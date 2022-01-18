All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont301.000114.733
Binghamton31.75067.462
Stony Brook21.667106.625
NJIT32.60087.533
Albany (NY)22.500610.375
New Hampshire11.50065.545
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
UMBC13.25069.400
Maine03.000311.214
Hartford00.000210.167

Monday's Games

Stony Brook 65, UMBC 51

Wednesday's Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston401.000152.882
SMU41.800134.765
Tulane42.66778.467
Cincinnati32.600135.722
Temple32.600106.625
Memphis33.50097.563
East Carolina22.500115.688
UCF23.400105.667
South Florida13.250610.375
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa04.00069.400

Tuesday's Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson401.000142.875
St. Bonaventure201.000103.769
VCU31.750105.667
Dayton31.750116.647
Rhode Island21.667114.733
Saint Louis21.667115.688
Fordham21.66796.600
Duquesne12.33369.400
George Washington12.333510.333
Richmond13.250107.588
Saint Joseph's13.25078.467
La Salle13.25068.429
George Mason01.00077.500
UMass04.00079.438

Monday's Games

George Washington 77, George Mason 76

La Salle 75, Saint Joseph's 64

Tuesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Duke41.800142.875
North Carolina41.800124.750
Florida St.42.667105.667
Notre Dame42.667116.647
Wake Forest43.571144.778
Louisville43.571107.588
Virginia43.571107.588
Boston College23.40078.467
Clemson24.333107.588
Syracuse24.33389.471
Pittsburgh24.333710.412
NC State25.28699.500
Virginia Tech14.20097.563
Georgia Tech15.16779.438

Monday's Games

Notre Dame 71, Howard 68

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville301.000114.733
Liberty301.000126.667
Jacksonville St.301.000106.625
Bellarmine301.00098.529
Kennesaw St.301.00088.500
Cent. Arkansas31.750611.353
Florida Gulf Coast13.250117.611
North Alabama13.25089.471
Lipscomb13.250811.421
Stetson13.250710.412
E. Kentucky04.000810.444
North Florida05.000414.222

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. 62, North Florida 60

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas31.750142.875
TCU21.667122.857
Baylor32.600152.882
Texas32.600134.765
Texas Tech32.600134.765
West Virginia22.500133.813
Iowa St.23.400143.824
Oklahoma23.400125.706
Oklahoma St.23.40097.563
Kansas St.14.20097.563

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova61.857134.765
Providence41.800142.875
Xavier32.600133.813
Marquette43.571126.667
UConn22.500114.733
Creighton22.500105.667
St. John's22.500105.667
Butler23.40097.563
Seton Hall24.333115.688
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown03.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.51.833125.706
S. Utah41.800105.667
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona22.50069.400
Portland St.23.40049.308
Sacramento St.14.20057.417
Idaho St.15.167312.200
Idaho06.000313.188

Monday's Games

N. Arizona 74, Idaho 72

Weber St. 78, Idaho St. 61

S. Utah 86, Portland St. 76

Thursday's Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop301.000106.625
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb31.75098.529
NC A&T31.750810.444
SC-Upstate31.750610.375
Campbell22.50096.600
UNC-Asheville22.500107.588
High Point11.50079.438
Radford13.250511.313
Presbyterian03.000810.444
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern04.000313.188

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois61.857134.765
Wisconsin51.833142.875
Michigan St.51.833143.824
Ohio St.52.714114.733
Purdue42.667152.882
Rutgers42.667106.625
Indiana43.571134.765
Iowa33.500134.765
Penn St.34.42987.533
Northwestern24.33396.600
Michigan13.25077.500
Minnesota15.167105.667
Maryland15.16798.529
Nebraska08.000613.316

Monday's Games

Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2OT

Indiana 78, Nebraska 71

Tuesday's Games

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton301.00095.643
Hawaii301.00075.583
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.21.66769.400
UC Davis11.50075.583
UC Irvine11.50065.545
UC San Diego23.40088.500
Cal Poly12.333410.286
CS Northridge13.250510.333
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500
CS Bakersfield02.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

