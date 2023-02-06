All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.93.750169.640
SE Missouri84.6671312.520
SIU-Edwardsville75.583169.640
UT Martin75.5831510.600
Tennessee Tech75.5831114.440
Tennessee St.66.5001411.560
S. Indiana66.5001312.520
Lindenwood (Mo.)48.333916.360
E. Illinois39.250718.280
UALR39.250718.280

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA102.833194.826
Arizona103.769213.875
Southern Cal93.750176.739
Utah95.643169.640
Oregon85.6151410.583
Arizona St.76.538168.667
Colorado68.4291411.560
Washington59.3571312.520
Washington St.59.3571015.400
Stanford48.3331013.435
Oregon St.310.231915.375
California210.167320.130

Sunday's Games

Utah 61, California 46

Colorado 84, Stanford 62

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate111.917178.680
Lehigh93.750149.609
American75.583158.652
Army75.5831312.520
Navy66.5001311.542
Holy Cross57.417817.320
Lafayette57.417718.280
Boston U.48.3331114.440
Bucknell39.2501015.400
Loyola (Md.)39.250817.320

Monday's Games

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 6 p.m.

American at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama1001.000203.870
Tennessee82.800194.826
Texas A&M82.800167.696
Auburn73.700176.739
Kentucky73.700167.696
Florida64.6001310.565
Missouri55.500176.739
Arkansas55.500167.696
Georgia46.400149.609
Vanderbilt46.4001112.478
Mississippi St.37.300158.652
LSU19.1001211.522
Mississippi19.100914.391
South Carolina19.100815.348

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Florida at Alabama, 9 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman102.833196.760
Samford102.833169.640
UNC-Greensboro102.833169.640
W. Carolina66.5001312.520
Wofford57.4171312.520
Mercer57.4171213.480
ETSU57.417916.360
Chattanooga48.3331213.480
The Citadel48.333916.360
VMI111.083619.240

Tuesday's Games

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at VMI, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.83.727168.667
Texas A&M-CC83.727159.625
SE Louisiana83.7271410.583
Texas A&M Commerce73.7001113.458
Nicholls64.6001111.500
Incarnate Word56.4551113.458
Houston Christian47.364717.292
Lamar38.273717.292
New Orleans38.273616.273
McNeese St.29.182519.208

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.82.8001211.522
Alcorn St.82.8001111.500
Grambling St.73.700148.636
Ark.-Pine Bluff64.6001013.435
Alabama A&M55.500914.391
Bethune-Cookman55.500914.391
Jackson St.55.500617.261
Prairie View46.400815.348
Alabama St.46.400617.261
Texas Southern37.300716.304
Florida A&M37.300516.238
MVSU28.200321.125

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1201.000214.840
S. Dakota St.94.6921411.560
W. Illinois85.615159.625
St. Thomas (MN)76.5381610.615
UMKC66.5001015.400
N. Dakota St.66.500915.375
South Dakota67.4621114.440
Denver49.3081313.500
Omaha310.231718.280
North Dakota210.167817.320

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.102.833214.840
Louisiana-Lafayette102.833204.833
Marshall84.667196.760
James Madison84.667178.680
Louisiana-Monroe75.5831114.440
Old Dominion66.5001410.583
Troy66.5001411.560
Appalachian St.66.5001312.520
Georgia Southern57.4171213.480
South Alabama57.4171113.458
Texas St.48.3331114.440
Coastal Carolina48.3331014.417
Georgia St.39.2501014.417
Arkansas St.210.1671015.400

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)1001.000214.840
Gonzaga82.800195.792
Loyola Marymount65.545169.640
BYU65.5451610.615
Santa Clara55.500178.680
Pacific55.5001213.480
San Francisco47.3641511.577
Portland47.3641214.462
San Diego47.3641114.440
Pepperdine110.091817.320

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.92.818186.750
S. Utah83.727168.667
Sam Houston St.74.636176.739
Seattle74.636168.667
Stephen F. Austin74.636159.625
Grand Canyon64.600158.652
Tarleton St.55.5001211.522
Abilene Christian56.4551311.542
Cal Baptist56.4551311.542
Texas-Arlington37.300815.348
Texas Rio Grande Valley38.2731212.500
Utah Tech38.2731113.458
New Mexico St.29.182914.391

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Seattle, 10 p.m.

