All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Coll. of Charleston00.00073.700
Towson00.00074.636
Northeastern00.00065.545
Hofstra00.00055.500
Drexel00.00045.444
UNC-Wilmington00.00035.375
Elon00.00028.200
William & Mary00.000111.083

Sunday's Games

Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47

Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00082.800
Middle Tennessee00.00082.800
UAB00.00082.800
Louisiana Tech00.00072.778
Marshall00.00073.700
North Texas00.00053.625
FAU00.00064.600
Rice00.00064.600
UTSA00.00064.600
W. Kentucky00.00064.600
Charlotte00.00054.556
UTEP00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00056.455
Southern Miss.00.00045.444

Sunday's Games

UTEP 77, New Mexico 69

UAB 103, Millsaps 29

Tuesday's Games

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00062.750
Oakland201.00073.700
Youngstown St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00037.300
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50026.250
Milwaukee11.50027.222
Green Bay11.50028.200
N. Kentucky02.00045.444
Ill.-Chicago02.00036.333
IUPUI02.00018.111
Robert Morris02.00018.111

Sunday's Games

N. Kentucky 91, Alice Lloyd 55

Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64

Monday's Games

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00083.727
Brown00.00085.615
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00066.500
Dartmouth00.00035.375
Columbia00.00038.273
Penn00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Iona 91, Yale 77

Monday's Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00092.818
Monmouth (NJ)201.00082.800
Fairfield201.00073.700
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50045.444
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50035.375
Niagara02.00046.400
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00029.182

Sunday's Games

Niagara 112, Buffalo State 52

St. Peter's 87, Nyack College 48

Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47

Navy 67, Marist 61

Iona 91, Yale 77

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00072.778
Toledo00.00073.700
Akron00.00063.667
Buffalo00.00063.667
Miami (Ohio)00.00053.625
Bowling Green00.00054.556
Kent St.00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00045.444
W. Michigan00.00036.333
N. Illinois00.00026.250
Cent. Michigan00.00019.100

Sunday's Games

Ball St. 85, Indiana-Kokomo 58

Akron 73, Florida A&M 66

West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
Morgan St.00.00046.400
NC Central00.00047.364
SC State00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00028.200
Coppin St.00.000113.071

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00064.600
S. Illinois101.00054.556
Illinois St.101.00055.500
Bradley101.00046.400
Missouri St.01.00064.600
Valparaiso01.00056.455
Indiana St.01.00045.444
Evansville01.00048.333
N. Iowa01.00025.286

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00082.800
Air Force00.00072.778
Utah St.00.00073.700
San Diego St.00.00063.667
Boise St.00.00064.600
San Jose St.00.00054.556
New Mexico00.00065.545
UNLV00.00065.545
Nevada00.00044.500

Sunday's Games

UTEP 77, New Mexico 69

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00035.375
Bryant00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00048.333
Sacred Heart00.00037.300
Mount St. Mary's00.00038.273
CCSU00.00028.200
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00028.200
LIU00.00017.125
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00008.000

Sunday's Games

Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

Monday's Games

United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00081.889
Belmont00.00083.727
Morehead St.00.00064.600
SE Missouri00.00055.500
Austin Peay00.00044.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00056.455
Tennessee St.00.00036.333
UT Martin00.00037.300
Tennessee Tech00.00028.200
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56

Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65

Tuesday's Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

