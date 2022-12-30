All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville101.000104.714
Morehead St.101.00086.571
S. Indiana101.00086.571
E. Illinois101.00059.357
UALR101.00059.357
Tennessee St.01.00086.571
UT Martin01.00086.571
Lindenwood (Mo.)01.00059.357
SE Missouri01.00059.357
Tennessee Tech01.000410.286

Thursday's Games

E. Illinois 55, Lindenwood (Mo.) 54

S. Indiana 86, SE Missouri 81

SIU-Edwardsville 64, Tennessee Tech 51

UALR 88, UT Martin 74

Morehead St. 83, Tennessee St. 75

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah301.000104.714
Arizona St.201.000112.846
UCLA201.000112.846
Southern Cal201.000103.769
Arizona11.500121.923
Washington11.50094.692
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50076.538
Colorado12.33395.643
Stanford03.00058.385
Washington St.02.00058.385
California03.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Utah 58, California 43

Colorado 73, Stanford 70

Friday's Games

Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00083.727
Navy00.00075.583
Boston U.00.00076.538
Bucknell00.00076.538
Army00.00067.462
Colgate00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00058.385
Holy Cross00.000310.231
Lafayette00.000211.154

Friday's Games

Navy at Boston U., 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU101.000121.923
Missouri101.000121.923
Alabama101.000112.846
Auburn101.000112.846
Tennessee101.000112.846
Arkansas01.000112.846
Mississippi St.01.000112.846
Georgia00.000103.769
Kentucky01.00084.667
Mississippi01.00085.615
Texas A&M00.00075.583
Florida01.00076.538
South Carolina00.00066.500
Vanderbilt00.00066.500

Friday's Games

E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman101.000104.714
Samford101.00077.500
UNC-Greensboro101.00077.500
The Citadel101.00067.462
ETSU101.00059.357
Chattanooga01.00086.571
Wofford01.00086.571
Mercer01.00077.500
W. Carolina01.00077.500
VMI01.00059.357

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 47

Furman 85, VMI 62

The Citadel 76, Chattanooga 68

ETSU 73, Wofford 71

Saturday's Games

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00067.462
Northwestern St.00.00085.615
Texas A&M-CC00.00076.538
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00067.462
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.000410.286
New Orleans00.00038.273
Houston Christian00.000310.231
McNeese St.00.000310.231

Friday's Games

SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00075.583
Prairie View00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Bethune-Cookman00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Texas Southern00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00039.250
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59

Alabama St. 90, Lane 78

Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49

Grambling St. 101, North American 42

Texas Southern 92, Huston 54

Illinois 85, Bethune-Cookman 52

Friday's Games

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts201.000113.786
St. Thomas (MN)21.667115.688
Denver11.500105.667
W. Illinois11.50085.615
S. Dakota St.11.50068.429
South Dakota11.50068.429
Omaha11.50059.357
UMKC11.500510.333
North Dakota01.00068.429
N. Dakota St.02.000311.214

Thursday's Games

S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 64

South Dakota 92, St. Thomas (MN) 84

Oral Roberts 92, Omaha 89

Denver 85, UMKC 83, 3OT

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall101.000122.857
Southern Miss.101.000122.857
James Madison101.000104.714
Arkansas St.101.00095.643
Coastal Carolina101.00075.583
Georgia Southern101.00086.571
Louisiana-Monroe101.00059.357
Louisiana-Lafayette01.000103.769
Old Dominion01.00085.615
Troy01.00086.571
Georgia St.01.00076.538
Appalachian St.01.00077.500
Texas St.01.00077.500
South Alabama01.00067.462

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

James Madison 63, Georgia St. 47

Marshall 79, Appalachian St. 53

Arkansas St. 60, Old Dominion 57

Georgia Southern 64, South Alabama 50

Southern Miss. 64, Troy 60

Louisiana-Monroe 57, Texas St. 53

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara101.000133.813
Loyola Marymount101.000114.733
Saint Mary's (Cal.)101.000114.733
BYU101.000115.688
Gonzaga00.000113.786
San Francisco01.000115.688
Portland01.00088.500
Pepperdine00.00077.500
San Diego01.00078.467
Pacific01.00079.438

Thursday's Games

BYU 69, Pacific 49

Loyola Marymount 92, Portland 72

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, San Diego 58

Santa Clara 79, San Francisco 67

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon101.000104.714
Utah Valley St.101.000104.714
S. Utah101.00095.643
Stephen F. Austin101.00095.643
Utah Tech101.00095.643
Tarleton St.101.00076.538
Sam Houston St.01.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Texas Rio Grande Valley01.00085.615
Abilene Christian01.00086.571
Cal Baptist01.00086.571
New Mexico St.01.00076.538
Texas-Arlington01.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 75, Abilene Christian 68

Grand Canyon 73, Cal Baptist 59

Tarleton St. 70, Texas-Arlington 63

Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64

Utah Tech 81, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.

