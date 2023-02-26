All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Illinois00.00000.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00000.000
Morehead St.00.00000.000
S. Indiana00.00000.000
SE Missouri00.00000.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00000.000
Tennessee St.00.00000.000
Tennessee Tech00.00000.000
UALR00.00000.000
UT Martin00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 72, UT Martin 58

Tennessee Tech 75, E. Illinois 66

Lindenwood (Mo.) 97, UALR 96, OT

SIU-Edwardsville 93, SE Missouri 78

S. Indiana 93, Tennessee St. 81

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. 89, Arizona 88

Washington St. 63, California 57

Southern Cal 62, Utah 49

Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00000.000
Army00.00000.000
Boston U.00.00000.000
Bucknell00.00000.000
Colgate00.00000.000
Holy Cross00.00000.000
Lafayette00.00000.000
Lehigh00.00000.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00000.000
Navy00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 59, Lehigh 56

Bucknell 75, Lafayette 65

Army 80, Holy Cross 65

Colgate 64, Navy 60

Loyola (Md.) 83, American 77, OT

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Missouri 85, Georgia 63

Alabama 86, Arkansas 83

Mississippi St. 69, Texas A&M 62

Kentucky 86, Auburn 54

Tennessee 85, South Carolina 45

Vanderbilt 88, Florida 72

Mississippi 82, LSU 69

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00000.000
ETSU00.00000.000
Furman00.00000.000
Mercer00.00000.000
Samford00.00000.000
The Citadel00.00000.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00000.000
VMI00.00000.000
W. Carolina00.00000.000
Wofford00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Mercer 72, The Citadel 50

Furman 93, Samford 79

ETSU 63, UNC-Greensboro 62

W. Carolina 85, VMI 66

Wofford 86, Chattanooga 74

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston Christian00.00000.000
Incarnate Word00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
McNeese St.00.00000.000
New Orleans00.00000.000
Nicholls00.00000.000
Northwestern St.00.00000.000
SE Louisiana00.00000.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00000.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 68, Houston Christian 64

SE Louisiana 78, McNeese St. 75, OT

Incarnate Word 79, Texas A&M Commerce 75

Texas A&M-CC 83, Northwestern St. 75

New Orleans 84, Lamar 79

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Alcorn St.00.00000.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00000.000
Grambling St.00.00000.000
Jackson St.00.00000.000
MVSU00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00000.000
Southern U.00.00000.000
Texas Southern00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 60, Southern U. 53

Grambling St. 69, Florida A&M 55

Prairie View 75, Alcorn St. 71

Alabama A&M 55, Alabama St. 50

Jackson St. 71, Texas Southern 69

MVSU 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 74

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00000.000
N. Dakota St.00.00000.000
North Dakota00.00000.000
Omaha00.00000.000
Oral Roberts00.00000.000
S. Dakota St.00.00000.000
South Dakota00.00000.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00000.000
UMKC00.00000.000
W. Illinois00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 69

North Dakota 82, St. Thomas (MN) 74

Oral Roberts 69, S. Dakota St. 65

Denver 72, Omaha 61

South Dakota 82, UMKC 48

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.00000.000
Arkansas St.00.00000.000
Coastal Carolina00.00000.000
Georgia Southern00.00000.000
Georgia St.00.00000.000
James Madison00.00000.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00000.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00000.000
Marshall00.00000.000
Old Dominion00.00000.000
South Alabama00.00000.000
Southern Miss.00.00000.000
Texas St.00.00000.000
Troy00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.00000.000
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pacific00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00000.000
Portland00.00000.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00000.000
San Francisco00.00000.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Pacific 81, Portland 77

BYU 87, San Francisco 61

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara 81, San Diego 63

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.00000.000
Cal Baptist00.00000.000
Grand Canyon00.00000.000
New Mexico St.00.00000.000
S. Utah00.00000.000
Sam Houston St.00.00000.000
Seattle00.00000.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00000.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00000.000
Texas-Arlington00.00000.000
Utah Tech00.00000.000
Utah Valley St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Texas-Arlington 71, Utah Tech 69, OT

Sam Houston St. 64, S. Utah 57

Utah Valley St. 66, Abilene Christian 62

Texas Rio Grande Valley 99, Tarleton St. 95, OT

Sunday's Games

Cal Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.

