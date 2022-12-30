All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
E. Illinois 55, Lindenwood (Mo.) 54
S. Indiana 86, SE Missouri 81
SIU-Edwardsville 64, Tennessee Tech 51
UALR 88, UT Martin 74
Morehead St. 83, Tennessee St. 75
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Stanford
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|California
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
Utah 58, California 43
Colorado 73, Stanford 70
Friday's Games
Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
Navy at Boston U., 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.
American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Friday's Games
E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 47
Furman 85, VMI 62
The Citadel 76, Chattanooga 68
ETSU 73, Wofford 71
Saturday's Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59
Alabama St. 90, Lane 78
Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49
Grambling St. 101, North American 42
Texas Southern 92, Huston 54
Illinois 85, Bethune-Cookman 52
Friday's Games
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 64
South Dakota 92, St. Thomas (MN) 84
Oral Roberts 92, Omaha 89
Denver 85, UMKC 83, 3OT
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
James Madison 63, Georgia St. 47
Marshall 79, Appalachian St. 53
Arkansas St. 60, Old Dominion 57
Georgia Southern 64, South Alabama 50
Southern Miss. 64, Troy 60
Louisiana-Monroe 57, Texas St. 53
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Thursday's Games
BYU 69, Pacific 49
Loyola Marymount 92, Portland 72
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, San Diego 58
Santa Clara 79, San Francisco 67
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Utah Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 75, Abilene Christian 68
Grand Canyon 73, Cal Baptist 59
Tarleton St. 70, Texas-Arlington 63
Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64
Utah Tech 81, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.
