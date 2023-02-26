All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 72, UT Martin 58
Tennessee Tech 75, E. Illinois 66
Lindenwood (Mo.) 97, UALR 96, OT
SIU-Edwardsville 93, SE Missouri 78
S. Indiana 93, Tennessee St. 81
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. 89, Arizona 88
Washington St. 63, California 57
Southern Cal 62, Utah 49
Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Boston U. 59, Lehigh 56
Bucknell 75, Lafayette 65
Army 80, Holy Cross 65
Colgate 64, Navy 60
Loyola (Md.) 83, American 77, OT
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Missouri 85, Georgia 63
Alabama 86, Arkansas 83
Mississippi St. 69, Texas A&M 62
Kentucky 86, Auburn 54
Tennessee 85, South Carolina 45
Vanderbilt 88, Florida 72
Mississippi 82, LSU 69
Tuesday's Games
Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Mercer 72, The Citadel 50
Furman 93, Samford 79
ETSU 63, UNC-Greensboro 62
W. Carolina 85, VMI 66
Wofford 86, Chattanooga 74
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 68, Houston Christian 64
SE Louisiana 78, McNeese St. 75, OT
Incarnate Word 79, Texas A&M Commerce 75
Texas A&M-CC 83, Northwestern St. 75
New Orleans 84, Lamar 79
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 60, Southern U. 53
Grambling St. 69, Florida A&M 55
Prairie View 75, Alcorn St. 71
Alabama A&M 55, Alabama St. 50
Jackson St. 71, Texas Southern 69
MVSU 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 74
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 69
North Dakota 82, St. Thomas (MN) 74
Oral Roberts 69, S. Dakota St. 65
Denver 72, Omaha 61
South Dakota 82, UMKC 48
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas St. vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Pacific 81, Portland 77
BYU 87, San Francisco 61
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara 81, San Diego 63
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Texas-Arlington 71, Utah Tech 69, OT
Sam Houston St. 64, S. Utah 57
Utah Valley St. 66, Abilene Christian 62
Texas Rio Grande Valley 99, Tarleton St. 95, OT
Sunday's Games
Cal Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.
