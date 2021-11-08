All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00000.000
Delaware00.00000.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Elon00.00000.000
Hofstra00.00000.000
James Madison00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00000.000
Towson00.00000.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00000.000
William & Mary00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Neumann at Drexel, 8 p.m.

Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carlow at James Madison, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.00000.000
FAU00.00000.000
FIU00.00000.000
Louisiana Tech00.00000.000
Marshall00.00000.000
Middle Tennessee00.00000.000
North Texas00.00000.000
Old Dominion00.00000.000
Rice00.00000.000
Southern Miss.00.00000.000
UAB00.00000.000
UTEP00.00000.000
UTSA00.00000.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Brescia at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.

William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Western New Mexico at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.00.00000.000
Detroit00.00000.000
Fort Wayne00.00000.000
Green Bay00.00000.000
IUPUI00.00000.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00000.000
Milwaukee00.00000.000
N. Kentucky00.00000.000
Oakland00.00000.000
Robert Morris00.00000.000
Wright St.00.00000.000
Youngstown St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Jesuit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Earlham at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Brown00.00000.000
Columbia00.00000.000
Cornell00.00000.000
Dartmouth00.00000.000
Harvard00.00000.000
Penn00.00000.000
Princeton00.00000.000
Yale00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Salve Regina at Brown, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Vassar at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Canisius00.00000.000
Fairfield00.00000.000
Iona00.00000.000
Manhattan00.00000.000
Marist00.00000.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00000.000
Niagara00.00000.000
Quinnipiac00.00000.000
Rider00.00000.000
Siena00.00000.000
St. Peter's00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Manhattanville at Manhattan, 3 p.m.

St. Peter's at VCU, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at American U., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.00000.000
Ball St.00.00000.000
Bowling Green00.00000.000
Buffalo00.00000.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
E. Michigan00.00000.000
Kent St.00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00000.000
N. Illinois00.00000.000
Ohio00.00000.000
Toledo00.00000.000
W. Michigan00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Hope at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00000.000
Delaware St.00.00000.000
Howard00.00000.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00000.000
Morgan St.00.00000.000
NC Central00.00000.000
Norfolk St.00.00000.000
SC State00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

District of Columbia at Howard, 5 p.m.

St. Mary's College of Maryland at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Cairn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bridgewater at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph's, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Regent University at Howard, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley00.00000.000
Drake00.00000.000
Evansville00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00000.000
Indiana St.00.00000.000
Loyola Chicago00.00000.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
N. Iowa00.00000.000
S. Illinois00.00000.000
Valparaiso00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Coe College at Drake, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Air Force00.00000.000
Boise St.00.00000.000
Colorado St.00.00000.000
Fresno St.00.00000.000
Nevada00.00000.000
New Mexico00.00000.000
San Diego St.00.00000.000
San Jose St.00.00000.000
UNLV00.00000.000
Utah St.00.00000.000
Wyoming00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00000.000
CCSU00.00000.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00000.000
LIU00.00000.000
Merrimack00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00000.000
Sacred Heart00.00000.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00000.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00000.000
Wagner00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Austin Peay00.00000.000
Belmont00.00000.000
E. Illinois00.00000.000
Morehead St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00000.000
SE Missouri00.00000.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00000.000
Tennessee St.00.00000.000
Tennessee Tech00.00000.000
UT Martin00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you