Coast23.400127.632
E. Kentucky14.200910.474
North Alabama14.200810.444
Lipscomb14.200812.400
Stetson14.200711.389
North Florida05.000414.222

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine 68, North Alabama 60

E. Kentucky 86, Lipscomb 72

Liberty 88, Jacksonville 49

Florida Gulf Coast 93, Stetson 91, OT

Jacksonville St. 86, Cent. Arkansas 81

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas41.800152.882
Baylor42.667162.889
Texas Tech42.667144.778
TCU21.667122.857
Texas33.500135.722
West Virginia23.400134.765
Oklahoma St.23.40097.563
Iowa St.24.333144.778
Oklahoma24.333126.667
Kansas St.24.333107.588

Tuesday's Games

Baylor 77, West Virginia 68

Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64

Kansas St. 66, Texas 65

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova61.857134.765
Providence41.800142.875
Xavier32.600133.813
UConn32.600124.750
Marquette43.571126.667
Creighton22.500105.667
St. John's22.500105.667
Seton Hall24.333115.688
Butler24.33398.529
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown03.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

UConn 76, Butler 59

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.51.833125.706
S. Utah41.800105.667
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona22.50069.400
Portland St.23.40049.308
Sacramento St.14.20057.417
Idaho St.15.167312.200
Idaho06.000313.188

Thursday's Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop301.000106.625
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb31.75098.529
NC A&T31.750810.444
SC-Upstate31.750610.375
Campbell22.50096.600
UNC-Asheville22.500107.588
High Point11.50079.438
Radford13.250511.313
Presbyterian03.000810.444
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern04.000313.188

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin61.857152.882
Illinois61.857134.765
Michigan St.51.833143.824
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Purdue42.667152.882
Rutgers42.667106.625
Indiana43.571134.765
Iowa33.500134.765
Penn St.34.42987.533
Michigan23.40087.533
Northwestern25.28697.563
Minnesota15.167105.667
Maryland16.14399.500
Nebraska08.000613.316

Tuesday's Games

Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton301.00095.643
Hawaii301.00075.583
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.21.66769.400
UC Davis11.50075.583
UC Irvine11.50065.545
UC San Diego23.40088.500
CS Bakersfield12.33366.500
CS Northridge13.250510.333
Cal Poly13.250411.267
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60

Thursday's Games

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

