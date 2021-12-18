All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
New England at Maine, 1 p.m.
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Friday's Games
Liberty 74, East Carolina 64
Saturday's Games
Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
Ashland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49
Richmond 83, NC State 74
Saturday's Games
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49
Richmond 83, NC State 74
Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Pittsburgh, Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Elon at Duke, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.
South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Friday's Games
Liberty 74, East Carolina 64
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Friday's Games
Creighton 79, Villanova 59
Saturday's Games
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
St. John's at Pittsburgh, Noon
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Creighton at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Friday's Games
Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Friday's Games
Gardner-Webb 79, Valkyries 46
Saturday's Games
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Saturday's Games
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Friday's Games
Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.