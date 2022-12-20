All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000112.846
UMBC00.00094.692
Bryant00.00084.667
Maine00.00065.545
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00056.455
Binghamton00.00047.364
Albany (NY)00.00049.308
NJIT00.00029.182

Monday's Games

Akron 87, Maine 55

New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at Bryant, Noon

NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000111.917
Memphis00.00093.750
UCF00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00084.667
East Carolina00.00084.667
Tulane00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00065.545
South Florida00.00066.500
Temple00.00066.500
Tulsa00.00046.400
SMU00.00037.300

Monday's Games

South Florida 77, Hofstra 70

Tuesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

NJIT at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
Duquesne00.00093.750
UMass00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00084.667
Davidson00.00074.636
George Mason00.00074.636
George Washington00.00064.600
Dayton00.00075.583
Loyola Chicago00.00065.545
St. Bonaventure00.00066.500
La Salle00.00056.455
Richmond00.00056.455
Saint Joseph's00.00056.455
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Siena 76, St. Bonaventure 70

Tuesday's Games

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

VMI at Fordham, Noon

CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000111.917
Virginia Tech101.000111.917
Virginia101.00081.889
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00093.750
Pittsburgh101.00084.667
Syracuse101.00084.667
North Carolina11.50084.667
Florida St.11.500310.231
NC State02.000103.769
Wake Forest01.00084.667
Georgia Tech01.00074.636
Notre Dame01.00074.636
Boston College01.00066.500
Louisville02.00029.182

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00092.818
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Liberty00.00084.667
Jacksonville00.00063.667
Kennesaw St.00.00074.636
Lipscomb00.00075.583
Jacksonville St.00.00065.545
North Alabama00.00065.545
Austin Peay00.00066.500
E. Kentucky00.00066.500
Stetson00.00055.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00056.455
Bellarmine00.00057.417
North Florida00.00047.364

Monday's Games

Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56

North Florida 105, Davis & Elkins 66

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at UCF, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Williams Baptist at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000101.909
Kansas St.00.000101.909
TCU00.00091.900
Texas00.00091.900
Iowa St.00.00092.818
West Virginia00.00092.818
Baylor00.00082.800
Texas Tech00.00082.800
Oklahoma00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn101.0001201.000
St. John's101.000111.917
Marquette101.00093.750
Providence101.00093.750
Xavier101.00093.750
Butler01.00084.667
Seton Hall01.00075.583
Villanova00.00065.545
Creighton01.00066.500
DePaul01.00066.500
Georgetown01.00057.417

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00075.583
Montana00.00065.545
Sacramento St.00.00065.545
Idaho00.00066.500
N. Colorado00.00056.455
E. Washington00.00057.417
Portland St.00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00057.417
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.00039.250

Monday's Games

Weber St. 75, Utah St. 72

Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00083.727
UNC-Asheville00.00084.667
Longwood00.00075.583
Radford00.00066.500
SC-Upstate00.00055.500
Campbell00.00056.455
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Winthrop00.00057.417
Presbyterian00.00049.308
Charleston Southern00.00037.300

Monday's Games

Gardner-Webb 116, Bob Jones 55

Presbyterian 90, Allen 70

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Radford at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

High Point at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001101.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00082.800
Michigan101.00073.700
Ohio St.101.00073.700
Indiana11.50083.727
Maryland11.50083.727
Penn St.11.50083.727
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50074.636
Illinois02.00083.727
Iowa01.00083.727
Nebraska02.00066.500
Minnesota02.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Maine at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00082.800
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Davis00.00074.636
UC Irvine00.00074.636
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Cal Poly00.00055.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00056.455
Long Beach St.00.00056.455
UC San Diego00.00056.455
CS Bakersfield00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00028.200

Monday's Games

Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35

Long Beach St. 97, Life Pacific 52

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

