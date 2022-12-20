All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Monday's Games
Akron 87, Maine 55
New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at Bryant, Noon
NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
South Florida 77, Hofstra 70
Tuesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59
Siena 76, St. Bonaventure 70
Tuesday's Games
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
VMI at Fordham, Noon
CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Tuesday's Games
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Monday's Games
Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56
North Florida 105, Davis & Elkins 66
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty, Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Williams Baptist at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Marquette
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Creighton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Tuesday's Games
Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. John's at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
Weber St. 75, Utah St. 72
Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
Gardner-Webb 116, Bob Jones 55
Presbyterian 90, Allen 70
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Monday's Games
Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73
Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35
Long Beach St. 97, Life Pacific 52
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
