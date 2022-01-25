All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington601.000125.706
Towson62.750156.714
Hofstra42.667127.632
Delaware53.625147.667
James Madison33.500125.706
Drexel33.50088.500
William & Mary33.500415.211
Elon25.286515.250
Coll. of Charleston14.20098.529
Northeastern08.000613.316

Monday's Games

Towson 69, Delaware 62

UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68

Tuesday's Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB61.857164.800
Louisiana Tech61.857154.789
North Texas61.857134.765
FAU42.667118.579
Middle Tennessee32.600126.667
Charlotte32.600107.588
Rice43.571117.611
UTEP43.571118.579
Old Dominion23.400711.389
FIU24.333127.632
W. Kentucky24.333109.526
Southern Miss.14.200612.333
Marshall06.000712.368
UTSA07.000713.350

Wednesday's Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.91.900134.765
Oakland81.889155.750
Wright St.82.800118.579
Fort Wayne64.600118.579
Detroit43.571610.375
N. Kentucky44.50089.471
Milwaukee56.455713.350
Youngstown St.46.4001010.500
Ill.-Chicago35.375710.412
Green Bay36.333414.222
Robert Morris19.100316.158
IUPUI08.000117.056

Monday's Games

Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61

Tuesday's Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Penn42.667712.368
Yale21.66789.471
Harvard22.500106.625
Cornell23.400106.625
Brown24.3331011.476
Columbia13.250412.250
Dartmouth14.200412.250

Tuesday's Games

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona801.000163.842
St. Peter's52.71477.500
Siena32.60067.462
Monmouth (NJ)43.571126.667
Quinnipiac54.556107.588
Manhattan34.429106.625
Fairfield35.375910.474
Marist35.37589.471
Canisius35.375712.368
Niagara36.333810.444
Rider26.250612.333

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Peter's at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo71.875154.789
Ohio51.833143.824
Akron52.714125.706
Buffalo42.667106.625
Kent St.44.50099.500
Miami (Ohio)33.50098.529
N. Illinois23.400510.333
Bowling Green35.375109.526
Ball St.24.333710.412
E. Michigan24.333710.412
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
W. Michigan07.000414.222

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.501.000144.778
NC Central201.00089.471
Coppin St.31.750415.211
SC State22.5001010.500
Howard12.33379.438
Morgan St.13.250610.375
Md.-Eastern Shore03.00059.357
Delaware St.03.000214.125

Monday's Games

Norfolk St. 82, Morgan St. 62

Coppin St. 83, Howard 81

SC State 64, Delaware St. 62

NC Central 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago51.833143.824
Missouri St.62.750156.714
Drake52.714146.700
N. Iowa53.62599.500
Bradley44.5001010.500
S. Illinois34.429109.526
Illinois St.34.4291010.500
Valparaiso35.3751010.500
Indiana St.15.167810.444
Evansville16.143513.278

Tuesday's Games

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.601.000154.789
Wyoming401.000152.882
Colorado St.51.833151.938
San Diego St.31.750114.733
Fresno St.32.600135.722
Nevada32.60097.563
UNLV34.429119.550
Air Force24.33398.529
Utah St.15.167109.526
San Jose St.05.000710.412
New Mexico06.000712.368

Monday's Games

San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner801.000142.875
Bryant71.875118.579
LIU53.625810.444
Merrimack44.500912.429
Mount St. Mary's44.500812.400
St. Francis (Pa.)35.375712.368
Sacred Heart35.375714.333
St. Francis (NY)26.250514.263
CCSU26.250516.238
Fairleigh Dickinson26.250216.111

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.801.000182.900
Morehead St.701.000155.750
Belmont52.714155.750
SE Missouri33.500811.421
Tennessee Tech23.400513.278
Tennessee St.35.375812.400
UT Martin35.375713.350
Austin Peay14.200510.333
SIU-Edwardsville15.167712.368
E. Illinois06.000217.105

Monday's Games

Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54

Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53

UT Martin 76, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Thursday's Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

