All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Missouri
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|UT Martin
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Tennessee St.
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|S. Indiana
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|E. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|UALR
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|4
|.826
|Arizona
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|3
|.875
|Southern Cal
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Utah
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Oregon
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Arizona St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Washington
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|12
|.520
|Washington St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Stanford
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Oregon St.
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|15
|.375
|California
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|20
|.130
Sunday's Games
Utah 61, California 46
Colorado 84, Stanford 62
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|8
|.680
|Lehigh
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|American
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Army
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|12
|.520
|Navy
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Holy Cross
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|18
|.280
|Boston U.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Bucknell
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
Monday's Games
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 6 p.m.
American at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|3
|.870
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas A&M
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Auburn
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Missouri
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Arkansas
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Vanderbilt
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|8
|.652
|LSU
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
|Mississippi
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
|South Carolina
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Florida at Alabama, 9 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Samford
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Carolina
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Wofford
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Mercer
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|ETSU
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Chattanooga
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|The Citadel
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|VMI
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
Tuesday's Games
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Furman at VMI, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Texas A&M Commerce
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|13
|.458
|Nicholls
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Houston Christian
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Lamar
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|New Orleans
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|McNeese St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|19
|.208
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Alcorn St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|11
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Alabama A&M
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Jackson St.
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|17
|.261
|Prairie View
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|Alabama St.
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|17
|.261
|Texas Southern
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Florida A&M
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|16
|.238
|MVSU
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|21
|.125
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|11
|.560
|W. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|St. Thomas (MN)
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|UMKC
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|South Dakota
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|14
|.440
|Denver
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|North Dakota
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|4
|.833
|Marshall
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|James Madison
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Troy
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Appalachian St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia Southern
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|South Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Texas St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Georgia St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Arkansas St.
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|Gonzaga
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|5
|.792
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|9
|.640
|BYU
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|10
|.615
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Pacific
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|11
|.577
|Portland
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|14
|.462
|San Diego
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|14
|.440
|Pepperdine
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|17
|.320
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|S. Utah
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Seattle
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Grand Canyon
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Abilene Christian
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Cal Baptist
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Utah Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|New Mexico St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Seattle, 10 p.m.
