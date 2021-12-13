All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Sunday's Games
Davidson 79, Northeastern 69
Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47
Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Sunday's Games
UTEP 77, New Mexico 69
UAB 103, Millsaps 29
Tuesday's Games
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
N. Kentucky 91, Alice Lloyd 55
Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64
Monday's Games
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Iona 91, Yale 77
Monday's Games
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
Niagara 112, Buffalo State 52
St. Peter's 87, Nyack College 48
Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47
Navy 67, Marist 61
Iona 91, Yale 77
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52
Tuesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Sunday's Games
Ball St. 85, Indiana-Kokomo 58
Akron 73, Florida A&M 66
West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Monday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Sunday's Games
UTEP 77, New Mexico 69
Tuesday's Games
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Sunday's Games
Indiana 81, Merrimack 49
Monday's Games
United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56
Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65
Tuesday's Games
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.