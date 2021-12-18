All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
Stony Brook00.00064.600
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Binghamton00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
Maine00.00026.250
Hartford00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

New England at Maine, 1 p.m.

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00072.778
Houston00.00092.818
Wichita St.00.00082.800
Cincinnati00.00083.727
East Carolina00.00083.727
SMU00.00083.727
Memphis00.00064.600
Temple01.00065.545
Tulsa00.00065.545
South Florida00.00044.500
Tulane00.00036.333

Friday's Games

Liberty 74, East Carolina 64

Saturday's Games

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

Ashland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00072.778
Rhode Island00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Dayton00.00074.636
Richmond00.00074.636
VCU00.00074.636
Saint Joseph's00.00064.600
Fordham00.00075.583
La Salle00.00054.556
UMass00.00065.545
George Mason00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00048.333

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49

Richmond 83, NC State 74

Saturday's Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.000111.917
North Carolina101.00082.800
Miami101.00083.727
Louisville101.00073.700
Virginia101.00064.600
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.00091.900
Virginia Tech01.00084.667
Clemson01.00074.636
NC State01.00074.636
Florida St.01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00044.500
Pittsburgh01.00037.300

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49

Richmond 83, NC State 74

Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Pittsburgh, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Elon at Duke, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00063.667
Liberty00.00074.636
North Alabama00.00064.600
E. Kentucky00.00066.500
Jacksonville St.00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00057.417
Lipscomb00.00057.417
Kennesaw St.00.00046.400
Stetson00.00046.400
North Florida00.00039.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Friday's Games

Liberty 74, East Carolina 64

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.

SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001001.000
Baylor00.000901.000
West Virginia00.00091.900
Kansas00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
Texas Tech00.00081.889
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas00.00072.778
Oklahoma St.00.00073.700
Kansas St.00.00063.667

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.00092.818
Creighton101.00093.750
Providence00.000101.909
Xavier00.000101.909
DePaul00.00091.900
Seton Hall01.00092.818
UConn00.00092.818
Marquette00.00083.727
Butler00.00073.700
Villanova01.00074.636
Georgetown00.00064.600

Friday's Games

Creighton 79, Villanova 59

Saturday's Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

St. John's at Pittsburgh, Noon

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Creighton at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

St. John's 2, Seton Hall 0

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00092.818
S. Utah201.00073.700
N. Colorado201.00066.500
Montana11.50084.667
Montana St.11.50074.636
N. Arizona11.50046.400
Portland St.11.50035.375
E. Washington01.00065.545
Sacramento St.02.00045.444
Idaho01.00028.200
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Friday's Games

Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00073.700
Longwood00.00074.636
Presbyterian00.00075.583
UNC-Asheville00.00065.545
Winthrop00.00065.545
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00037.300
SC-Upstate00.00028.200

Friday's Games

Gardner-Webb 79, Valkyries 46

Saturday's Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00073.700
Northwestern101.00072.778
Minnesota11.50091.900
Purdue11.50091.900
Wisconsin11.50092.818
Indiana11.50082.800
Michigan11.50064.600
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.00053.625
UC Irvine00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00064.600
CS Bakersfield00.00043.571
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC San Diego00.00054.556
UC Santa Barbara00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00055.500
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Friday's Games

Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

